Ishiba pledges rice price rollback but rules out tax cut

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba pledged Wednesday to take necessary steps to lower rice prices that have doubled over the past year, but repeatedly rejected opposition calls to cut Japan's consumption tax to support households.
During a one-on-one parliamentary debate with opposition leaders, Ishiba said he would, as soon as possible, bring rice prices down to below 4,000 yen per 5 kilograms from their average current level of 4,268 yen in early May, vowing to stake his job on achieving the target.
The price of the Japanese staple has roughly doubled from a year earlier, as the grain is in short supply due to a poor harvest, while demand has grown in the wake of booming inbound tourism, with more foreign visitors enjoying rice-based dishes at restaurants.
"I believe rice prices should be in the 3,000 yen range, since staying in the 4,000 yen range can't be right. We will bring them down to that target at the earliest possible date," said Ishiba, who has been compelled to act to curb the negative impact of inflation.
Asked by an opposition leader if he will take responsibility as prime minister if the target is missed, Ishiba said, "I think I should," while government efforts, such as releasing emergency stockpiles, have shown little sign of pushing down rice prices.
Ishiba lashed out at the opposition's request to reduce the consumption tax rate as a "tactic to woo voters" ahead of a House of Councillors election this summer -- an opportunity for the public to deliver a verdict on the government's economic policies.
"You should outline as a package how you are going to make up for the expected drop in tax revenue and cope with social security," Ishiba said, although he did not unveil new measures to soften the impact of rising prices.
Ishiba, meanwhile, failed to present concrete steps to tackle the adverse effects of higher U.S. tariffs by President Donald Trump, even as Yoshihiko Noda, who heads the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, took aim at the government's lack of urgency and preparedness.
The main opposition party is seeking to scrap the consumption tax on food items for one year to help struggling households, using unused government funds to cover the shortfall. Noda served as prime minister for about a year through December 2012.
In the opposition camp, the Democratic Party for the People and the Japan Innovation Party are also calling for a cut in the consumption tax rate, currently set at 8 percent for food and beverages and 10 percent for most other items.
The Komeito party, the junior coalition partner of Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party, has expressed support for reducing the consumption tax on food items.© KYODO
kurisupisu
I doubt Ishiba has ever bought his own shopping, let alone a bag of rice.
Tax on food is an insult to the citizens of Japan.
JeffLee
Why does Ishiba think that cash handouts and subsidies are necessary and effective while a cut in the consumption tax is mere political manevering. In fact, it's the other way around.
But still maintain the 200% tariff and allow the black market to continue to function. LOL, good luck.
sakurasuki
There are many imported rice from US, Taiwan and Vietnam that reach Japan, those rice can be cheaper more than half than current price. So don't blame anything except tariffs that being enacted by Japan.
Sh1mon M4sada
Ishiba is out of his depth. The challenges confronting Japanese consumers and wage earners are enormous, given the chronic lack of productivity affecting food production and salary increases. Yet Ishiba wants to insulate rice farmers from foreign competition.
Average Japanese rice farmer earns a million yens per year, this is seriously uneconomic at national level.
MarkX
While I think Japanese rice farmers are not hurting they are well compensated even paid to let their fields sit fallow, the real culprit is JA! They serve no real purpose but to create a bottleneck for the far trade of produce in Japan. They are the reason rice prices are so high!
Also for once a agree with Ishiba. It is easy to say cut the tax, or scrap it, but unless you have some idea how to make up for the shortfall, and yes Japan is slowly starting to look like Greece, then put a sock in it. Maybe if many of these politicians pet projects were scrapped like highways to nowhere and a Maglev train that will never be profitable, we could offer tax relief.
WhatsAllThisThen
Taxing food is a tax on the poor and homeless. Just plain evil. Even the Roman Empire didn't put a tax on food. It's common sense and decency to not tax food in the West.