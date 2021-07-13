Gov't under fire for plan to use financial institutions to enforce alcohol ban

The administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga faced a growing backlash Tuesday for a controversial plan, retracted after a day, to have financial institutions help enforce a ban on eateries serving alcohol in Tokyo to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Both ruling and opposition parties criticized the proposal, viewed as an implicit threat to withhold loans from restaurants and bars already hit hard by the pandemic.
Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the coronavirus response, apologized at a press conference for "causing confusion and anxiety" by suggesting the move last Thursday.
"I failed to fully get across the point, so I feel sorry," he added, while denying he would resign as a minister over the matter.
The government said it had also abandoned a plan to ask beverage wholesalers to stop selling alcohol to eateries during the state of emergency, also in place in Okinawa.
Nishimura said an official from the Cabinet Secretariat had briefed Suga and other members of his Cabinet on the plan to call on financial institutions to help enforce the alcohol ban.
It appeared to contradict Suga's assertion Friday that he "had no knowledge" of Nishimura's statements the previous day.
The government's top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, said at a separate press conference the meeting with Cabinet members in question was on Wednesday, but there had been no discussion of specific measures.
Under the COVID-19 state of emergency covering Tokyo from Monday through Aug. 22, restaurants and bars are prohibited from serving alcohol and are required to close by 8 p.m.
The plan regarding financial institutions sparked an outcry among eateries, some of which have defied the restrictions amid the government's slow payout of "cooperation money" for businesses that comply.
The No. 2 figure in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai, on Tuesday expressed chagrin at Nishimura's suggestion of the move, ahead of a general election later this year.
"I'd like him to give us an explanation beforehand in order to avoid any misunderstanding, and to be careful in putting out his message," Nikai was quoted by a senior LDP official as saying at a party meeting.
Meanwhile, Yukio Edano, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said "the problem is with the entire administration, not just Nishimura." The opposition is expected to further press the matter in parliamentary hearings later this week.
Nishimura vowed to stay on as minister, saying he will "live up to the responsibility of curbing the spread of the virus and creating an environment in which businesses can be maintained."
Last Thursday, he said the government would share with financial institutions information about their clients running restaurants and bars that were not following the alcohol ban, and wanted such institutions to request compliance with anti-virus measures.
The Cabinet Secretariat the same day sent the finance and industry ministries a document asking them to seek the cooperation of lenders including state-backed ones under their jurisdictions, indicating the government had already been moving to put the plan into action.
Nishimura retracted the plan the following day.
Other Cabinet members claimed they had been opposed to the proposal from the beginning, with Finance Minister Taro Aso saying he told his aide to ignore the directive.
The government has been encouraging financial institutions to provide more loans to eateries, but the policy "was about stopping making loans, which did not make sense," he said.
Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said he "strongly felt there was something wrong" with making such a request to financial institutions and instructed ministry officials to find out what the purpose was, adding he did not give approval to go along with the plan.© KYODO
9 Comments
Login to comment
Fiddlers
Isn't it time to get some smart people to run this country.
dagon
"I failed to fully get across the point, so I feel sorry," he added, while denying he would resign as a minister over the matter.
It is interesting that so many LDP politicians often demonstrate they are intellectually challenged, yet when they address the public it seems they consider them the simpletons.
People get it. The LDP whines they do not have the constitutional powers for a proper COVID response, but have always had the power of economic leverage and coercion to get the results if they wanted it, from all the taxation, regulation and certification hoops the public has to jump through to go about their daily lives.
snowymountainhell
These ‘Games’ are more interesting! The gov’t ‘track record’, so far, is ‘failing to clear hurdles’ with their complete ineptitude.
snowymountainhell
In the ‘field events’, the gov’t continued, frustrating attempts at non-enforcement have been “*miss**, more than hit”*
Tokyo-Engr
This effort which the government wanted to do to enforce these rules so the Olympics can carry on is clearly unconstitutional. I guess we can feel a little encouragment that it was shut down within a day.
When Suga first took the position of Prime Minister I thought/hoped maybe we would see something at least a little different due to his background. However one reads something like this....
....and we realize he is just another snake in the grass. This coupled with his temporary relinquishiment of state sovereignty to Lord Bach and unwillingness to listen to and stand up for the interest of the Japanese citizens tells us who he is....
As Pete Townsend wrote back in 1971.......
"Meet the new boss, Same as the old boss"
JeffLee
It's the govt's job to enforce such bans, since it makes the laws. Duh! So get the police to go to violating restaurants, order them shut, and if they refuse then hit them with fines, arrests or criminal charges.
This is how society operates, folks. Why do the Japanese make simple, straightforward processes so comically complicated?
blue in green
Right as rain.
Kaerimashita
18 months later and still this silliness goes on. The curve has been flattened and we now know the virus is not a mass killer. Time to go full UK and Singapore and live with the virus
snowymountainhell
Too many ‘on the field’ at one time, ‘throwing javelins, tossing hammers, and putting shots’.The probability of serious injury to unwitting “spectators’” is significantly increasing as the IOC’s demanded *Tokyo Games approach.
Mark
Again, this leadership failed to understand that the real cause is NOT having a drink at a local bar, the problem is that the government has FAILED to vaccinate the general public in timely manner.