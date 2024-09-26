Hyogo governor to seek reelection despite losing job following no-confidence motion

Hyogo Gov Motohiko Saito vowed to seek reelection Thursday despite accepting the automatic loss of his position following the prefectural assembly's unanimous adoption of a no-confidence motion against him over abuse of power accusations.

Saito was given 10 days to decide whether to dissolve the assembly or offer his resignation as the governor of the western Japan prefecture, of which Kobe is the capital, in the wake of the passage of the motion on Sept 19.

Failure to do either would see him automatically lose his job, and this will be effective Monday.

"There was a lack of effort on my part. I would like to reflect on this once again," Saito said at a press conference, before adding, "I cannot stop the reforms I have implemented. I want to return to continue the work as the governor."

If Saito had resigned and was then reelected, he would only serve until July, when his current four-year term ends. If he is reelected following the automatic loss of office, the new term will last four years.

"I did not consider dissolving the assembly from the beginning. As my past actions have been called into question, it is important that I personally seek the confidence of the people," he said.

The motion was jointly submitted by all assembly groups including the biggest Liberal Democratic Party and the second-largest Japan Innovation Party. It called for the governor to resign over allegations raised by a senior prefectural official six months ago.

He has been criticized for causing confusion and stagnation in the prefectural administration. In March, a senior official, who has died in an apparent suicide, released a document accusing Saito of abusing his power, such as yelling at staff.

Although the official reported the misconduct to the prefectural government's whistleblower office, he was reprimanded with a three-month suspension after an internal investigation concluded that the document contained defamatory claims.

The move sparked controversy, with some assembly members questioning the neutrality of the probe. The assembly set up a special committee to investigate the case in June, but the official was found dead before his scheduled testimony at the committee in July.

Saito, who joined the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications in 2002 after graduating from the University of Tokyo, won the Hyogo gubernatorial race in 2021. His predecessor had been in the post for the previous 20 years.

