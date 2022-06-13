Japan's defense budget needs to be ¥10 tril: LDP policy chief

Japan's annual defense budget needs to be nearly doubled from the current amount to 10 trillion yen, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's policy chief has said, calling for increased spending in the area of space and cybersecurity.
Sanae Takaichi's remarks Sunday came after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged last month to secure a "substantial increase" in the budget at a time when the country faces China's growing military assertiveness and North Korean missile and nuclear threats.
"If we accumulate what's needed, (the budget) would total 10 trillion yen," Takaichi said in a TV program, adding it should be financed through the issuance of government bonds in the short term.
Japan's defense spending for fiscal 2022 is a record 5.4 trillion yen as the country has long capped the budget at around 1 percent of Japan's gross domestic product, or about 5 trillion yen.
Citing the region's increasingly complex security environment, however, the LDP has asked the prime minister to consider doubling it to an amount on par with 2 percent or more of the GDP.
"We need to conduct substantial research and development in the fields of space, electromagnetic waves and cybersecurity," said Takaichi, who is known to share a hawkish stance on security similar to that of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Takaichi said setting the target of 2 percent or more of the GDP is intended at showcasing "Japan's strong determination" to the world, and the defense budget should be secured by expanding the Japanese economy rather than through cutting other expenditures.
In late May, Kishida announced his intention to considerably increase Japan's defense budget at a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in order to strengthen Tokyo's defense capabilities and alliance with Washington.
Kishida expressed his resolve to examine all options necessary for national defense after his party called for the defense budget increase and the development by the Self-Defense Forces of counterstrike abilities aimed at disabling enemy weapons and missile infrastructure.© KYODO
Kniknaknokkaer
Populations slipping further into poverty and all governments can do is stoke tensions and throw a load more money at covid white elephants and more weapons. Useless.
Peter14
The 2021 spending was 5.4 trillion yen so double is 10.8 Trillion or from 47.2 billion USD to 94.4 Billion USD.
As long as they dont waste it and get more planes, ships, missiles and troops on the ground, and provide all with more field training. Spend wisely on research for domestic weapons and systems that can bolster the alliance and perhaps earn some foreign sales to put money back in the kitty.
And add forward bases on the Senkaku's, outposts and other islands a distance away from the main Islands for early warning, and solid forward defenses against air and sea incursions.
If they do not get good value out of the increase, and it is needed, then it becomes a lost opportunity to encourage peace in the region.
Sven Asai
I wonder if the shrinking yen is already priced in, otherwise you soon might easily need ¥15 trl.