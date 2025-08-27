Japan's ruling party to solicit views on leadership race in early September

Japan's ruling party plans to gauge support in early September for a snap presidential election and make public the names of those backing such an idea, lawmakers said Wednesday.

The Liberal Democratic Party, which suffered a major setback in the July 20 House of Councillors election, aims to conduct an internal survey of party members and local chapter executives, likely on Sept 8, requiring written, signed responses.

Under the party's rules, a majority of members and local chapters must support holding a leadership race midterm. At least 172 of the 342 votes -- 295 from lawmakers and 47 from local chapter representatives -- are required this time.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, whose current three-year term runs until September 2027, has ruled out resigning despite the ruling bloc losing control of the upper house. The LDP and its coalition partner, the Komeito party, are already a minority in the more powerful House of Representatives.

The LDP election panel's decision to require signed responses and make each name public underlines the gravity of demanding an early presidential election, which effectively serves as a collective call for Ishiba's resignation.

It may also prompt some to think twice about pushing for a presidential election, given that they must weigh the pros and cons of going against the incumbent with their names made public. Ishiba would remain eligible to run for LDP chief if an election is called.

The LDP will notify its prefectural chapters of the internal survey next Tuesday, Ichiro Aisawa, who heads its presidential election panel, told reporters.

On a designated day, likely Sept 8, party lawmakers must submit their responses in person to LDP headquarters, while those of local chapters may be sent by mail. The results will be made public on the same day.

The LDP has never held a leadership election midterm triggered by a majority decision.

During the panel's discussions Wednesday on how to solicit views, some stressed the need for transparency to regain public trust, but others warned that disclosing who seeks a new leader could further deepen the party's divisions, according to participants.

Many lawmakers putting pressure on Ishiba to resign are those who had close ties with the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, known for his hawkish views and his influence over the party during and after his premiership.

Lawmakers calling for an early presidential race to replace Ishiba met Wednesday to discuss ways to secure a majority within the party for the move.

The LDP is conducting an internal probe into why it suffered its worst upper house election performance in years. The final report, due next Tuesday, is expected to blame a money scandal that has seriously undermined voter confidence in the party, sources familiar with the matter said.

In recent years, the LDP has faced intense scrutiny over revelations that some of its factions, including one headed by Abe, failed to report portions of income from fundraising events and created slush funds.

While the LDP is in disarray, Ishiba has seen some recovery in public support, with the latest Kyodo News survey showing that more than half of respondents said he did not need to step down.

