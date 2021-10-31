Japan's ruling coalition keeps majority with fewer seats

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's coalition kept a comfortable majority in Sunday's parliamentary election despite losing some seats as his weeks-old government grapples with a coronavirus-battered economy and regional security challenges.
Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito together won 293 seats, well above the majority of 233 in the 465-member lower house, the more powerful of Japan's two-chamber Diet, where they previously had 305 seats.
Voter turnout was estimated at 55.93 percent.
The LDP lost 15 seats from its pre-election share, but the 261 seats it won are "an absolute majority" - a level that allows the party and its ruling bloc to control all parliamentary committees and easily ram through legislation.
The LDP losses in single constituencies included those held by influential party members, such as secretary general Akira Amari, who was stung by a past bribery scandal. Amari offered to resign even though he eventually secured his seat in proportional representation.
"The lower house election is about choosing a leadership," Kishida said late Sunday after his ruling coalition secured the majority. "I believe we received a mandate from the voters."
Kishida said the results were in part due to opposition parties' strategy of fielding unified candidates in many single-seat electoral districts, but also because of voters' judgment of his predecessors over the past four years.
Kishida, 64, dissolved the lower house only 10 days after taking office on Oct 4. He had won the leadership race in his ruling party because the party's conservative leaders saw him as a safe status-quo successor to Yoshihide Suga and his influential predecessor Shinzo Abe.
Five opposition parties together lost 10 seats as their strategy of unifying candidates in most single-seat constituencies backfired, apparently because the Japanese Community Party was included in their united front. The largest opposition, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan lost 13 seats to 96, and the communists lost two seats, retreating to 12.
A big winner in Sunday's election was the rightwing Ishin, or the Japan Innovation Party, which nearly quadrupled its seats to 41, rising to the third biggest party. Despite the party's previous stance close to the LDP, its growing criticism of both the ruling and opposition blocs catered to voters who wanted a change from the LDP but found the opposition bloc uncomfortable, experts say.
Kishida's immediate task has been to rally support for a party weakened by Suga's perceived high-handed approach to pandemic measures and his insistence on holding the Tokyo Olympics despite widespread opposition because of a high number of coronavirus cases, which have since dropped sharply.
Kishida repeatedly stressed his determination to listen to the people and to address criticism that the nine years led by Suga and Shinzo Abe had fanned corruption, tamed bureaucrats and muzzled opposing opinions.
The campaign has largely centered on COVID-19 response measures and revitalizing the economy.
While the ruling party stressed the importance of having a stronger military amid worries over China's growing influence and North Korea's missile and nuclear threat, opposition parties focused on diversity issues and pushed for gender equality.
Opposition leaders complain that recent LDP governments have widened the gap between rich and poor, did not support the economy during the pandemic and stalled gender equality and diversity initiatives. Japan this year ranked 120th in the World Economic Forum's 156-nation gender-gap ranking.
The opposition has long struggled to win enough votes to form a government after a brief rule of the now-defunct center-left Democratic Party of Japan in 2009-2012, as they have not been able to present a grand vision for the country.
On the economy, Kishida has emphasized growth by raising income, while opposition groups focus more on redistribution of wealth and call for cash payouts to pandemic-hit low-income households.
Kishida, during the campaign, promised to spur growth and "distribute its fruit" to the people as income.
Kishida said late Sunday he planned to reappoint the same members to his post-election Cabinet to speed up the work on a supplementary budget by the end of this year so that he can fund an economic package to provide support for the people and businesses hit by the pandemic.
"I will take concrete steps to achieve our policies as soon as possible," Kishida said. "I need to move quickly."
Before working on those, Kishida said he was heading to Glasgow to attend the COP26 summit on Tuesday. "It's a global issue for all mankind, and Japan has to take our responsibility," he said.
The LDP opposes legislation guaranteeing equality for sexual minorities and allowing separate surnames for married couples.
Of the 1,051 candidates, only 17% were women, despite a 2018 law promoting gender equality in elections, which is toothless because there is no penalty. Women account for about 10% of parliament, a situation gender rights experts call "democracy without women."
Some voters had little hope of change by the Kishida's government.
Shinji Asada, 44, said he compared COVID-19 measures to pick a candidate, hoping for a change of leadership, as he thought the ruling party lacked explanation and transparency over its pandemic measures. He said that despite Kishida's promise to be more mindful of the people's voices, "I thought nothing would change (under him) after seeing his Cabinet," whose posts largely went to party factions that voted for him.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
26 Comments
Login to comment
Asiaman7
Chief takeaways:
LDP and CDP lost seats compared with last lower house election in 2017.
The Japan Innovation Party won nearly 40 seats, nearly quadruple the number it held prior to the election.
Former PM Suga comfortably won his seat in Kanagawa against the CDP’s Eiko Okamoto.
Akira Amari, Secretary General of the Liberal Democratic Party, lost his seat in Kanagawa to Hideshi Futori of the opposition CDP. Amari is still expected to secure a parliamentary seat through the proportional representation section.
Harumi Yoshida, opposition candidate from the CDP, defeated Nobuteru Ishihara, the eldest son of former Tokyo Gov. Shintaro Ishihara and former Secretary General of the LDP and Abe cabinet member.Voter turnout: about 56%.
Cheradenine Zakalwe
A 50-year-old part-time worker, Kana Kasai, said she voted for someone who she thought would “work fingers to the bone” for a better future.
Not the ruling LDP or Komeito then.
“I will take concrete steps to achieve our policies as soon as possible,” Kishida said. “I need to move quickly.”
A career in the ruling party did not give him enough prep time? He must need time to craft how he will urge Keidanren to please, just this time, listen to their LDP governing partners and give an equitable share to the workers.
englisc aspyrgend
Well that was exciting.
klausdorth
Half of the Japanese eligible to vote didn't go.
Out of those roughly 50% again half voted for the old fashioned party.
Which means roughly 25% support those cronies.
As to "move quickly" (Kishida) .... we shall see where or what he moves.
I don't expect any major improvements for the general public.
Pim
@klausdorth
Isn't it even less than that? Your second 50% is based on the number of seats but I understand they get a lot of seats from inaka prefectures with small populations. Would be very interested to know the actual percentage of eligible voters who voted for them.
nonu6976
This country is doomed.
Hideomi Kuze
Voter turnout was mere 55% despite suffering or pain or sadness or poverty or victim by innumerable misstep of incompetent two government against Covid19 issue.
Japanese general public don't know fact that can improve life and future by regime changing or they already seem to give up the future.
Japanese mainstream media are scared at criticizing government, they avoid even validating government and ruling party politics of past nine years under the name of political neutrality, and they mere introduced election manifesto during election.
And Japan's polling places are decreased year by year, its 30% close early.
"efforts" that don't raise voter turnout are repeated in recent Japan.
dbsaiya
You reap what you sow Japan. Forget about Akagi files, or Moritomo, Sakura, Kake, Abenomask and all of the corruption and income disparity that you were crying about. All of the LDP sweet talk before the election is going out the window. They've already told you that they're going to relax the safety regulations and will begin firing up the nukes. Good luck, you've got quite a debt to pay.
Iron Lad
Congratulations to Fumio Kishida!
Now let's make Japan great again!
u_s__reamer
The old formula still works for the ruling class: a corrupt LDP regime resting on the rotting foundations of a gerrymandered electorate worked to death while fed bread and circuses. Rinse and repeat.
piskian
Concrete steps.
Just what we need.
zichi
Not much of a change. Low voter turnout. About one-third. The LDP lost 15 seats. Komeito gained 3. The biggest gain was JIP with 30 seats. CDP lost 15 seats.
LDP: 261. Komeito: 30. CDP: 96. JIP: 41.
An estimated 55.95 percent of eligible voters cast ballots, on course for the third worst turnout in the postwar era. About 106 million registered voters.
Matt Hartwell
What are there actual policies? I went on Wikipedia and clicked a link to what was meant to be their homepage and the domain doesnt seem to be even registered
Got any links or info in english?
Godan
As I’m fond of saying, “change” is a dirty word for many here in Japan and it explains what motivates many to continue to vote for politicians who could care less about the average Saito-san (unless a vote is needed to stay in office). Having said this, it was sweet to watch politicians who had partied in Ginza during the pandemic pay for their hubris by losing. That restored some of my faith in the System. What hasn’t been highlighted is how well the few voters in a countryside district can be (discretely) taken care of by their elected official(s). I know many in the countryside who had easy access to vaccines and other forms of welfare support during the pandemic while we in the cities were waiting for shots or got almost zero help in terms of financial assistance. It really explains why the LDP rules in large parts of the countryside here. Keeping it discrete is the key, it seems, but with social media and the pandemic, I learned a lot about the Way even after decades here.
prionking
The local LDP benchwarmer in my area lost his single-member constituency seat to the Isshin guy. In fact, from TV last night it looks like Isshin took an almost clean sweep of Osaka Pref's single member seats, with a handful of Komeitos in the mix. But some LDP members might get back in via the multi-member seats.
drlucifer
Weakened, yet election results speak otherwise.
Pukey2
I knew I didn't have to eat my hat.
This is like China's one party system, but with elections!
sf2k
Communist China could learn a lot from Japanese elections
A dejected and listless population, more non voters than voters.
The same party saying the same things for decades
Doesn't matter how many people die due to incompetence or neglect, with proper early education, no one will care
A media that cannot talk about issues or hold government to account
Doesn't need to worry about all the machinations of state control when a people just up and gives up
blue
More perspective on the voter turn out topic.
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/66d73a5fad27e7c066cb0eecd5e92b0b4346a577
This time and worldwide, Japan as a country is 139th out of 194 as far as voter turn out goes...
As my J-wife always said: democracy is an imported concept that has never taken roots in Japan.
After 17 years spent in Japan, I can only agree with her...
If it was a voting-day in the Colosseum in ancient Rome, not only did half the spectators not bother to show up, but 30% of those who did voted for all of us to be thrown to the lions...yet again.
After 8+1 year of non-stop Abe scandals including 1 year of COVID complete mismanagement, followed by 1 year of Suga COVID complete mismanagement and Olympic infatuation-nonsense, with then Kishida flip-flopping on pretty much everything he said even before the general election, Japan leisurely continues to trundle its dark path into oblivion...Funs and frolics up ahead. Brace yourself!
Pukey2
It's alright, statisticians. The elections are over. You can now start releasing more realistic numbers for covid-19 infections.
egads man!
LDP swept my prefecture by sizable numbers. No other candidates stood a fighting chance.
HBJ
Nothing will fundamentally change in this country without something as extreme as a political revolution.
A political revolution however would require the younger generation stepping up and leading it, most likely in the form of protests and well thought out and targeted activism. I believe this could be done in a positive way, and it doesn't need to be violent. It would just require organization, motivation, and most importantly the willingness to act.
I don't see anything like this on the horizon though, as the youth as a whole don't seem to give two hoots about the way things are run, or the way they want things to be run in the future.
Maybe someone should just set up the 'Apathy Party' and run on the message of 'If you don't want to vote, or have absolutely no interest in politics, then cast your vote for us'.
paddletime
a vote to speed up the downward spiral, great job
blue
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oELL7hfKYfA
garypen
I had no problem using the link referenced on Wikipedia: https://o-ishin.jp/
If you use Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge browsers, they can translate web pages into English automatically.
kanapi
Japanese election system is not fair! it is very favorble for the current ruling party. Basically this election campaign period was too short for general public to consider which party or canditate is good to us. However, LDP, the largest party was able to make the campaign much longer thatn oposition parties in the name of presidential election. In US the campaign is one year, in Philipines it more tha 6 months. The only two weeks' campaign period is not appropriate for dimocratic election, which just contributes to maintain current ruling canditate. We, Japanese voters shoud know this fact.