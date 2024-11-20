Ishiba says he hopes to work with Trump, not confront him

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday he will pursue cooperation, not confrontation, with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as a mutual effort to deepen the longtime bilateral alliance should benefit not just the two nations but the wider Indo-Pacific region.

Ishiba's remarks came as he wrapped up a South American trip to Peru and Brazil. The Japanese leader hoped to travel from there to the United States for a meeting with Trump, which would have been the first with the Republican since he won the presidential election in early November.

Although a meeting could not be organized as the Trump side cited domestic legal constraints that do not allow him to meet with foreign leaders before becoming president, Ishiba has said he will explore another chance soon.

"If I were to describe my approach to the next president Trump, I don't think it would be confrontational," Ishiba told a press conference.

"I will explain in detail that Japan-U.S. cooperation will not only benefit Japan or the United States but will contribute to the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region and will secure his understanding," he said, adding Japan will pursue close communication with the next U.S. administration.

During his visit to Peru for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and to Brazil for the Group of 20 leaders' summit, he sat down with many global leaders, including incumbent U.S. President Joe Biden.

Ishiba, who became Japan's prime minister in October, is pushing for a free and open international order based on the rule of law, at a time when aggressive and unilateral moves to change the status quo by Russia and China have raised security concerns.

While its alliance with the United States remains the foundation of Japan's diplomacy, Ishiba said he will seek to "multiply the effects of networks with like-minded nations," such as Australia, South Korea, India and the Philippines.

© KYODO