Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, center, talks with a refugee child as he visits a refugee center in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday. Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski
politics

Japan's foreign minister visits Poland; renews support for Ukraine

WARSAW

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday, assuring him of Tokyo's "firm resolve" to assist Ukraine.

During their meeting in the Polish capital of Warsaw, Hayashi said Japan is with the Ukrainian people and prepared to provide more humanitarian aid to civilians whose lives have been upended by Russia's invasion, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Hayashi also said the international community must act "unitedly and resolutely" against Russia, which invaded Ukraine more than a month ago, the Japanese ministry said.

Kuleba, who was given drawings of Japanese children hoping for peace in Ukraine as a gift, said in response that his country is appreciative of Japan's support and sanctions on Russia, the ministry said.

Hayashi arrived in Poland earlier in the day as a special envoy of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, with a plan to take Ukrainian evacuees to Japan on a government plane as he completes his five-day trip.

Following the meeting with Kuleba, Hayashi visited a shelter for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, where he learned from them what kind of help they are seeking.

Hayashi told reporters that the Japanese government will provide "maximum support so that they can return to their original lives as soon as possible" and that Tokyo is ready to airlift those wishing to come to Japan.

The number of evacuees traveling to Japan with Hayashi could be around 30, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Japan came up with the plan of using the government plane as airfares have skyrocketed since the invasion started on Feb 24, making it difficult for Ukrainians now in Poland to flee onward to Japan even if they wish, according to the sources.

Hayashi's visit is aimed at showing Japan's commitment to global efforts to help Ukraine and Poland, which has received more than 2.3 million refugees from the war-torn country.

Japan accepted a total of 337 Ukrainian evacuees between March 2 and Wednesday, according to the Immigration Services Agency of Japan.

On Sunday, Hayashi will observe how refugees are being received in the southeastern Polish city of Rzeszow where Japan has set up a temporary office.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Maybe Japan should first resolve issues with foreigners rotting in immigration detention centers...

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Hayashi might seek to enact a change to Japanese laws to prevent discrimination against foreigners before ‘inviting’ foreigners to Japan.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

nice photo op dude.....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I wish them luck here in Japan but it's not going to be easy.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I am impressed that Japan is trying to do the right thing.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Perhaps the maskless man in the red tie needs to be a little more discreet with his smartphone camera? (Can’t make out the lapel pin.)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

These first paragraphs are a political minefield for Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

All the humanitarian support cannot hide the fact, as with the German conundrum, Japans dependence on Russian energy imports are financing Putin slaughtering.

Replacing Russian LNG from Sakhalin-2 would cost Japan $15bn

https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Energy/Replacing-Russian-LNG-from-Sakhalin-2-would-cost-Japan-15bn

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The UK government tend to put people who sit on roads in jail. At least eventually. Children prevented from playing by a bunch of adults who have not learnt it is rude to point. I would say disney-hands but disney staff are a bit too handsy.

Maybe Japan could help give money to the thousands of Polish families that have actually opened up their homes to strangers. That room is full of suited and booted people taking advantage of peoples suffering just to score a few strokes of self-promotion.

Many of those children may never see their fathers again. I want this farce ended as soon as possible and this type of stuff is doing nothing practical.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hayashi is either pointing out refugees will have to remain on a certain side of the railroad tracks,

or, …

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I am not suggesting Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi doesn't genuinely empathize with the Ukrainian government and people.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hayashi’s taken cues from U.S. VP Kamala Harris’ kindergarten explanation of Russia’s war on Ukraine:

-Mar 1, ‘22: “So, Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia,”

“Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country.”

”Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine.”

“So, basically, that’s wrong, and it goes against everything that we stand for.” -

0 ( +0 / -0 )

