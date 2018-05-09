Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivers a speech as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe listens, during a banquet hosted by Abe in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: Pool via Reuters
politics

Japan, China agree to set up security hotline

3 Comments
By Kiyoshi Takenaka
TOKYO

Japan and China, whose relations have been soured by disputes dating back to World War Two, hailed warming ties on Wednesday after agreeing to set up a security hotline to defuse possible maritime incidents that could spark tensions.

After meeting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told journalists that better relations between Asia's two biggest economies were contributing to global stability and development.

Abe said he wanted to establish the sort of relationship in which the leaders could easily visit each other and said earlier in the day that he plans to visit China this year.

Diplomatic relations between the two nations have improved in recent years after deteriorating sharply in 2012, when Tokyo nationalised a cluster of disputed East China Sea islets that China also claims.

China's relations with Japan have also long been poisoned by what Beijing sees as Tokyo's failure to atone for its occupation of parts of China before and during World War Two.

In a public ceremony after their meeting, Abe and Li oversaw the signing of a pact to set up a hotline for senior defense officials to communicate during incidents involving each others' naval vessels or military aircraft.

The meeting came after a three-way summit between Abe, Li and South Korean President Moon Jae-in earlier in the day, the first such three-way gathering in two and a half years.

The top-level meetings come as tension over North Korea's development of nuclear weapons eases ahead of what would be a historic meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Nagano

Combine learning the language with winter sports, hiking and hot springs in the heart of the spectacular Japan Alps.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Has the guy on the right of the picture been a naughty boy and made to stand in the corner?

We will see how long this entente cordiale will last. Untill the next visit by senior politicians to a certain shrine?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Your call is important to us, please hold and we will get to you as soon as possible. Your call has been diverted to our call centre. You call is important for us please hold.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Diplomatic relations between the two nations have improved in recent years after deteriorating sharply in 2012, when Tokyo nationalised a cluster of disputed East China Sea islets that China also claims.

China's relations with Japan have also long been poisoned by what Beijing sees as Tokyo's failure to atone for its occupation of parts of China before and during World War Two.

And, as expected, any article about Japan and China/South Korea by law must refer to "lingering resentments/bitterness over Japan's wartime atrocities," etc. etc.

As cookie cutter as they come.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food and Drink

Wife&Husband Cafe

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

Okama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Guilt-free animal adventures in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Families

10 Ways To Spend A Special 2018 Mother’s Day In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Reasons to Study Japanese in Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan In Japan

Savvy Tokyo