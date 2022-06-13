Japan's defense budget needs to be ¥10 tril: LDP policy chief

Japan's annual defense budget needs to be nearly doubled from the current amount to 10 trillion yen, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's policy chief has said, calling for increased spending in the area of space and cybersecurity.

Sanae Takaichi's remarks Sunday came after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged last month to secure a "substantial increase" in the budget at a time when the country faces China's growing military assertiveness and North Korean missile and nuclear threats.

"If we accumulate what's needed, (the budget) would total 10 trillion yen," Takaichi said in a TV program, adding it should be financed through the issuance of government bonds in the short term.

Japan's defense spending for fiscal 2022 is a record 5.4 trillion yen as the country has long capped the budget at around 1 percent of Japan's gross domestic product, or about 5 trillion yen.

Citing the region's increasingly complex security environment, however, the LDP has asked the prime minister to consider doubling it to an amount on par with 2 percent or more of the GDP.

"We need to conduct substantial research and development in the fields of space, electromagnetic waves and cybersecurity," said Takaichi, who is known to share a hawkish stance on security similar to that of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Takaichi said setting the target of 2 percent or more of the GDP is intended at showcasing "Japan's strong determination" to the world, and the defense budget should be secured by expanding the Japanese economy rather than through cutting other expenditures.

In late May, Kishida announced his intention to considerably increase Japan's defense budget at a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in order to strengthen Tokyo's defense capabilities and alliance with Washington.

Kishida expressed his resolve to examine all options necessary for national defense after his party called for the defense budget increase and the development by the Self-Defense Forces of counterstrike abilities aimed at disabling enemy weapons and missile infrastructure.

© KYODO