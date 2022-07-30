Japan, China to hold in-person foreign ministerial talks on Thursday

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi are planning to hold in-person talks on Thursday on the sidelines of a series of Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings in Cambodia, government sources said Saturday.
The top Japanese diplomat is expected to air concerns over repeated intrusions by Chinese coast guard ships into Japanese waters around the Tokyo-controlled, Beijing-claimed Senkaku Islands, as well as China's intensifying military activities near Japanese waters.
The uninhabited islets in the East China Sea are called Diaoyu by China.
It will be the first face-to-face dialogue of foreign ministers of Japan and China since November 2020 amid heightening tensions between the two countries ahead of the 50th anniversary of the normalization of bilateral ties on Sept. 29.
Hayashi is expected to denounce Russia's invasion of Ukraine and call on China to take responsible action, according to the sources. China has close ties with and has refrained from condemning Moscow.
He also plans to stress the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the necessity of international cooperation toward the denuclearization of North Korea, they said.
During his visit to Cambodia, Hayashi and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin are slated to hold one-on-one talks. He is also considering holding a three-way meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.© KYODO
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Hayashi will lecture China about denouncing the Ukraine crisis ?
What's the point in that ?
Everyone knows China and Russia are strong allies.
China will want to discuss why Japan is having meetings in Taiwan and preparing for war.
Sh1mon M4sada
Every country, big or small, should use every opportunity to make the CCP owns all their mistakes, publicly.
Never, not in a lifetime, that I could have imagined the president of USA could be humiliated by the CCP like during the recent Xi / Biden talks (I'm referring to backing down on Pelosi visiting Taiwan, or at least not proudly shouting from the roof top that China does not dictate US foreign policy).
OssanAmerica
As of the time of your post, I don't see any reference on the net to the Pelosi Taiwan trip being cancelled.
Perhaps you can provide a link to support this? Or are you just spreading false information?
Mark
Smart Move, Peace and stability produce happiness and prosperity, conflicts and wars are the work of Evils.
Sanjinosebleed
Diplomacy beats war anyday. Go in with an open mind, not to lecture and alienate!
Eastman
so what is mission of jpn side?be a loyal US messenger?
jpn side should be part of peaceful solution of problem in Ukraine and not a US tool at UA side!