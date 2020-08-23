Hospital visit stokes health worries as Abe sets tenure record

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited a Tokyo hospital on Monday for a second time within days, stoking concern about his ability to stay on as leader due to health issues and fatigue from tackling the coronavirus pandemic.
The visit came as Japan's longest-serving prime minister surpassed a record for longest consecutive tenure as premier set by his great-uncle Eisaku Sato half a century ago, adding to speculation Abe could resign after reaching the milestone.
Abe, criticized for his handling of the virus outbreak and several scandals, has suffered a slide in voter support to one of the lowest levels since returning to office for a second term in 2012 with promises to revive the economy and bolster defense.
Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said Abe was at the hospital for the follow-up to a medical check a week ago when his examination lasted 7-1/2 hours, fueling worries about his health.
But major broadcaster Nippon TV said Abe was being treated for a chronic illness rather than a check-up, citing multiple unidentified government and ruling party sources. It added that Abe was scheduled to go to his office in the afternoon.
"I was informed that he's getting an additional exam after last week's exam," Suga, who is also the chief cabinet secretary and is seen as one of the main contenders for Abe's job, told a regular news conference. "The prime minister himself said the other day that he wanted to return to work."
Abe has been prime minister since 2012 in his second stint after a troubled term in which he resigned abruptly in 2007, because of struggles with ulcerative colitis, a disease he now keeps in check with medicine that was not previously available.
His office did not give a detailed explanation for the hospital visits, but close aide Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said last week's visit was a regular check-up and he was "not at all" worried about Abe's health.
Japanese media have speculated about Abe's health this month, including detailed reports on his walking speed.
Weekly magazine Flash said Abe had vomited blood at his office on July 6. Reuters was unable to verify the widely cited report, which was denied by government officials.
Abe gets a regular check-up twice a year, with his most recent on June 13, Kyodo news agency said, adding that last week's visit was a follow-up to a June check-up, citing a hospital source.
If Abe is incapacitated, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, 79, who doubles as finance minister, would take over temporarily as acting prime minister.
If Abe says he has decided to resign, he would stay on until formally replaced, which requires a ruling Liberal Democratic Party presidential election, followed by the winner's formal election in parliament.
Abe's tenure as LDP president, and thus, prime minister, ends in September 2021 unless he steps down earlier.
Aly Rustom
Pfft. What work??
Derek Grebe
Hmmm....two follow-ups to a routine check-up? That doesn't sound like a man who's fit for the job.
And he never was. Colossal failure.
klausdorth
Have not seen him working too much concerning the response to the COVID19 virus.
Maybe he is doing that "in the hiding"?
Oh, and yes, he was so successful as well as busy sending out those Abe-NO-masks.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
An old line from Fawlty Towers springs to mind:
"Nothing trivial I hope, dear"
NCIS Reruns
Abe's father, Shintaro, died of heart failure at 67. He suffers from chronic irritable bowel disease. He may even be hoping for a diagnosis that lets him bow out of politics while saving face.
Reckless
If this happens every annual check up then it is not really news.
Yubaru
Cripes, things will get even worse! Aso is also a FORMER prime minister here, which says a lot.
Yubaru
Abe will not "bow out of politics", it just gives him a way to stop being PM. He will still be the "king maker" of the LDP, even though he wouldnt be PM.
serendipitous1
Just being PM for the longest stint of any PM doesn't mean you're a good PM! Was his sole goal just to break Eisaku Sato's record?!
noypikantoku
PM Abe should call and learn from President Duterte of the Philippines. Just take a picture of himself eating somewhere with his family as a proof that he is still alive and healthy . Make sure to show the latest edition of the Newspaper as evidence that the photo is taken now, he can also photo shop it, but he must hire a very good artist. And then declare a perpetual isolation due to covid-19. It's a wise ticket to stay in power for eternity wether he's sick or not.
Serrano
Can't he get the exam results on the phone?
Heckleberry
So how long has he got?
I mean as PM..
MaikuC
A leader more concerned about personal world records than the needs of his people.
kurisupisu
It would have been cheaper for the doctor to email Abe the results but that would mean using less taxpayer money; something Japanese politicos don’t think about...
AgentX
Not that it matters come election times. Opinion polls only matter in democracies...
smithinjapan
NCIS: "He may even be hoping for a diagnosis that lets him bow out of politics while saving face."
No, not until he changes the Constitution and bring about his beloved "Beautiful Japan" -- a return to the pre-war "romance" he saw in his grandfather that was this empire before being destroyed.
Ascissor
Bowel disease is nasty. I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy.
In_japan
Could be minor heat stroke due to A mask.
InspectorGadget
7.5 hours, followed by a call back examination means something is up.
CitizenSmith
I hope he quits soon.
Farmboy
Personally, I’m willing to wait until there is actual news, rather than speculation, about his health.
Oxycodin
I am aware of one of his medical conditions he has had for quite some time. I hope Prime Minister Abe gets some R&R ( Rest and Recovery) and gets well.
Bjorn Tomention
They should have simply sent him the results by F A X , isnt that how things are done here................................modern technology and all that.