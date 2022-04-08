Japan, Philippines discuss defense agreement to deal with regional tensions

Japan and the Philippines agreed Saturday to start talks toward a possible defense agreement that would allow closer cooperation between their militaries amid regional tensions with China and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and their Philippine counterparts, Teodoro Locsin and Delfin Lorenzana, in their first so-called “2+2” security meeting agreed to begin formal discussions about a possible reciprocal access agreement — a defense pact that would allow their troops to visit each other’s countries for training and to exchange defense equipment to increase interoperability and cooperation.
Japan and the Philippines, both U.S. allies, have in recent years stepped up joint exercises and defense cooperation. In 2020, Tokyo and Manila agreed on the export of Japanese air radar systems to the Philippine military.
On Saturday, the four ministers strongly opposed “actions that may increase tensions” in the East and South China seas and affirmed their commitment to a rules-based approach to resolving competing claims under international law. They also said Russia's aggression in Ukraine affects not only Europe but also Asia under the international order, which does not accept any unilateral change to internationally recognized borders by force.
Though it was implicit that China was their main concern, they carefully avoided identifying that country by name.
“We agreed that it's timely to look into the possibility of further expanding our defense cooperation and activities" and to explore ways to conduct capacity and capability building activity “to address issues of mutual concern,” Lorenzana told a joint news conference after the talks.
Kishi said the first “2+2” meeting marks “the beginning of the two countries' efforts toward further deepening their security ties.”
In January, Japan signed a defense cooperation pact with Australia — the first such agreement for Canberra other than with the United States, which is Japan’s only ally.
Japan in recent years has significantly expanded security talks and joint drills with the U.S. and other partners that share its concerns about China’s assertion of its territorial claims in the region, which is home some of the world’s busiest sea lanes.
Japan is especially concerned about Chinese military and coast guard activity in the East China Sea near the Japanese-controlled Senkaku islands, which China also claims and calls Diaoyu.
China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei have been locked in an increasingly tense territorial standoff in the busy waterway in the South China Sea for decades.
Saturday’s agreement between Japan and the Philippines came one day after Chinese President Xi Jinping told outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte that Beijing and Manila have handled their South China Sea disputes properly and that “regional security cannot be achieved by strengthening military alliances,” according to China’s official Xinhua News Agency.© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
OssanAmerica
China, the most hated country in Asia. If it weren't for Russia they could probably make that the World.
Peter14
Canberra has an alliance with New Zealand so thats two. A similar or deeper agreement with UK so thats three. The five powers agreement includes Malaysia and Singapore so thats five other nations, apart from Japan, the Australia has defense pacts, agreements, alliances with.
Australian UK relationship goes much further than any document. They have been allies through two world wars and a number of other conflicts and UN sponsored police actions over more than 100 years.
The "statement" is therefore misleading and not exactly accurate. Given that whatever agreement Japan and Australia signed in January is unique on some points, it is not anywhere near as exclusive as just US and Japan in nature or effect.
Japan Philippines agreement shows China is responsible for many bilateral cooperation agreements in the region and beyond. They just all happen to be against China's military expansion desires.
China should remain quiet and concentrate on trade rather than being the strongest nation. They can not take on a majority of the world with their power and win. Trade is another matter entirely if they just concentrate on that rather than empire building.
elephant200
Moderator of JapanToday:
@OssanAmerica :China the most "HATED" country in Asia. If it werent fir Russia they could probaby make that the World.
Now this is definitely a racial attack at China and Chinese without proof, hopefully your concern can make sone change of that behaviour. Beyond freedom of speech!
OssanAmerica
