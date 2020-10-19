Japan, China discuss restarting mutual business travel

Japan and China are expected to agree as early as this month on resuming travel by both short- and long-term businesspeople between the two countries, Japanese government sources said Tuesday.
The nations are looking to revive their coronavirus pandemic-hit economies, the world's second and third largest, through a restart of two-way business travel.
Some 9.59 million people visited Japan from China in 2019, including around 370,000 for business, both the largest numbers among all countries and regions, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.
"Japan and China are extremely important neighbors to each other and there had been many reciprocal trips before the outbreak of the coronavirus," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference, without specifying when the bilateral agreement will be reached.
"It is extremely important that economic exchanges (between Japan and China) return to a recovery path through the resumption of travel," Kato said.
Under the envisioned agreement, short-term business travelers will be exempted from having to enter 14-day self-isolation upon arrival to the respective countries provided they take necessary preventive measures against spreading the coronavirus, such as turning in their travel itineraries and providing proof of negative test results, the sources said.
Expatriates and other long-term residents will still need to stay in quarantine for 14 days, they said. Students will also be allowed to visit Japan and China if they observe a self-quarantine period.
Japanese and Chinese officials have been in negotiations to reopen borders reciprocally since July, given the relatively low number of coronavirus infections in their respective countries, they said.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in their first telephone call in September to continue talks in hopes of achieving a speedy resumption of business travel.
If reached, the two countries' bilateral agreement on the restart of short-term business trips will be Japan's fourth following similar deals with Singapore, South Korea and Vietnam.
Japan, which began imposing entry bans on foreign nationals in February to curb the spread of the coronavirus, has recently started to reopen its borders as part of efforts to revive the domestic economy.© KYODO
5 Comments
Simian Lane
What’s so great about business?
it drives me nuts
I wanna get out of here too
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
Once again the long-term tax-paying Eijyuken holder is discriminated against.
Wakarimasen
Ridiculous that visa holders not included. how does the virus discriminate between those on visa and actual citizens.....??
Further evidence of how illogical and likely ineffective many of these global restrictions are.
Despite all the measures to date we are seeing huge spikes in infections (but apparently lower numbers of people seriously affected)...
OssanAmerica
Doesn't really matter. No one should be travelling internationally right now unless it's absolutely necessary.
Sven Asai
It’s much more easier directly at the information source and over there their honey traps are bored, need something new to do....lol
rgcivilian1
9.59 million people visited Japan from China in 2019, including around 370,000 for business,
The article failed to mention the losses suffered by local businesses due to the 9.5 mil visiting Japan from China and the mess left behind where only a select few actually experienced any gains. Also it failed to mention that the virus first was reported in Japan due to such visitors from China.