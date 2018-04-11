Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan, China to hold high-level economic talks on April 16: report

0 Comments
TOKYO

Officials from Japan and China will hold high-level economic talks for the first time in eight years next week amid growing concern over an escalating trade row between China and the United States, the Asahi Newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso, commenting on the reported meeting on April 16, said he was aware that China had suddenly proposed talks but did not have any other details.

The United States and China have threatened each other with tariffs amid the U.S. government’s growing frustration with China’s policies on trade and intellectual property.

Financial markets have been roiled in the past week on fears a full-blown U.S-China trade war could shatter global trade and economic growth.

Trump has made comments critical of Japan’s trade deficit with the United States and Japan’s low level of U.S. auto imports.

Trump has so far refrained from threatening Japan with tariffs, but officials in Tokyo have expressed their desire to avoid trade friction with the United States.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled to meet Trump for a summit later this month. Japanese officials worry that Trump could target Abe’s weak-yen policies, which reduce the price of Japan’s exports.

© Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Win ¥1,000,000 to Help Grow Your Business in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Myoryu-ji Temple (Ninjadera)

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Importance Of Being Frugal And How To Get Smart With Your Yen

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Organic Lifestyle

SHELLISTA – From the Sea to Your Home

Insight Japan Today

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Philosophy Of Embracing Imperfectionism

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon