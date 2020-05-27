Japan's new stimulus package to be worth ¥117.1 tril

Japan will compile a new 117.1 trillion yen ($1.1 trillion) stimulus package that includes significant direct spending, to stop the coronavirus pandemic pushing the world's third-largest economy deeper into recession, a budget draft seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.
The stimulus, which will be funded partly by a second extra budget, will be on top of another 117 trillion package already rolled out last month.
The new package puts the total amount Japan spends to combat the virus fallout at 234 trillion yen ($2.18 trillion) -- roughly 40% of Japan's gross domestic product.
The combined spending would also be among the largest fiscal packages to deal with the coronavirus in the world, approaching the size of United States' $2.3 trillion aid program.
The government's latest package will include 33 trillion yen in direct spending, the draft showed.
"We must protect business and employment by any means in the face of the tough road ahead. We must also take all necessary measures to prepare for another wave of epidemic," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in a meeting with ruling party lawmakers on Wednesday.
To fund the costs, Japan will issue an additional 31.9 trillion yen in government bonds under the second supplementary budget for the current fiscal year ending in March 2021, according to the draft.
That will push new bond issuance for the current fiscal year to a record 90 trillion yen. When including issuance to roll over debt maturing during the year, Japan's total issuance for the year would hit a record, exceeding 200 trillion yen and further straining the country's already tattered finances.
While the Bank of Japan will likely keep borrowing costs low with aggressive bond buying, the surprise increase in issuance of super-long bonds could trigger some volatility in markets, analysts say.
"The BOJ's yield curve control should prevent a spike in long-term interest rates," Chotaro Morita, chief bond strategist at SMBC Nikko Security, said. "Volatility in the JGB market will depend on the BOJ's ability to control its bond purchases."
Under a policy dubbed yield curve control (YCC), the BOJ guides short-term interest rate at -0.1% and the 10-year bond yield around 0%.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said YCC is designed to maximize the impact of fiscal spending by keeping borrowing costs low, stressing the need for the government and the central bank to work closely together to combat the virus fallout.
The new package will include steps such as an increased medical spending, aid to firms struggling to pay rent, support for students who lost part-time jobs, and more subsidies to companies hit by slumping sales.
The government will also set aside 10 trillion yen in reserves that can be tapped for emergency spending, Abe added.
In the meeting with ruling party lawmakers, Abe said the government would separately provide up to 140 trillion yen in financial assistance to firms hit by the pandemic.
Japan's first 117 trillion yen package in April centered on cash payouts to households and steps to cope with the immediate damage from the pandemic.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
HAMBURGER
Hoping for a small piece of that!
Tokyo-m
And how much of that will actually go to help poor people?
kurisupisu
@Tokyo-m
It won’t help at all...
dbsaiya
And that includes all the summer bonuses that the Diet members and bureaucrats will receive while they continue to blow everything to kingdom come right? Hey, I still haven't received my abenomask yet nor my 100,000 yen. That was a great fiscal stimulus package for round one.
carpslidy
If there is a second wave chances of another s.o.e are zero.
The government have no money to fund it.
klausdorth
Lots of money will be printed, I say!
Give it to the rich and those who already got it made!
The next tax-raise will pay for a small portion of those 117 trillion.
And yes, when are Abe, Aso and others belonging to that "want-to-govern-group" agree to a pay and bonus cut?
Most definitely on "Saint-Never-Day"!
zichi
Just where exactually is the money going. Where is the accountabilty?
Cricky
There is absolutely no accountability, Sneeky doesn't describe their shinaginans.The blisrering amount of money that filtered down is pathetic. I've got squat, my friends squat so where is this obscene amount going? Ahh masks and sunderies.
Xeno Man
The BoJ ran out of true ammos that can boost the economy back into normalcy, before the bubble burst. It is around 2015, coinciding with Shanghai stocks crash. The Bank of Japan created a devastating self-induced deflation, as Bernanke put, idiotically destroying domestic economy and people's livelihood for the sake of keeping the currency relevant. The Yen maintains the reserve currency status.
However, BoJ's strategy of insane QE and unlimited bonds buying is particularly vulnerable to external shocks – such as the COVID19 pandemic. Since interest rates are already at record low levels, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is left with very few tools to cushion any distress in the financial markets. If more foreign investors need to be found, the BoJ will request an appropriate yield reflecting their risk exposure. In fact, recent years have seen a steady increase in foreign buying of JGBs which threatens to undermine the BoJ’s yield control - these foreigners are likely short-sellers. Once the foreign investors lose faith in Japan's economy, the hyperinflation will happen and eventually lead into a national default.
Kuroda's biggest fear is hyperinflation, when the global market isn't fooled by Japanese mirage economy. When they realize that Japan will never pay back its bonds or investments. Qualitative Easing and Unlimited Bonds buying are now two-headed weapons that can spell doom for Japan if the BoJ does not use correctly. These times are dangerous times when a fiscal catastrophe can be triggered by monetary mistakes.
Northernlife
Dirty filthy politicians at it again this money is not going to make it to the people....but there will be plenty of their associates that will get rich out of this...