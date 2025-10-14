Heads of 3 opposition parties meet to discuss vote for next PM

From left, Democratic Party for the People chief Yuichiro Tamaki, Fumitake Fujita, co-leader of the Japan Innovation Party and Yoshihiko Noda, head of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan

The leaders of three major Japanese opposition parties met Wednesday to discuss possible cooperation to oust the Liberal Democratic Party from power when parliament elects the next prime minister.

Yoshihiko Noda, head of the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, has been calling on the Democratic Party for the People and the Japan Innovation Party to unite behind a joint prime ministerial candidate when the vote is held during an extraordinary parliamentary session starting next Tuesday.

At the talks, DPP chief Yuichiro Tamaki and Fumitake Fujita, co-leader of the JIP, are expected to seek clarification from Noda, a former prime minister, regarding the left-leaning CDPJ's stance on key issues related to national security, the Constitution and energy.

The leaders' talks follow a meeting of the parties' secretaries general the previous day in which the DPP and the JIP demanded that the CDPJ agree to amend the Constitution, disavow its "zero nuclear plant" policy and withdraw its opposition to exercising the right of collective self-defense.

Noda has identified Tamaki as a possible joint candidate, while Tamaki said Tuesday it is "essential to achieve consensus on basic policies" if the parties are to form a coalition.

The DPP and the JIP have gained strength in recent years and are the second-largest opposition forces in the House of Councillors and the House of Representatives, respectively.

The LDP, under new leader Sanae Takaichi, has been underlining policy similarities with the DPP, eyeing collaboration amid uncertainty over Takaichi's bid to become Japan's first female prime minister.

Takaichi, who took over the party's helm from outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba following its Oct 4 leadership race, suffered a blow Friday when the LDP's junior partner, the Komeito party, announced its departure from the minority ruling coalition, ending their 26-year partnership.

The LDP remains the largest force in both chambers of parliament, but without Komeito's support its seats in the lower house would be insufficient to defeat a joint candidate fielded by the CDPJ, the DPP and the JIP.

In selecting the prime minister, separate votes are held in each chamber of parliament. If no candidate secures a majority in the first round of voting, a runoff is held between the top two contenders and the one with the most support is chosen. The lower house's choice takes precedence.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi informed the steering committees of both houses of parliament that the extraordinary parliamentary session will start Tuesday.

The LDP proposed that the prime ministerial vote should take place on the first day of the session, but the opposition did not accept this and negotiations are ongoing.

