Japan's FY2026 budget requests to total record ¥120 tril

Japan's budget requests for fiscal 2026, starting in April, are expected to total about 120 trillion yen, a record high for the third straight year due to rising debt-servicing costs and inflation, sources close to the matter said Friday.

The revelation comes as ministries and agencies face a deadline at the end of this month to submit budget requests for the next fiscal year, ahead of the Finance Ministry's compilation of the total.

In its own request, the ministry is seeking around 30 trillion yen for debt servicing amid rising government bond yields, in a move that would further strain Japan's fiscal health, the sources said.

Debt-servicing costs, covering interest on existing bonds and redemptions, totaled 28.22 trillion yen in the initial budget for the current fiscal year, as the Bank of Japan moves to raise interest rates under its policy normalization efforts.

The assumed interest rate used to calculate debt-servicing costs in the state budget is expected to be set at 2.6 percent for fiscal 2026, up from 2.1 percent estimated in the previous year's request, according to the sources.

With social security and other policy expenditures also expected to rise to reflect higher prices, total budget requests for the next fiscal year could surpass the record 117.61 trillion yen for fiscal 2025.

The initial budget for fiscal 2025, however, was trimmed to 115.20 trillion yen after negotiations between the Finance Ministry and other government offices, followed by parliamentary deliberations.

Japan's fiscal health is the worst among advanced economies, with its debt more than double the size of its economy.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond has risen in recent months, hitting 1.615 percent on Friday, the highest in about 17 years, amid concerns that Japan's fiscal consolidation could deteriorate further as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's minority government faces pressure from opposition parties, including calls for tax cuts.

