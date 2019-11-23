Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, right, and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha meet in Nagoya on Saturday. Photo: Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS
Japan, S Korea agree to summit next month

By Kiyoshi Takenaka and Ju-min Park
NAGOYA

Japan and South Korea agreed on Saturday to hold formal talks next month, taking a step towards improving relations strained by decades of acrimony over their wartime past and exacerbated by a simmering trade dispute.

The decision to return to the table was announced at a Group of 20 (G20) meeting and came a day after Seoul made a last-minute decision to stick to a critical intelligence-sharing deal with Japan. The dramatic reversal - after months of worsening relations - was later hailed as a "breakthrough" by South Korea.

The dispute has its roots in a decades-old disagreement over compensation for South Korean laborers forced to work at Japanese firms during World War Two. It has deepened this year, and upended trade after Japan curbed exports of materials critical to making the semiconductors that are a pillar of the South Korean economy.

"We bought time for intense discussions, but there's not much time left for us," South Korea's foreign minister, Kang Kyung-wha, told reporters after meeting with her Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, at a gathering of G20 foreign ministers in Nagoya.

Motegi had earlier said that he wanted to discuss the issue frankly.

"I aim to hold a candid exchange of views on the matter of laborers from the Korean peninsula, which is the core problem, and other bilateral issues," Motegi told reporters in Nagoya.

South Korea made a last-minute decision on Friday to stick with its General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) intelligence-sharing pact with Japan. The agreement was set to expire at midnight on Friday and South Korea had earlier indicated it would let it lapse.

The decision was welcomed by Washington. The United States has pressured its two allies to set aside their feud and maintain the pact, seen as linchpin of trilateral security cooperation.

Finally, Japan is making concessions after Abe made a mess of South Korean-Japanese relations. This issue can have only two correct resolutions: Respect for the South Korean Supreme Court ruling and just compensation for the slave laborers under Japanese rule during World War II.

-6 ( +4 / -10 )

Let's see what kind of compromising idea which does not respect its supreme court order at all SK would bring in

1 ( +4 / -3 )

South Korea, trying to milk the goat, again.

2 ( +7 / -5 )

re: "Finally, Japan is making concessions after Abe made a mess of South Korean-Japanese relations. This issue can have only two correct resolutions: Respect for the South Korean Supreme Court ruling and just compensation for the slave laborers under Japanese rule during World War II.

Why don't you ask LG, Samsung etc where the money is that Japan paid all this time for all compensation issues. Japan is not entitled to pay on this forever. Sorry it has paid the bill in full. Please read the 1956 San Francisco Treaty very carefully and clearly. It is spelled out in black and white what Japan was entitled to do regarding war reparations which includes all the bickering from South Korea. Enough the cash cow is closed. I have an idea why hasn't SKorea paid the debt it owes for the same issues it brings against Japan to those due to Vietnam by SK. hmmm. always silence. One has to wonder this one-sided affair. President Moon is only trying to save his own skin before he gets tossed out and put in jail next to former falsely indicted President Park.

2 ( +7 / -5 )

Finally, Japan is making concessions after Abe made a mess of South Korean-Japanese relations.

You do realize that Abe has a say in these discussions right?

7 ( +7 / -0 )

this time SK will pay themselves as no monetary aid is coming from Japan. They will use the money from comfort women fund.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

Why don't you ask LG, Samsung etc where the money is that Japan paid all this time for all compensation issues. Japan is not entitled to pay on this forever. Sorry it has paid the bill in full. Please read the 1956 San Francisco Treaty very carefully and clearly. It is spelled out in black and white what Japan was entitled to do regarding war reparations which includes all the bickering from South Korea. Enough the cash cow is closed.

1956 San Francisco Treaty? Right.

Perhaps you should refer to reports by third parties such as U.N. Commission for Human Rights that stated that the 1965 treaty between Korea and Japan did not cover claims against comfort women nor forced laborers. In other words, they clearly rejected Japan’s assertion and sided with Korea.

Unfortunately, you’ve been brainwashed like the rest of the Japanese.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

