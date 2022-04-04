Hayashi returns from Poland with 20 Ukrainians

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi returned from Poland on Tuesday with 20 Ukrainians displaced by Russia's ongoing war on their country as Tokyo seeks to play a greater role in international support for Ukraine.
During three days in Poland, Hayashi visited facilities for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw and held talks with Polish officials, international humanitarian organizations and civil groups to assess how Japan can provide support.
"As I observed the severe situation faced by Ukrainians who were forced to flee their country because of the Russian invasion, I have renewed my resolve that Japan should cooperate with international society and provide the utmost assistance so they can return to ordinary lives as soon as possible," Hayashi told reporters.
Japan has an extremely strict refugee policy and has been reluctant to fully accept migrant workers, making its offer to accept Ukrainians unusual. However, the government has carefully called them evacuees and it is still unclear if the Ukrainian situation will change its immigration policy.
Tokyo expects the 20 evacuees will stay in Japan for at least six months, and will provide further support if needed, said Deputy Justice Minister Jun Tsushima, who was traveling with Hayashi.
Tokyo has previously accepted about 300 other Ukrainians, all relatives of about 2,000 Ukrainian residents in Japan who arrived on their own since the Russian invasion began.
Foreign Ministry officials have said most Ukrainian war-displaced have ties to Europe and they hope to return when the situation allows, indicating Japan is not treating them as refugees seeking permanent residency and protection.
Hayashi said he was impressed by the high level of care and support being given to refugees in Poland, including food, medical care, counseling for those with trauma and support for children. "What we observed here will certainly help us plan our support for them in Japan," he said.
The 20 people previously contacted Japanese embassies in Ukraine or Poland but had difficulty arranging their own transportation to Japan, Hayashi said, declining to give further details because of privacy reasons.
Hayashi and the refugees arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday. After COVID-19 tests on board and necessary arrivals procedures, the Ukrainians were expected to head to their destinations - some to towns where their relatives live, and others to government facilities.
He met with them on Monday to assure them of their safety and support in Japan, where several cities, including Tokyo and Osaka, have offered to provide housing, jobs, education for children and other necessities.
Japan, which has a territorial dispute with Russia, took milder steps when Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.
But this time, due to fears of the impact of the Russian invasion on East Asia, where China's military has become increasingly assertive, Tokyo has taken tougher measures in line with the United States and Europe, while providing support for Ukraine.
Hayashi held talks earlier Monday with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, as well as Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and President Andrzej Duda.
At a joint news conference with Rau, Hayashi praised Poland's support for war-displaced Ukrainians and pledged that Japan will accept as many evacuees as possible as a humanitarian measure and to show its "solidarity" with Poland.
"In order to protect the free and open international order, Japan will continue to cooperate with its strategic partner, Poland," Hayashi said.
As part of those efforts, Japan will continue to impose tough sanctions on Russia, Hayashi said.
Japan has pledged $100 million in emergency humanitarian aid to Poland and its neighbors that are accepting war-displaced Ukrainians, in addition to an earlier pledge of $100 million in humanitarian aid.
82 Comments
bobcatfish
This is geat news. Along with France's 26000, that will make 26020
Michael Machida
No matter how you place this sentiment as a kind gesture or a good start, this act by Japan or a Japanese entity, this is ridiculous. The immigration policy by the Japanese Government is designed so that Japan does not have to actually help any other country in a crisis. It's deplorable, a lack of true compassion, and an indignity to man kind on a grand scale.
James
Didn't he say he was bringing back 30 few days ago?
https://japantoday.com/category/national/hayashi-to-take-30-ukraine-evacuees-to-japan-after-touring-poland
Seems they dropped 10 people from the list?
Philip Johnson
Embarrassing!! When will Japan learn?
Franz Pichler
Lots of haters here, you all could sponsor some Ukrainians and take them in! I think it’s a nice gesture by the minister. Always moaning here….
antifun
Must have forgot to account for the omiyage.
factchecker
Wrong - Japan does not have the legal framework to allow it, even without covid border restrictions thrown into the mix.
Meiyouwenti
Ukrainian refugees would be much happier in Poland and other Eastern European countries than living in a totally different culture half a world away.
Mark
DO MORE JAPAN, you can't expect to be recognized as a leading democracy when you give less than you take.
Mickelicious
Meatloaf sang that 2 outta 3 ain't bad, but 20 warm leads, and for six months, is little to boast about.
Fighto!
You do realize the history of refugees involves people seeking shelter in places with a completely "different culture" and language, right?
Hopefully, in the next few months, Japan will take in more Ukrainians seeking safety.
geronimo2006
Can't really expect more from Japan than a token gesture when it comes to refugees. It's not like they will be accepting any in significant numbers. This move designed purely to placate public opinion while getting favorable media attention for the government
The Avenger
Total recent Ukrainian refugee intake:
Poland 2,451,342
Romania 643,058
Republic of Moldova 394,740
Hungary 390,392
Russian Federation 350,632
Slovakia 301,405
Belarus 15,281
Japan 20
Hiro
We should open a orphanage here. Take in a few hundred kids who lost their parents. I think is easier for them to adapt this way. I am sure most of us would happily support this and even willing to help out and visit them.
Udondashi
Japan Embassy in Poland refused the request of a Ukrainian
with Short Stay Visa and Japanese guarantor.
https://youtu.be/WcbeRafC1fE
Tom San
Do more for Japanese people in Japan.
There's no shortage of people in need here, especially children who go to bed hungry and the young carers who cannot afford (in many ways) to even attend school, having to look after their parents and/or siblings 24/7. Ukraine is 8,000 km away from Japan. It's the EU, not Japan that should be doing more.
Aly Rustom
Hayashi to bring back 20 Ukrainians from Poland on gov't plane
20 PEOPLE?! OMG!! That's too much! Japan will be overrun with Ukrainian gangs!!
Aly Rustom
No one will disagree with you there.
I agree. And the situation is getting worse. BUT, this is the fault of Japanese voters who constantly reelect the same party that cares NOTHING for the people.
BurakuminDes
Placing children in an orphanage is pretty much the worst thing you could do to child victims of war - or any children.
Aly Rustom
I think people around the world are starting to wake up to the fact that Japan is neither leading nor a democracy.
HBJ
Presumably Hayashi said '20 man', which got translated as 200,000 - where actually he literally meant '20 man'.
diobrando
Ukranians want to save their life and to be in a peaceful country, it doesnt matter to adapt to a new culture and society. For lovers of one nation, 30 people are already too much and statistic will be impacte....just remember, we talk about human lifes!!
Aly Rustom
mz16
Well I guess this kind of proves this was just to get some international points for Japan. They don’t really care about refugees, we’ve known this for years.
gintonic
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who has been visiting Poland to assess how Japan can help displaced Ukrainians, said Monday he will bring 20 back to Japan with him, as Tokyo seeks to play a greater role in international support for Ukraine.
the government has carefully called them evacuees,
Pussyfooting around as usual....hazukashii.
Michael Machida
Less we forget: The United States to take in 100,000 Ukrainians. Japan: 47
Mocheake
What do you expect? They DON'T really care and just do enough to get a headline. This isn't the first nor the last of their half-hearted "support."
Udondashi
Japanese Government has donated more than 1.5 Billion Dollar, this is more than enough if you consider Japan is not part of NATO.
Perhaps the US Government should do more for obvious reasons.
smithinjapan
“Tokyo expects the 20 evacuees will stay in Japan for at least six months”
Oh, the magnanimity! The benevolence! The only thing that would surprise me less is if the government also insisted they spend half that time in quarantine (which they can work off), and that they’ll be fed produce and fish from areas around Fukushima to prove it’s safe.
The guy goes to Poland and sees how that nation is taking in thousands upon thousands for probably permanent residency and decides Japan will be “generous” and take on 2.5 times more than the original 8 suggested for little more than a tourist visa.
Michael Machida
Japan just keeps its distance and throws money at global crisis however life's crisis warrants more than cash. That's why America has done a lot more than Japan since America donated cash, munitions, beds, breakfast, homes in America along with the ability to live and work in The United States Of America.
Tom San
Whether or not I donate directly doesn't matter. The Japanese government sends relief to Ukraine with your tax money and mine.
Ricky Kaminski13
I know the number is laughable to some, but it’s better than the usual none. We all know that Japan starts anything slowly and with hyper caution , but this is actually quite a meaningful gesture. He seems to have been truly moved by what he saw in Poland and wants to do something. Surely all of you seasoned expats don’t expect them to just open the floodgates and bring in thousands of people with little planning or support. These 20 will be well cared for, the case will be made to the Japanese public that Japan can do more than just send money, and hopefully once they get a feel for humanitarianism it will lead to more. I commend any actual efforts whether it be twenty or two.
Anyone here offered to open a room in their own home, and have the will and ability to help a refugee acclimatize to a radically different landscape, culture and language? I wonder how many would really put their hands up. The government has to do it right? No, actual people have to.
Rodney
according to Japanese tele last night, they didn’t want to come to Japan.
free entry into the EU ahead of millions of middle eastern and North African asylum seekers is a better option.
egads man!
I hope those 20 people will have someplace to work once they get here.
Kumagaijin
Beggars can't be choosers. I would imagine that these 20 refugees will be much better cared for than others. I just find it discriminatory that Japan was so reluctant to accept Syrian refugees. I think in the end they took 12?
I wonder if they are going to have to quarantine for x number of days.
WA4TKG
…but I still can’t enter the country
OssanAmerica
How many Ukranian refugees have been taken in by China? South Korea? Taiwan? Philippines?
Ukraine is nowhere near the Far East. And the refugees themselves would obvuously prefer a location with less cultural and lingustic hurdles. But the main goal of going somewhere where they won't be killed takes precedence.
Yotomaya
@OssanAmerica
Whataboutism.
I don't think China will be taking any refugees in given it's Russia's ally. Other countries, I don't know. But other countries not helping doesn't justify J media's portrayal of virtual inaction as kindness. If Japan is joining the ranks of countries that refuse to help, fine, but we are here shown every day news about how refugees are graciously accepted in laughable numbers. I think it rubs the wrong way a lot of us who live here and have experience with the narrative of yasashii Japan.
Having said that, I admit this is type of controversial topic is a good way to keep many of us engaged. Worked on me, again.
gintonic
How many Ukranian refugees have been taken in by China? South Korea? Taiwan? Philippines?
Yeah , yeah.....good ole what about country XYZ whataboutism. None of the countries you listed are G7 members, Japan is. No matter how much you try divert focus, the fact remains Japan,s refugee intake is an international embarassment.
stormcrow
Hopefully this foot in the door will lead to better things.
blastcaptain
For a while now this has been in the works... not going to work in Japan though.
The Ukrainian Ambassador was at the Nippon Press Club last Friday saying they've been able to collect 200000 private donations amounting to about 5 billion yen in aid thus far.
I wonder what happens to that money when the Ukrainian government collapses. Do the Russians just confiscate it as the spoils of war or are people able to get a refund?
Alex L.
@The Avenger
That's not a fair comparison. Out of all of the countries you listed, Japan is the only one that isn't in Europe and has the biggest difference in culture and language. The low number just means Japan isn't really a coveted destination for them. How about getting data on how many refugees S. Korea, China, or any other country in Asia is taking?
Alex L.
@kumagaijin
Beggars can't be choosers? They are choosing though. They are choosing to go to neighboring countries or in countries they can assimilate into much better. The only ones who are coming to Japan are likely doing so because they have family here.
The Avenger
The Ukranian refugees will arrive on a different plane. They are not on the government plane.
ポーランドでの視察を終えた林外相は、あと1時間ほどで政府専用機で帰国する予定です。その後、まもなく、ウクライナからの避難民を乗せた別の機体も羽田空港に到着することになっています。
kennyG
Yeah Yeah, Hayashi should have stuffed two government aircrafts to the maximum capacity with reluctant Ukrainians forcefully almost like abducting them to the far far east. Right? You don't even know 10people were turned down or rejected down from original 30 plan.
What on earth does this kind of humanitarian aids have to with G7 anyway? G7 must do but G20 not?
kennyG
Suggest you to read the article first.
kennyG
Here you go. Including some who has no family nor relative members already in Japan、 the number of those willingly evacuate to Japan on that spot failed to reach to original 30. And yet usual J-haters never skip their jobs to laugh out on this mere 20
Kobe White Bar Owner
20?… a gesture for appearance sake as expected.
The Avenger
Correction:
The refugees are on a different government plane.
Not on Hayashi's government plane.
OssanAmerica
It's not whatabotism. The only Asian country that I'm aware of that's even taking in any Ukranians gets nothing but bashing for it here on BashJapanToday.com. LOL
gogogo
20 people? Just fill the plane... It is insulting that Japan thinks this is of any help to the number of people displaced.
zichi
Bringing back just 20 from a promised 30 is well, just so poor. The government should be ashamed of itself.
Addfwyn
I suppose it is a nice gesture, but do refugees that are already out of the country need to be rescued to Japan? They're already in a country that is accepting refugees on a large scale, with the added benefit of being very close to return when the conflict is over.
On the other hand, if they contacted Japanese embassies in Poland themselves, they must have reason to want to go there over Poland, I am just not sure what that would be without further information.
The only case that really makes sense to me is that these are non-Slavic Ukrainian refugees, who have been experiencing a lot of additional hardships and racism. If that is the case, bravo on Japan for reaching out to those people, because I think they could easily be swept under the rug.
Purple C-Clamp
20 whole people? Wow Japan, don't strain yourself there with that generosity.
Strangerland
Yeah, they should just leave them behind. Why even bother right?
letsberealistic
Is he saying, 'Who are you?' in the classic Mori tradition in this photo?
Thomas Goodtime
I feel ashamed to be Japanese. Just seem to be so out of touch with the rest of the world when it comes to this kind of gesture. And with a straight face expect some kind of pat on the back from the international community. It's pathetic. 20 people?
On the other hand, I do hope the people coming here have a good, safe experience and if they desire, to remain in Japan without any bureaucratic nonsense to fight through.
kennyG
Like I said. There were only 20 who raised hands including those who has no family nor relative in Japan, got on board of government plane for free for the journey to the far far east.
Udondashi
AddfwynToday
I suppose it is a nice gesture, but do refugees that are already out of the country need to be rescued to Japan? They're already in a country that is accepting refugees on a large scale, with the added benefit of being very close to return when the conflict is over.
All Ukrainian refugees are free to choose.
Japanese Government not pointed a gun at anyone
to come to Japan.
Mr Kipling
Did they all get their required negative PCR test and Mofa form before boarding?
Did they have another PCR and spend 6 hours at Haneda waiting for results?
Happy for the Ukrainians who will be able to spend some time with their family members here but this is pure show boating of the most embarrassing kind.
gintonic
The Ukranian refugees will arrive on a different plane. They are not on the government plane.
ポーランドでの視察を終えた林外相は、あと1時間ほどで政府専用機で帰国する予定です。その後、まもなく、ウクライナからの避難民を乗せた別の機体も羽田空港に到着することになっています。"
You dont't say...funny thing some posters were making an argument on JT couple of days ago that J-govt couldnt fit too more people on the govt plane (and that was when they talked about 30 ). Some of us suggested another plane that would be able to bring in 300. Now we have a separate plane bringing in the grand total of 20? Give yourself a pat on the back again for being so sugooi.
gintonic
* The only Asian country that I'm aware of that's even taking in any Ukranians gets nothing but bashing for it here on BashJapanToday.com. LOL"*
The same country that keeps going on about being a beacon of democracy in Asia, the most advanced, the most yasashii, the only Asian country that is a member of G7 and therefore a party to their unwavering & ever increasing statements to support Ukraine. This is that same country, isnt it?
As for the " Japan is too far, they all wanna stay in Europe " argument , contrast the response of Canada , another G7 country that is " far from Europe".
*Ukrainian Refugees Can Comes To Canada In Unlimited Numbers -Under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel, Ukrainians will be able to come to Canada, pending background checks and security screenings, and stay for at least two years, including extensions to that permit.Mar 11, 2022*
Rodney
you do know that around 30% of Ukrainians speak Russian as their native tongue and around 15-20% have Russian passports. Don’t tar all Ukrainians as neo-Nazi. I had ordinary Ukrainian neighbours before and babysat their son sometimes. So if China decides to take Ukrainians, then that is good. Japan is more difficult.
Olegek
Anyway he's got some result!
Congratulation!
Most of Ukrainian speak or at least understand Russian.
Only minority from west part of country use only Ukrainian.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Seeking to play a greater role with accepting only 20 and what happened to the other 10 that was previously announced?
Oh dear !
And they are not being evacuated from poland so they are not evacuees.
Nonetheless thankyou Japan for all your most incredible generosity iam sure history will remember you.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Perhaps more people didn't want to come to Japan .
That's Perhaps what happened.
Understandable.
Thomas Goodtime
This last part of your comment is why I'm ashamed to be Japanese regarding this news.
We are being made a laughing stock/mocked by more open progressive nations.
Unfortunately, you are right to mock
Tynio
I am writing from Poland and my family helps Ukrainians, I have 3 people from Ukraine at work. You have no need to argue how many people in Japan receive refugees. Our cultures are very similar and we want to help this person. Sometimes our country is only a transit and many people go to Germany, UK or Italy because they are richer countries or they have a family there. I am glad that My country helps these poor people.
Glory to Ukraine.
Tynio
Yotomaya
@OssanAmerica
My criticism is that this is a meaningless gesture. Those who refer to any criticism as "bashing" really like to compare Japan to other Asian countries (none of which are G7 countries by the way) now, and not when such a comparison would be far less favourable for Japan.
It's completely in character for Japan to take hardly any refugees at all, even from countries much closer to home. That's why I and others are calling ** on this one.
gakinotsukai
20 only ?
Selected on what criteria ?
OssanAmerica
You can bet it meant alot to those 20 people. While it means nothing to you but a Japan bashing point.
OssanAmerica
If you were one of those 20 people, would you really consider it meaningless? .
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
@ UdonDashi
Sorry to inform you thats incorrect that Japan isn't part of NATO.
Japan is considered part of NATO because of its alliance with the USA as extended family but not an official member but still part of NATO.
you could say Japan's official membership is pending because of obvious reasons.
Japanese people are for the most part kind and considerate , however the government is mean and selfish and dithering in circles and perhaps circling the drain.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Thomas -
Please don't take it personally because its the government thats making the decisions and the Japanese public aren't getting a fair democracy vote or voice.
If the Japanese people remain to be too complacent then the government will continue to take advantage.
The constitution needs to be exercised by the people not just the government.
"We the people" !
JCR
Baradzed
Yes and this is positive thing from USA. However, it was USA in Budapest Memorandum among those who pushed Ukraine to send their nuclear arsenal to Russia in exchange for some abstract security assurances.
Yotomaya
Not sure. But I would definitely consider it meaningless if I wasn't one of the few lucky chosen ones.
Rivera
Japan’s government wanted to show the whole world how they are helping by taking in the refugee’s from Poland and bringing them into Japan .There are THOUSANDS and Thousands of them at Poland and they take only what 20 and when you see the photo there are no MOTHERS with their kids that’s what they should start with FAMILY which Japan Doesn’t understand it’s slavery they want
gokai_wo_maneku
People, read the news! Japan has admitted almost 400 Ukrainian refugees, not just 20.
kurisupisu
Japan would be better off funding a large refugee centre in Poland with the money expended on flights,food,translators and setting up accommodation in Japan
20 refugees in Japan means what exactly?
snowymountainhell
Well said: @kurisupisu 4:42pm:“Japan would be better off funding a large refugee centre in Poland with the money expended on flights, food, translators and setting up accommodation in Japan”
“20 refugees in Japan means what exactly?”