Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
politics

Japan's economy bottoming out, says Aso

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan’s economy appears to have hit bottom and is eyeing a recovery from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, its finance minister said, underscoring cautious optimism spreading among policymakers after the relaxation of lockdown measures.

The remarks come ahead of next week’s rate review by the Bank of Japan, which is likely to hold off on expanding stimulus and stick to its view the world’s third-largest economy is headed for a gradual recovery.

“We’ve succeeded in putting a floor on the economy, which seems to have hit bottom. How strong the recovery will be depends not just on domestic conditions but overseas developments,” Finance Minister Taro Aso told parliament on Friday.

He added that conditions surrounding Japan’s economy will remain “severe” for the time being due to risks such as the chance of a second wave of infections.

On Friday, the Diet passed a record second supplementary budget that will partly fund a 117 trillion yen stimulus package aimed at getting activity back on track after the health crisis.

Aso rebuffed the idea of compiling a third extra budget, saying it was premature to discuss it.

“We first have to see how the measures we’ve taken so far affect the economy,” he said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency in April, requesting businesses to close and citizens to stay home, a move that dealt a severe blow to company profits and consumption.

While the state of emergency was lifted in late May, analysts expect economy suffered more than a 20% annualised contraction in the current quarter, after having slipped into recession in January-March.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Using An Air Conditioner

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 23, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

A Day in the Life of a Frustrated Eikaiwa Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Ginger-Genmai Gin and Tonic

Savvy Tokyo

Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥40,000 in Osaka—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping

Best Adult Shops in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel