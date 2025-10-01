Japan's far-right party courts Trump allies to get its message out abroad

Japan's far-right Sanseito party has set up an international arm to court Trump allies such as Steve Bannon and like-minded groups in Europe, betting that global conservative recognition will help it shake up staid Japanese politics, according to four party officials.
Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic spreading conspiracy theories about vaccinations and the perceived influence of global elites, Sanseito broke into mainstream politics in a July election with fiery warnings about foreigners.
Now, as Japan's long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party picks a new leader to steady its shaky administration, Sanseito is seeking to raise its international profile to lend credibility to its challenge for power and influence.
"It's clear that we no longer live in an era where Japan can determine its course alone," party leader Sohei Kamiya told Reuters in an interview. "So we want to get our message out abroad first," he said, adding that this would help circumvent what he considers a pro-establishment domestic media.
To spearhead this effort, the party established an international division in Tokyo in September to accelerate a strategy of engaging with people in President Donald Trump's orbit and European right-wing figures, according to Kamiya and three other Sanseito officials as well as U.S. disclosure documents.
Details of Sanseito's global outreach, some of which predates the international division, haven't been previously reported.
The strategy marks a step change for Japan's otherwise insular far-right politics and may give Sanseito staying power where other challengers have failed, said Jeffrey Hall, an academic specializing in Japanese politics at Kanda University.
"A lot of what Sanseito talk about is about how immigration has destroyed other countries in the world. By meeting with figures who are saying those things in the West and being recognized by them, it does help Kamiya stand out," he said.
Japan's foreign resident population hit a record 3.8 million last year, which at 3% of the total is far lower than in the United States or western Europe.
Nevertheless, Sanseito's warnings of a "silent invasion" resonated with some voters angry about rising living costs in July's upper house election, catapulting the party's tally in the 248-seat chamber to 15 seats from one previously.
The LDP and its coalition partner lost their majority, leading Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to resign.
A September 8 poll by public broadcaster NHK showed Sanseito is now Japan's most popular opposition party, leading the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party.
Sanseito aims to win 30 to 40 seats in the next lower-house election, to add to three currently, giving it enough members to submit bills and possibly enter a power-sharing arrangement, Kamiya said.
He hopes that whoever wins the LDP leadership race on October 4 — likely either hardline nationalist Sanae Takaichi or the more-moderate Shinjiro Koizumi — will call a snap election to test public appetite for their premiership.
Koizumi told Reuters he would engage with all opposition parties, but if elected he had no plans "at this time" to call an election. Takaichi's office said she wasn't available to comment.
OUTREACH TO KIRK, BANNON, CARLSON
An oft-cited Japanese proverb warns that "the nail that sticks out gets hammered down" - meaning those who break from the norm are criticized or pressured to conform.
But international recognition can help Kamiya avoid that fate, said Sen Yamanaka, a U.S.-educated former banker turned Sanseito lawmaker who heads the party's new international arm.
That is one reason the party arranged for U.S. influencer Charlie Kirk, who played a key role in driving youth support for Trump, to speak at an event in Tokyo in September. Kirk was fatally shot less than a week later.
Appearing alongside Kamiya at a packed conference hall, Kirk said it wasn't too late for Japan to avoid the mass migration ruining the West, said Yamanaka, who represented Sanseito at Kirk's memorial in Arizona. Turning Point USA, the advocacy group Kirk founded, didn't respond to a request for comment.
Sanseito had been in talks for Kamiya to appear at Kirk's year-end America Fest conference, headlined by Trump in 2024, Yamanaka said. Kamiya added that the party plans to invite prominent right-wing voices from France, Germany and Britain to conferences in Japan this year and next.
Kamiya also asked to appear on podcast shows hosted by Bannon, Trump's former strategist, and conservative commentator Tucker Carlson in 2024, according to U.S. public disclosures submitted under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.
Matthew Braynard, a former Trump campaign staffer, submitted the requests on Kamiya's behalf, the disclosures show. Braynard told Reuters he helped the party on a voluntary basis and wasn't paid.
More recently, Bannon's show requested an interview with Kamiya after the July election but that didn't materialize due to scheduling conflicts, the Sanseito leader said.
Bannon told Reuters he's "working to get him on." "This could be a revolutionary force in Japanese politics," he said.
Carlson told Reuters he supported Sanseito's efforts to restrict immigration, seeing it as key to protecting Japanese culture. He said he wanted to connect with Kamiya and would "have my guys call him right now."
In August, Kamiya met with the co-head of Germany's far-right AfD party in Tokyo and said he received a message of encouragement for Sanseito's policies. AfD didn't respond to a request for comment.
MAGA WITH JAPANESE CHARACTERISTICS
Kamiya said he would welcome the chance to meet Trump, who has defied protocol previously to meet with like-minded opposition figures. He hosted Reform UK leader Nigel Farage at the Oval Office in September, while Vice President JD Vance met AfD's leader in Germany this year. The White House didn't respond to a request for comment.
Like Trump, Kamiya has stirred controversy with his remarks. He has criticized gender-equality policies for keeping women from having children, blamed the increase in foreigners for stagnant Japanese wages, and used a slur against Japan's ethnic Korean population — a comment for which he later apologized.
Sanseito's "Japanese First" slogan riffs off Trump's "America First" mantra.
But Kamiya stressed his party "are not Trump worshippers," criticizing the president's trade policies and saying he would have rejected the "unfair" $550 billion investment program Japan agreed to in exchange for tariff relief.
Sanseito also faces a distinctly Japanese quandary of how to upend the status quo in a society that prizes politeness and consensus.
That means a less-confrontational style of politics than Trump's to "shift Japan's political direction" without pushing "wacky" or extreme policies, Kamiya said.
"Japanese value harmony and place an importance on getting broad, gradual consensus — I do, too," he added.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
11 Comments
Login to comment
fxgai
Japan has a far-right party?
Seems most everyone is far-right these days, at least by reading media
Some dude
Looking at the larger (global) picture, it does seem that most people currently want to be governed by a party that bases its policies on whipping up hate.
As humans have demonstrated again and again, we are too stupid to learn from history, so it wouldn’t surprise me if Sanseito starts picking up more and more momentum.
Stick a fork in us, as they say, we’re done.
Firefly
Railing against foreigners in Japan by seeking validation from foreign political figures. Exactly my kind of humor.
Aly Rustom
So true.
Only in Japan. And the irony is lost on everyone.
I actually witnessed in the early 2000s an Uyoku Rally and they were blasting the music from Pet Shop Boys song Go West. Oh the irony.
Jay
Civilization seems to go through roughly 80-year cycles of “progressivism,” where radical ideas dominate for a generation or two. After that, humanity collectively realizes the pendulum has swung too far, and we rush to restore the common-sense values that have enabled our species to survive this long.
The bad news for the oxymoronically named “progressives” is that time is almost up - common sense is coming back, and long may it stay that way. Movements like this show that the global conservative resurgence isn’t just coming back, it’s already here. Thank God.
Firefly
What has the "progressive/conservative" culture war to do with a Japanese party that pushes against immigration?
Fountain
He reminds me of an over animated chimp friend of Donkey Kong in every photo I see of him.
Negative Nancy
Having his name near people who are more widely recognized is a clever strategy. It makes him look more important than he is. That's why Farage goes to the US and gets himself photographed with Trump. It gives him media attention, which in these days of personality politics, is the oxygen he needs. The only Japanese politician I can think of that excelled at this was Abe.
KnightsOfCydonia
populism rises in the abscence of true leadership. the LDP quagmire is directly responsible.
Jay
Well, "Firefly", the mass immigration that has decimated Western Europe and the Anglosphere is a "progressive" policy, touted as "inclusive" and with We Are The World blaring annoyingly in the background. Japan has watched the consequences unfold and said, "Nope, not for us." So when a party pushes against immigration, they’re essentially taking a conservative stance in line with protecting national culture... as we should have done back home.
Firefly
Immigration is mostly driven by labor shortages, demographics, or geopolitical factors. It has little to do with ideological progressivism ... or musical taste.
Conservatism is not nationalism or xenophobia. One does not logically imply the other.