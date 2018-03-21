Japan, Russia at odds over missile defense system

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, right, shake hands after their joint press conference at the Iikura Guest House in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The foreign ministers of Japan and Russia expressed conflicting stances Wednesday about the effect on Russia of Japan's planned installation of a U.S.-made land-based missile defense system.

At a joint press conference after his first meeting with a foreign counterpart since Russian President Vladimir Putin won a fourth term, Sergey Lavrov expressed concern that the Aegis Ashore system "will have a direct effect on Russia's security," effectively becoming part of the U.S. missile defense network.

Japan's Taro Kono, meanwhile, asked for Russia's understanding, saying the system "will not pose a threat to any neighboring country, including Russia."

Japan says the system will increase its ability to intercept ballistic missiles from North Korea.

The ministers also discussed preparations for a planned summit in May between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Putin in Russia. For Abe, the summit offers a chance to make progress on a long-standing territorial row over the sovereignty of a Russian-held chain of islands.

Abe and Putin agreed in December 2016 to begin discussing joint economic projects on the islands, but progress has been slow since then.

Japan and Russia still need to work out the details of a special system that they have agreed is necessary in order for the projects not to compromise either side's legal position on the islands' sovereignty.

Kono and Lavrov agreed to speed up negotiations on the projects ahead of the May summit, and Lavrov said the talks so far have been "moving along in a good atmosphere."

Called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia, the islands were seized by the Soviet Union at the end of World War II. The disagreement over their sovereignty has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from signing a postwar peace treaty.

Japan hopes the projects, in various fields including tourism and aquaculture, could eventually lead to a settlement on the islands, while Russia stands to benefit economically.

After their talks, Kono and Lavrov signed a dialogue plan that lays out bilateral meetings to be held this year and in 2019. According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, it is the third such plan adopted between the countries, and covers both bilateral and international issues.

Lavrov said that during Abe's Russia visit in May, he and Putin will participate together in a ceremony to open a year-long bilateral cultural program.

Wednesday's meeting took place amid an international uproar over the use of a nerve agent to poison a former Russian spy in a city in southern England earlier this month.

Britain and many of Japan's other peers have blamed Russia for the attack, and Japan has condemned the use of chemical weapons while refraining from pointing the finger at Moscow.

