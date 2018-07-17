Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, European Union Council President Donald Tusk, left, and European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Junker pose after signing a free trade agreement at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: Pool via AP
politics

Japan, EU sign massive trade deal to eliminate nearly all tariffs

By Yuri Kageyama
TOKYO

The European Union and Japan signed a landmark deal on Tuesday that will eliminate nearly all tariffs on products they trade.

The ambitious pact signed in Tokyo runs counter to President Donald Trump's moves to hike tariffs on imports from many U.S. trading partners. It covers a third of the global economy and markets of more than 600 million people.

"The EU and Japan showed an undeterred determination to lead the world as flag-bearers for free trade," Abe said at a joint news conference with European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Tusk praised the deal as "the largest bilateral trade deal ever." He said the partnership is being strengthened in various other areas, including defense, climate change and human exchange, and is "sending a clear message" against protectionism.

The leaders did not mention Trump by name, but they did little to mask what was on their minds — highlighting how Europe and Japan have been pushed closer by Trump's actions.

The agreement was largely reached late last year. The ceremonial signing was delayed from earlier this month because Abe canceled going to Brussels over a disaster in southwestern Japan, caused by extremely heavy rainfall. More than 200 people died from flooding and landslides.

The measures won't kick in right away and still require legislative approval. But they will bring Japanese consumers lower prices for European wines, pork, handbags and pharmaceuticals. Japanese machinery parts, tea and fish will become cheaper in Europe.

The deal eliminates about 99 percent of the tariffs on Japanese goods sold to the EU. About 94 percent of the tariffs on European exports to Japan will be lifted, rising to 99 percent in the future. The difference reflects exceptions on such products as rice, which enjoys strong political protection from imports in Japan.

Overall, European farmers will benefit, Juncker said, though European consumers will be able to more easily buy luscious Kobe beef and famous Yubari melons.

The EU said the trade liberalization will help raise European exports of chemicals, clothing, cosmetics and beer to Japan. Japanese will get cheaper cheeses, such as Parmesan, gouda and cheddar, as well as chocolate and biscuits.

The imported wine and cheese could hurt sales by Japanese wineries and dairies, but Japanese consumers have historically coveted such European products.

The major step toward liberalizing trade has been discussed since 2013.

Apart from its deal with the EU, Japan is working on other trade agreements, including a far-reaching trans-Pacific deal. The partnership includes Australia, Mexico, Vietnam and other nations, although the U.S. has withdrawn.

Abe praised the deal with the EU for helping his "Abenomics" policies, designed to wrest the economy out of stagnation despite a shrinking population and cautious spending. Japan's growth remains heavily dependent on exports.

This seems more transparent than TPP. Maybe in the end its better.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

99% for Japan, 94% for the EU. You watch.... nothing, zero, nil, from the EU will change. You will still be paying extra. Want the best cheese, pay more. Want a nice Audi, pay up. Handbags.... pay up. Do really think that Japan is just going to reduce prices. You watch..... an Audi R8 will still cost 30% more to buy in Japan that it does in the USA.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

A major accomplishment by the Abe government. Well done! China where is that?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Overall, European farmers will benefit, Juncker said, though European consumers will be able to more easily buy luscious Kobe beef and famous Yubari melons.

Cripes! Do the people who write this stuff get kickbacks from JA?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The difference reflects exceptions on such products as rice, which enjoys strong political protection from imports in Japan.

Not that there are all that many rice exporters, but the proof is in the "butter" I would say! Sadly Japan puts too much of a cultural price on it's agricultural products and any trade deal, to be truly "fair" needs to have these included as well.

Pharmaceuticals as well!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

