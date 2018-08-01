Japan, Russia agree to pursue denuclearization of N Korea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera attend a joint news conference following their meeting in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday.

Japan and Russia agreed Tuesday to join forces to realize denuclearization of North Korea and step up security cooperation, but failed to resolve differences over Tokyo's planned introduction of new missile defense systems.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera, along with their Russian counterparts Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Shoigu, carried out the third "two-plus-two" meeting between the two countries following respective talks between the foreign and defense ministers.

The meeting comes amid the ongoing detente on the Korean Peninsula after the historic U.S.-North Korea summit in June, with no missiles launched by the isolated country this year, in contrast to 2017 when Pyongyang repeatedly test-fired ballistic missiles and conducted a nuclear test in September.

Tokyo is hopeful that cooperation with Moscow on North Korea and the strengthening of security dialogue will help settle a decades-old territorial spat over isles off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said he seeks a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but will not consider economic cooperation or normalization of ties without a resolution to the issue of Japanese abducted by Pyongyang in the 1970s and 1980s.

During the two-plus-two session, the Japanese side sought cooperation from Russia in settling the abduction issue at an early date, officials said.

Meanwhile, Lavrov told reporters after the meeting that the Russian side reiterated its concern about Japan's plan to introduce two Aegis Ashore missile defense systems in fiscal 2023. Moscow sees them as an addition to U.S. missile systems in the Asia-Pacific region.

In their own session, Kono and Lavrov concurred that Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Vladivostok and that the two foreign ministers will meet again in New York, both in September.

They also agreed to realize a visit by a Japanese fact-finding mission on Aug. 16-20 to islands controlled by Moscow but claimed by Tokyo, in a bid to work toward joint development of the disputed isles.

Russia and Japan held their first two-plus-two talks in November 2013 and second in March 2017, both in Tokyo. The hiatus of over three years was due to Moscow's annexation of the Crimean region of Ukraine in March 2014.

The third round was set when Abe and Putin met in Moscow in May, when they agreed to make renewed efforts to sign a postwar peace treaty and accelerate bilateral economic cooperation.

One of the obstacles to signing a peace treaty is the dispute over the contested islands of Etorofu, Kunashiri, Shikotan and the Habomai group off Hokkaido.

The islands called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia were seized by the former Soviet Union after Japan's surrender in World War II in August 1945.

This is the first time a Japanese defense chief has visited Russia since January 2006.

