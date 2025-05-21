Ishiba pledges rice price rollback but rules out tax cut

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba pledged Wednesday to take necessary steps to lower rice prices that have doubled over the past year, but repeatedly rejected opposition calls to cut Japan's consumption tax to support households.

During a one-on-one parliamentary debate with opposition leaders, Ishiba said he would, as soon as possible, bring rice prices down to below 4,000 yen per 5 kilograms from their average current level of 4,268 yen in early May, vowing to stake his job on achieving the target.

The price of the Japanese staple has roughly doubled from a year earlier, as the grain is in short supply due to a poor harvest, while demand has grown in the wake of booming inbound tourism, with more foreign visitors enjoying rice-based dishes at restaurants.

"I believe rice prices should be in the 3,000 yen range, since staying in the 4,000 yen range can't be right. We will bring them down to that target at the earliest possible date," said Ishiba, who has been compelled to act to curb the negative impact of inflation.

Asked by an opposition leader if he will take responsibility as prime minister if the target is missed, Ishiba said, "I think I should," while government efforts, such as releasing emergency stockpiles, have shown little sign of pushing down rice prices.

Ishiba lashed out at the opposition's request to reduce the consumption tax rate as a "tactic to woo voters" ahead of a House of Councillors election this summer -- an opportunity for the public to deliver a verdict on the government's economic policies.

"You should outline as a package how you are going to make up for the expected drop in tax revenue and cope with social security," Ishiba said, although he did not unveil new measures to soften the impact of rising prices.

Ishiba, meanwhile, failed to present concrete steps to tackle the adverse effects of higher U.S. tariffs by President Donald Trump, even as Yoshihiko Noda, who heads the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, took aim at the government's lack of urgency and preparedness.

The main opposition party is seeking to scrap the consumption tax on food items for one year to help struggling households, using unused government funds to cover the shortfall. Noda served as prime minister for about a year through December 2012.

In the opposition camp, the Democratic Party for the People and the Japan Innovation Party are also calling for a cut in the consumption tax rate, currently set at 8 percent for food and beverages and 10 percent for most other items.

The Komeito party, the junior coalition partner of Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party, has expressed support for reducing the consumption tax on food items.

