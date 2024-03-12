Japan upper house to convene funds scandal panel on Thursday

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the opposition camp agreed to convene the House of Councillors ethics committee on Thursday over a political funds scandal that has rocked Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's LDP, lawmakers said.

The LDP also said that three of its upper house members intend to testify in the session, while opposition parties have demanded the attendance of 32 politicians who neglected to declare funds they had received from their factions, the lawmakers said Tuesday.

The ruling party, which has been in power for most of the period since 1955, and the opposition bloc will continue to negotiate who participates in the panel, which is set to be the first of its kind in the upper chamber, they said.

The three LDP members include Hiroshige Seko, former LDP secretary general in the upper house, and Seiko Hashimoto, who served as president of the now-defunct Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee.

The LDP has come under intense scrutiny amid allegations that some of its factions, including the largest one formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, failed to report portions of their incomes from fundraising parties and ran slush funds for years.

For two days through March 1, a similar committee of the House of Representatives held hearings to investigate the scandal. Kishida and four key members of the Abe faction who attended the hearings were criticized for failing to provide adequate explanations.

Seko is one of the senior lawmakers within the Abe faction, while Hashimoto, the first Japanese woman to win an Olympic medal in speed skating at the 1992 Winter Games in Albertville, is also a member of the group. Abe was fatally shot in July 2022.

In another development, former education minister Hakubun Shimomura, a main member of the Abe faction, expressed his intention to appear before the lower house ethics committee, saying, "I would like to explain carefully without lying."

Shimomura, who previously served as secretary general of the Abe faction, is believed to know when and how the slush fund practice began. He has apparently kept his distance from Yoshiro Mori, who was prime minister for around a year from April 2000.

Mori led the faction from December 1998 to April 2000 and from May 2001 to October 2006, when the group is suspected of having started accumulating slush funds and reimbursing them to its members.

Abe's assassination and the death in November 2023 of former lower house speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda, who led the faction for about seven years from 2014, has made it difficult for LDP lawmakers to probe how and when the group launched the slush fund practice.

Earlier Tuesday, meanwhile, the LDP's general council approved revisions to its internal rules, disciplinary regulations and governance code, incorporating a stricter penalty for possible violations of the political funds control law.

The draft amendments are expected to be formally endorsed at the LDP's annual convention on Sunday. Kishida is scheduled to attend and deliver a speech around one month before three by-elections to fill vacant seats in the lower house.

The new governance code says the party will move away from factions as vehicles for securing funds and allocating major government and party posts for lawmakers while allowing such intraparty entities to continue as "policy groups."

Kishida has decided to disband the faction he headed until December, prompting some others, including Abe's group and another led by former LDP Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai, to follow suit since the scandal came to light late last year.

The proposed rules stipulate that the party can urge its members to leave the LDP if an accountant of their political group is arrested or if they are prosecuted in violation of the political funds control law, but will not be enforced retrospectively on those involved in the latest scandal.

Separately, the LDP said its membership stood at about 1.09 million as of the end of 2023, down more than 30,000 from a year earlier, negatively affected by the slush funds scandal.

© KYODO