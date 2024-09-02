 Japan Today
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event at Northwestern High School in Detroit on Monday. Image: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
politics

Harris set to oppose sale of U.S. Steel to Nippon Steel at Pennsylvania event

By COLLEEN LONG and WILL WEISSERT
DETROIT

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris plans to use Monday's joint campaign appearance in the industrial city of Pittsburgh with President Joe Biden to say that U.S. Steel should remain domestically owned — coinciding with the White House's earlier opposition to the company's planned sale to Nippon Steel of Japan.

Harris “is expected to say that U.S. Steel should remain domestically owned and operated and stress her commitment to always have the backs of American steel workers,” her campaign says.

That's similar to Biden, who has said that he opposed U.S. Steel's would-be sale to Nippon in order to better “maintain strong American steel companies powered by American steel workers." But it still constitutes a major policy position for the vice president, who has offered relatively few of them since Biden abandoned his reelection bid and endorsed Harris in July.

Harris has been careful to balance presenting herself as “a new way forward” while remaining intensely loyal to Biden and the policies he has pushed. Her delivery is very different — and in some cases she's pushed to move faster than Biden's administration — but the overall goal of expanding government programs to buoy the middle class is the same.

The vice president began marking Labor Day with a rally at a high school gymnasium in Detroit, where hundreds of audience members wore bright yellow union shirts and hoisted “Union strong” signs. She noted that one of the nation's first Labor Day parades happened in Detroit around 140 years ago and that “every person in our nation has benefited” from unions' work.

"Everywhere I go I tell people, ‘Look, you may not be a union member, you’d better thank a union member,” Harris said, noting that collective bargaining by organized labor helped secure the five-day work week, sick-pay and other key benefits and solidify safer working conditions.

“When unions are strong, America is strong,” she said.

In addition to opposing the Nippon Steel sale, Biden has endorsed expanding tariffs on imported Chinese steel — a rare instance of political overlap with Republican former President Donald Trump, who has cheered steeper foreign tariffs on many imports. Still, in a statement Monday, U.S. Steel said it remains “committed to the transaction with Nippon Steel, which is the best deal for our employees, shareholders, communities, and customers.”

“The partnership with Nippon Steel, a long-standing investor in the United States from our close ally Japan, will strengthen the American steel industry, American jobs, and American supply chains, and enhance the U.S. steel industry’s competitiveness and resilience against China,” the company said, noting that it employs nearly 4,000 people in Pennsylvania alone.

David B. Burritt, U.S. Steel’s president and CEO, said Nippon Steel has announced plans to invest “approximately $1.3 billion in U. S. Steel union-represented facilities, on top of the $1.4 billion capital commitment they previously announced.”

Harris “is expected to say that U.S. Steel should remain domestically owned and operated and stress her commitment to always have the backs of American steel workers,” her campaign says.

How on earth will keeping US STEEL in the hands of Wall Streeters protect American jobs?

It's called Capitalism, Not Workerism!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I think these opponents are letting nationalism get in the way of reality. If Nippon Steel doesn't buy them, some private equity vulture capitalists will. They will promptly run up debt, lay people off, strip off the good assets and sell them, pocket the "earnings" then leave a picked apart husk for the bankruptcy judge to liquidate.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This is today's USA, the global leader in trade sanctions, investment restrictions and tariffs.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

