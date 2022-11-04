Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks before press at his official residence in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, October 28, 2022. Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Photo: Reuters/POOL
politics

Japan, China eye Kishida-Xi meeting in mid-November: report

TOKYO

The Japanese and Chinese governments have started planning a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping for mid-November, the Sankei newspaper reported on Friday.

The meeting would be held alongside an international conference set to take place in Southeast Asia, the Sankei said, citing multiple government sources.

The latest in-person China-Japan summit was in 2019, when Xi met with then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Beijing. Xi was set to visit Japan in 2020 as a state guest, but the trip was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference that nothing has been decided on a summit meeting with China but that it is important to maintain dialogue at various levels.

"Through both governments' endeavors, we aim to build constructive and stable ties with China, in which dialogue is firmly maintained and cooperation takes place on matters of common challenges," Matsuno said.

The Xi-Kishida meeting would be on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 big economies in Indonesia on Nov 15-16, or at a meeting between leaders of Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries on Nov 18-19 in Bangkok, Sankei said.

Sino-Japanese ties have long been plagued by a dispute over a group of tiny uninhabited East China Sea islets, a legacy of Japan's World War II aggression and regional rivalry.

Bilateral ties were strained further after China fired ballistic missiles into waters near Japan as part of a military exercise Beijing launched following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August.

how will kishi-inu reacts will depends what will the US tells him to do and says

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Good. Keeping in touch, sharing views on issues is always the smart way to go.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

After Scholz has just met Xi in Beijing, Kishida doesn't want to miss the train.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Beware of Xinnie the Pooh. He is full of poo.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Inviting Xi as a state guest to Japan is out of the the question. The genocidal murderer is not welcome here.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

