Gov't to buy island in Kagoshima Pref for U.S. military drills for ¥16 bil

Japan said Monday it had agreed to buy an uninhabited island off its southwest coast for 16 billion yen ($146 million), eyeing it for U.S. military drills.
Tokyo and Washington agreed in 2011 to relocate a training site for U.S. fighter jets to Mageshima island, around 30 kilometers off the southwestern Japanese coast.
Japan's chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said an agreement to purchase Mageshima was reached on Friday "after discussions between the defense ministry and the developer who owns the majority of the island".
American flight training operations are currently conducted at Iwo Jima, some 1,200 kilometers south of Tokyo.
Washington had requested a move, saying Iwo Jima -- a key World War II battlefield -- was too far away from an American military base in the western Japanese city of Iwakuni, where their fighters are stationed.
Suga said a facility would be built on the island for landing practice "at an early date", adding that he could not reveal further details as the acquisition was not complete.
Japan's military has long been restricted to self-defense and the country relies heavily on the U.S. under a bilateral security alliance.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted that Japan and other U.S. allies should contribute more to the costs of their own defense.
Some residents who live on islands close to Mageshima have said they are concerned about the noise of a potential flight training base.© 2019 AFP
Hokkaidoboy
In face of Saturday's insult-laden rampage against PM Abe from North Korea, I see it a positive response. North Korea attacks; Japan answers back.
oldman_13
Good move by Japan.
Clearly a preemptive move against the true aggressor in that region of Asia.
Yubaru
And why wasnt this considered as a potential move for Futenma?
Ganbare Japan!
Really wise move by Japan, and money well spent.
Wait for the whining from the Communist PRC now about how this is an act of "expansion" or some nonsense.
extanker
From the sound of it, it's basically meant to be a bombing range, maybe with a handful of maintenance facilities. A far cry from constructing a small city that would be required to relocate the entire base to an isolated island.
Nippori Nick
Who owns the island? Someone is benefiting a lot from an uninhabited island.
Yubaru
Well, enough for a few thousand military personal anyway! But I get the point.
Maybe now they can close the one's they use down here!