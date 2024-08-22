Ishiba officially says he will run for Japan ruling party president

Former Japanese Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Saturday he will run in the ruling party's presidential race in September in what will be his fifth and "last" attempt to take the helm of the Liberal Democratic Party and the country.

Ishiba, 67, known as a policy expert on security, agriculture and regional revitalization, has lost to Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga in recent party elections, though he did not run in 2021 when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was elected LDP chief.

The banker-turned-politician has said the Sept 27 race will be the "culmination" of his 38-year political career. Digital Minister Taro Kono, 61, whom Ishiba supported in the previous election, is expected to announce his own intention to run again on Monday.

In announcing his candidacy at a shrine in his constituency in Tottori Prefecture, western Japan, Ishiba stressed the need for the LDP to win back public trust after a political funds scandal.

"I will go back to where I started and devote my all" to the upcoming election, he said at a press conference. "Politics can change and the LDP can change. I'm confident that I can realize this."

The next LDP chief is almost certain to become prime minister, because both houses of parliament are controlled by the party and its junior coalition partner Komeito.

Kishida has decided not to seek reelection beyond the end of his three-year term in September, hit by low approval ratings for his cabinet in the wake of the political funds scandal, revelations of links between LDP politicians and the controversial Unification Church religious group, and a cost-of-living crisis.

Ishiba underscored the importance of "following rules" in order to win back voter trust, while adding that he will strive to protect people's livelihoods and regional economies if elected.

The former LDP secretary general also said the next lower house election should be held "at an early date."

The prime minister can dissolve the powerful House of Representatives for a snap election. The next race must be held before the current term for lower house members expires in October 2025.

During the press conference, Ishiba took a positive stance about allowing married couples to use separate surnames, a controversial issue within the LDP.

He also vowed to make "utmost efforts" to phase out nuclear power plants while pushing for renewable energy. Kishida's government has been calling for maximum use of nuclear power and is trying to restart reactors under stricter safety standards set after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.

Ishiba ranks high in opinion polls on whom the public would like to see as Japan's leader, but has struggled to expand his support base within the ruling party.

Ishiba was a vocal critic of Abe, the longest-serving premier in postwar Japan, over issues such as economic policy, calling for more efforts to revitalize regional economies.

Candidates seeking to run in LDP presidential elections need the support of at least 20 LDP Diet members.

Around 10 LDP lawmakers are expected to run in the leadership race. Former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 43, who like Ishiba is a favorite with the public, is expected to announce his bid next week.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 63, and economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 63, who had close ties with Abe, are also among those expected to throw their hats into the ring.

