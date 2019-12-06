Historical documents show Japanese gov't role in providing sex slaves

Japan's army during World War II asked the government to provide one sex slave for every 70 soldiers, according to historical documents reviewed by Kyodo News service that highlight the state role in the so-called “comfort women” system.
The 23 documents were gathered by Japan's Cabinet Secretariat between April 2017 and March 2019, including 13 classified dispatches from the Japanese consulates in China to the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo dating back to 1938, according to Kyodo.
The sex slaves issue has been a source of a painful dispute between South Korea and Japan. The women were from Korea, Taiwan and Australia, the Philippines as well as Japan.
In 1993, then-Chief Cabinet Secretary Yohei Kono, the government spokesman, apologized for the “comfort women” system and acknowledged the Japanese military’s involvement in taking women against their will.
The Kyodo reports shows one dispatch from the consul general of Jinan to the foreign minister that said the Japanese invasion had caused a surge in prostitution in the area, with 101 geisha from Japan, 110 comfort women from Japan, and 228 comfort women from Korea.
It says “at least 500 comfort women must be concentrated here by the end of April" for Japanese soldiers.
Presumably, the records imply that the women referred to as “geisha” might have come on their own, as opposed to sex slaves, who were coerced.
Another dispatch from the consul general of Qingdao in Shandong province in China says the Imperial Army asked for one woman to accommodate every 70 soldiers, while the navy had requested 150 more comfort women and geisha, Kyodo said.
The number of sex slaves is not certain, but historians say they numbered in the tens of thousands or more, and their purpose was to prevent the spread of disease and curtail rapes among soldiers.
Japan's colonization and wartime record continue to strain relations with Asian neighbors. The Japanese government says reparations are settled but it has set up funds to support the victims. That has had mixed results with continued demands for a more thorough apology. Lawsuits are ongoing in South Korea.
Some have denied official Japanese involvement, and think the women were prostitutes who came of their own accord.
More recently, the sour relations between Japan and South Korea have affected trade and tourism and set off other controversies, including one earlier this year over the display of a statue depicting a young "comfort woman."
captain-caveman
Anything from that era of world history is pretty much barbaric by today’s standards. However, there is no excuses for slavery and the mistreatment of women. Nevertheless, WWII was nasty business, no matter how u slice it.
FourIce
Pretty much barbaric. Before this issue came up, I remember my grandma used to tell the atrocities of rapes and murders of the Japanese soldiers. That was pretty much in the 70s. What Japan neighbors claiming is true but idiotic politicians, patriots and lame historians are denying it.
Anyway, it's all history now and they are all rotting and being burned in hell.
showchinmono
Battle field comfort station (brothel) system existed, so did comfort women, officially used by IJA to curtail rape crimes not to instigate local antipathy, and to sustain military discipline during the era when prostitution was legal . A well known fact. How could this finding sensational?
There were those powers that employed such system like Japan, Germany, France, SOUTH KOREA
There were also those that didn't give a damn and leave areas complete lawless areas like Soviet Union
OssanAmerica
This is hardly news, the Imperial Japanese military set up military brothels just like Germany and France during WWII. This is not denied and Japan has and continues to address this issue, the last step being the signing of the "irreversible" 2015 Comfort Women Agreement which South Korea "reversed", despite and Japan having fulfilled it's part of the requested apology and funds.
Some what? Politicians? People? Because the Japanese government has not denied Japanese involvement. And it's a known fact that "some" women were prostitutes while others were not.
https://www.mofa.go.jp/policy/postwar/issue9308.html
Akiba Overlord
Another topic on war crimes, really? You guys know that this is the kind of article that brings the worms out of the woodwork right? The people calling for compensation and public apologies and whatnot?
Well, for all the readers who think that a country should pay up and apologize and whatever for something the country did in a war many many years ago (at least enough years that no one in the current regime was involved in that war):
Oh sure, let us prove that a country was doing really bad things during a WAR they were involved in many decades ago. Now let's ask the current government of said country to pay for those bad things they did.
Ridiculous.
Raping and pillaging has been part of war since early humans figured out how to kill one another. Over the years, humanity has just gotten better at it. Now we've gotten to a point where a single warhead can instantly vaporize an entire city and more (I don't see anyone dragging America through the dirt over and over for that one), not really leaving much to pillage or rape, but it makes for a good marker at how much escalation there has been.
Even during peacetime, military bases have always been a source for humanitarian concerns (go google the number of rape cases that soldiers stationed in foreign bases have been involved in, and once again, notice how American soldiers are often involved). The culture of war is one where you do not treat your enemy as something with rights. To be fair, your opponent will certainly not consider your rights either, so it is in your best interest to be as savage as you can be to survive.
If we want to honor to pain and hardship of the many people who suffered in war, then we must look for ways to prevent it from happening again (which is a serious challenge considering how prone humanity is to waging war), it is a much better alternative than constantly villifying a country in order to beg them for money (because really, that's the real reason why people are so eager to dig up war crimes, they just want the money/compensation). That is not justice, that is just greed.
alwaysspeakingwisdom
"The Japanese invasion had caused a surge in prostitution in the area, with 101 geisha from Japan, 110 comfort women from Japan, and 228 comfort women from Korea."
Normal in wartime, where the troops are there is prostitutions. In the west, they are called camp followers.
It Proves nothing.
Presumably, the records imply that the women referred to as “geisha” might have come on their own,
Exactly what the Japanese government has been saying.
"as opposed to sex slaves, who were coerced"
Where in the records does it say there were coerced?
The records prove Japan's point. They were prostitutes.
rgcivilian1
There are plenty of documents and arrest records where the so called victims were prostitutes and not coerced or enslaved. This is a dead issue that SK keeps raising no matter how much money Japan has already paid. They should be asking their big companies who had massive growth at each Japan payment made to SK to see where the money went. Somewhere are the real records but SK chooses to ignore them.
WilliB
I dont really want to wade into this endless controversy, but the article does not say if the armee asked for "sex slaves" (sei dorei) or for prostitutes (ianfu). That is a world of difference, and the article obfuscates that. Personally, I assume that in a large a chaotic situation with many players like this, both situations occured. I don´t like how fanatics on both sides of the argument claim it was all clear and simple.
Yubaru
You rape a woman, throw some cash at her, and you will make the claim she is a hooker! What asinine logic!
All this proves is that the IJA did in fact systematically provide sex workers for the troops, and they didnt give a damn how they were procured. You know since the soldiers "paid" for the sex, the IJA claimed they ALL were prostitutes, coerced or otherwise.
However to suggest that thousands, upon thousands of women ALL did it of their own accord is just plain ignorant!
gokai_wo_maneku
I was surprised to read that San Franscisco had put up a comfort woman statue. The US has stayed out of the issue because, although not well known, after the war, the comfort woman had to service US occupation forces. Some comfort women were from Korea and China, and they were the same ones that had serviced Japanese soldiers during the war.
wtfjapan
its proven and well document how badly WW2 pows were treated by the IJA, does anybody truly believe that the IJA suddenly grew a conscience and started treating asian women other than Japanese with respect. WW2 pows were starved and worked to death, do you really think the IJA were going to pay the majority of
comfort women for their services women from countries they just invaded.
OssanAmerica
Yes, they did. They were on the IJA payroll according to the US Army.
" This meant that in an average month a girl would gross about fifteen hundred yen. She turned over seven hundred and fifty to the "master". In the latter part of 1943 the Army issued orders that certain girls who had paid their debt could return home. Some of the girls were thus allowed to return to Korea. The interrogations further show that the health of these girls was good. They were well supplied with all types of contraceptives, and often soldiers would bring their own which had been supplied by the army. They were well trained in looking after both themselves and customers in the matter of hygiene. A regular Japanese Army doctor visited the houses once a week and any girl found diseased was given treatment, secluded, and eventually sent to a hospital. "
https://www.exordio.com/1939-1945/codex/Documentos/report-49-USA-orig.html
Jimizo
Always really weird behaviour on the thumbs up/ down on stories like this.
Same names always appearing...
Ex_Res
The 23 documents were gathered by Japan's Cabinet Secretariat between April 2017 and March 2019, including 13 classified dispatches from the Japanese consulates in China to the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo dating back to 1938, according to Kyodo.
Well, that's are good start in that Japan is gathering, and making public information, and not just denying what happened.
There is no point in denying what millions of people already know.
Kazuaki Shimazaki
What I find appalling is that the unobjectivity of this article. There is only one line that even purports to be a quotation:
From this, somehow conclusions like "Presumably, the records imply that the women referred to as “geisha” might have come on their own, as opposed to sex slaves, who were coerced." despite the words sex slaves never even showing up are made.
Someday, you might well be accused of something, and it would be your wish that at least the case against you wasn't constructed (and then accepted) in this flimsy manner.
Reckless
Well I understand there is plenty of eyewitness testimony from sex slaves who must also have been appalled at having to service 70+ men. Also keep in mind that the vast majority of the evidence was in government hands and probably shredded.
Jim Harper
There is plenty of evidence that some of them were 'professional' prostitutes. There is plenty of evidence that some volunteered. There is plenty of evidence that some were sold by their families. There is plenty of evidence that some were prisoners of war and some were violently coerced.
It doesn't really matter how many times you rise the prostitution. It's basic misdirection. The rounding up and recruiting of women to endure sex with hundreds of people is inhuman. As for paying off 'debts', that's the same tactic used to keep trafficked Eastern European women in sexual slavery today. So unless you're saying that's fine, it really doesn't count. Pointing out that brutal tyrannies like Germany or Russia had sex slaves doesn't really work either, unless you're claiming moral parity with charming people like the Nazis.
At the end of the day, it was wrong. Wriggle around on the hook as much as you like, but nothing really changes that. Frantic efforts to lower the number or paint them as prostitutes (because you can do anything you like to a prostitute, right?) simply look like a refusal to believe it happened.
SlumLord
If I was given a choice, I would choose being a comfort woman over being a survivor of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings.
showchinmono
Who presumed this? It is KYODO notorious for spreading out fake news. That dispatch differentiated the terms "Geisya 芸者" and …Shyakufu 酌婦” + " Tokushufujyo 特殊婦女”
These ignorant reporters probably don't even know the difference between "Geisya 芸者 and “Oiran(Yuujo) 花魁(遊女)“. “Oiran(Yuujo) 花魁(遊女)“ are always attached to sexual service afterwards like Korean “Kisaeng 妓生” but "Geisya 芸者” is not. They are basically to entertain customers.
If they have come on their own or if they were coerced or not? How the heck do these ignorant reporters think entitled to broadcast their own speculation?
Ascissor
@SlumLord
I wonder if the actual hibakusha would agree with you.
@Jim Harper
Great point. And perhaps that should be a key takeaway. There are all-too-many "comfort women" across the world today, whether it's women trafficked to the UK, trafficked to Japan, the victims of Epstein...(and today, too, there are people who will say "they were just prostitutes").
Cricky
That "disabled" shredder operator must have had a day off. It's abhorrent that these papers were available for 70+ years and only now coming to light. As for the arguments on their interpretation the view is from qualified historians that yes there were volenteers probably used souly at officers establishments. Both the army and navy requested the government supply (Army) 1 girl for 70 men?
Comparisons to Western Practices are a smoke screen as it was a completely different system. And anyway as far as curtailing the out of control IJA troops it did little as they still raped killed any girl who basically crossed their path as a matter of course. Now there is a history.