Ground Self-Defense Force to get transport vessels for islands

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force will be equipped with three transport vessels in 2024 for its units stationed on remote southwestern islands, as part of efforts to deal with China's military buildup, government sources said Saturday.
It will be the first provision of such vessels to the GSDF, which has been upgrading its response capabilities to cope with new security challenges, such as China's maritime expansion around the Nansei Islands, a chain stretching southwest toward Taiwan.
With the three vessels to be built and deployed, Japan aims to stably supply ammunition, fuel and food to the troops on the remote islands, according to the sources.
One of the vessels will be medium-sized and around 2,000 tons, in comparison with the Maritime Self Defense Force's 8,900-ton Osumi, they said, adding the others will have a displacement of around 400 tons.
The Defense Ministry aims to secure a fiscal 2022 budget for construction of the three ships. On Friday, it told senior ruling party lawmakers of the planned budgetary request.
The decision comes as China continues to send ships to Japan's territorial waters near the Senkaku Islands. The uninhabited islands, also claimed by China which calls them Diaoyu, have been a source of tension between the two countries for some time.
A Chinese law that explicitly allows its coast guard to use weapons against foreign ships it sees as illegally entering its waters also took effect earlier this month, raising worries about contingencies.
Under such circumstances, the sources said the Japanese government is also considering using the three vessels to transport members of the GSDF's Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, a U.S. Marine-like unit set up in 2018 to be in charge of defending and retaking remote islands in the event of an invasion.
Japan and the United States have confirmed that the Senkakus fall under the scope of their decades-old security treaty, meaning Washington will defend Tokyo's interests in the event of an armed attack against the group of small islands in the East China Sea.
The commitment was recently reconfirmed by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden. However, Japan believes that in order to safeguard the islets it will need to boost its own defense capabilities.
"As we cannot just rely on the United States, it is necessary to have our own resolve to defend (the islets)" a senior Defense Ministry official said.
The provision of the vessels to the GSDF also fits the U.S. strategy to operate agile units in what China calls the "first island chain," stretching from the Japanese archipelago through Taiwan, the Philippines and on to Borneo.
In October last year, Japanese and U.S. forces conducted a joint exercise on an uninhabited island in Kagoshima Prefecture on the assumption that the Senkakus were attacked.
"We need to improve our self-defense capabilities so that our control over the (Senkakus) will not be undermined" by China, a Defense Ministry official said.
Following the deployment of the three vessels, the ministry plans to increase the number to boost the country's defense capabilities around the Nansei Islands.
Japan sees introducing new transport vessels as an urgent matter given that it is difficult for the MSDF's large ones to enter small ports at remote islands.
For the deployment, the GSDF plans to set up a new maritime transport unit in 2024, the sources said. It is expected to work closely with other GSDF units that have been operating on the remote islands since 2016, including those tasked with surface-to-ship missiles and coastal monitoring.© KYODO
snowymountainhell
It’s lauded everyday that this is a ‘special’, ‘island’ country with ‘the 3rd largest economy’ in the world’ but,
“It will be the first provision of such vessels to the GSDF”? (What have you been doing with taxpayers money?) By 2024, the party there will be over.
HimariYamada
A good start, but Japan needs more and more and even more guns, planes and ships.
kurisupisu
Build a lighthouse Japan-problem solved!
Sven Asai
Deploy an autonomous multi-missile launcher on the Senkakus , sending four radio warnings every three minutes on different frequencies when ships intrude the area and then auto-firing after another minute (makes 10 minutes until fire or intruder leaves the area) any ID unrecognized ships with infrared heat detectors. In addition, a similar system for taking out airplanes that fly over and possibly want to take that equipment out by attacking from above. No permanent staff, no military risk, only sometimes a refilling of the missiles and power supply, cheap, effective, clear rules, that even Chinese military can understand. Of course they are welcome in a severe situation if they radio SOS to the radar in Ishigaki, the system is then temporarily remotely inactivated, so they can be helped and saved or accompanied to a nearby harbor.
Desert Tortoise
Your idea is illegal under the laws governing warfare. Any kill chain must include a human in the loop, usually an officer, who must positively identify the target as a hostile target that may legally be destroyed under the rules of engagement for that situation. In the case of US drone strikes a legal team of civilian and military lawyers has to sign off on the kill before weapons may be released. Auto-firing systems like you describe are not legal.
Desert Tortoise
“It will be the first provision of such vessels to the GSDF”? (What have you been doing with taxpayers money?)
It is a new requirement that has emerged with the recent challenge to Japan's control of those islands. Because of Japan's pacifist constitution and out of consideration of the sensibilities of Japans neighbors Japan has not until quite recently pursued an amphibious assault capability. The few landing ships the JMSDF now has are too large for the small harbors on Japan's many small islands and the JGSDF has not previously operated ships of any these are not needed for defending the home islands of Japan. Incidentally the US Marines are in the same boat, if you will, needing much smaller landing ships than the US Navy currently uses in order to defend these many small islands using a new strategy they are developing for the Pacific, including experimenting with what they are calling a "Pacific Regiment". Eventually they plan to have three but the first one to be formed in Hawaii this year will be an experiment in force structure to see what is needed and what isn't before the Marines settle on a final configuration for these regiments. The Navy is looking to build perhaps two dozen new, smaller landing ships and have these in service in the next three years (ambitious but the urgency is driven by the Chinese) and are looking at a new LSV entering service with the US Army (the US Army has a fleet of watercraft separate from the Navy) as something they could build and field quickly.
ReasonandWisdomNippon
Snowymoutainhell
The answer to your question is called Article 9. That's what Japan has been doing. America's idea.