Japan, Britain, Italy to speed up work on next-generation fighter jet plan

The defense chiefs of Japan, Britain, and Italy on Saturday agreed to accelerate their planned joint development of a next-generation fighter jet, Japanese officials said.
Meeting in Naples, southern Italy, the three ministers also confirmed that the public and private sectors will conclude their first contract as early as next year toward the goal of deploying the plane by 2035, according to Japan's Defense Ministry.
Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and his British and Italian counterparts, John Healey and Guido Crosetto, met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven industrialized nations' first-ever ministerial meeting in the field of defense.
With a Japanese set to lead the international organization that will manage the project, called the Global Combat Air Program, Nakatani said after the gathering that he plans to appoint Masami Oka, former vice minister of defense for international affairs, to the post.
The organization, called GCAP International Government Organization, dubbed GIGO, is expected to be established in Britain later this year.
The ministers also noted the progress made in setting up a private-sector joint venture to facilitate the fighter jet development.
Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Britain's BAE Systems plc, and Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. will be the companies mainly responsible for the development.
The three-way fighter jet plan reflects closer security cooperation between Japan and European countries in recent years amid China's growing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region and Russia's invasion of Ukraine since February 2022.
Nakatani was appointed defense minister by new Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who took office on Oct. 1.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Where's German?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tripartite_Pact
BigP
China is definitely going to feel the pressure, now. …… Perhaps not!
deanzaZZR
It's just like the EU with all the bureaucrats jetting around, eating lavish meals on the taxpayers dime and signing agreements which mostly do squat. Welcome to the club Japan.
Michael Hooper
Sakurasuki please read the article slowly, Germany is included as part of the G7.
Mike_Oxlong
Don't mention the Germans!
Desert Tortoise
Italy and especially their navy has much to offer Japan. Japan aspires to operate VSTOL aircraft carriers, Kaga and Izumo. Italy has been operating such aircraft carriers since the 1980s and currently operates two with F-35s. The Italians can be great source of advice and experience for the JMSDFs VSTOL carrier effort.
Several classes of JMSDF ships already carry deck guns of Italian design so the relationship is not entirely new.
Bob