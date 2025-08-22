 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/fatido
politics

Japan's FY2026 budget requests to total record ¥120 tril

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's budget requests for fiscal 2026, starting in April, are expected to total about 120 trillion yen, a record high for the third straight year due to rising debt-servicing costs and inflation, sources close to the matter said Friday.

The revelation comes as ministries and agencies face a deadline at the end of this month to submit budget requests for the next fiscal year, ahead of the Finance Ministry's compilation of the total.

In its own request, the ministry is seeking around 30 trillion yen for debt servicing amid rising government bond yields, in a move that would further strain Japan's fiscal health, the sources said.

Debt-servicing costs, covering interest on existing bonds and redemptions, totaled 28.22 trillion yen in the initial budget for the current fiscal year, as the Bank of Japan moves to raise interest rates under its policy normalization efforts.

The assumed interest rate used to calculate debt-servicing costs in the state budget is expected to be set at 2.6 percent for fiscal 2026, up from 2.1 percent estimated in the previous year's request, according to the sources.

With social security and other policy expenditures also expected to rise to reflect higher prices, total budget requests for the next fiscal year could surpass the record 117.61 trillion yen for fiscal 2025.

The initial budget for fiscal 2025, however, was trimmed to 115.20 trillion yen after negotiations between the Finance Ministry and other government offices, followed by parliamentary deliberations.

Japan's fiscal health is the worst among advanced economies, with its debt more than double the size of its economy.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond has risen in recent months, hitting 1.615 percent on Friday, the highest in about 17 years, amid concerns that Japan's fiscal consolidation could deteriorate further as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's minority government faces pressure from opposition parties, including calls for tax cuts.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Japan every year hit record budget, where the money come from, especially with declining population. So it comes from debt or tax?

In 2025 also record budget

https://www.nippon.com/en/japan-data/h02256/

In 2024 also record budget

https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/15876113

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Japan's fiscal health is the worst among advanced economies, with its debt more than double the size of its economy.

.

And it’s becoming worse every year as the population decreases and healthcare costs soar!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Belles Montagnes et Mer Train

GaijinPot Travel

Inujima

GaijinPot Travel

Meet Brittany Arthur, The CEO Of Design Thinking Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Get Rid of Cockroaches in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How Do You Switch from Dispatch to Direct Hire in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori Nijisseiki Pear Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Kokemushiro Moss Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Chinese Food in Tokyo: From American-Style To Authentic Classics

Savvy Tokyo

How to Make Friends with Japanese People in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Baby Naming As An International Family in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Are Parks Too Sexy? Why Parks Are Removing Nude Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo