Japan, S Korea divided over wartime history, Fukushima water release

Senior officials of Japan and South Korea remained divided during their talks Monday over wartime history issues and Tokyo's decision to release treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.
Takehiro Funakoshi, head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, told his South Korean counterpart, Lee Sang Ryol, that Seoul should take appropriate action over wartime labor compensation and "comfort women" issues, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
The South Korean side, on the other hand, reiterated its position that it would be impossible to resolve the issues unless Japan makes an accurate accounting of history.
The two officials did not hold any specific discussions about the Tokyo Olympics, although there is speculation that South Korean President Moon Jae In may fly to Japan in line with the Summer Games.
The Japanese side also protested against a recent military drill by South Korea around disputed islets in the Sea of Japan. The South Korean-held islands are called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea.
Seoul expressed concern over Japan's decision to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima plant as well as Tokyo's position on the territorial dispute.
Nonetheless, both sides agreed to continue talks toward improving bilateral relations.
The two diplomats met in Seoul on the sidelines of a trilateral meeting between high-ranking officials from Japan, the United States and South Korea.
It was the first meeting of senior officials from the two countries since they held talks in Tokyo in April.
The two Asian countries, both key allies of the United States, have been at odds over a number of bilateral issues including wartime compensation.
Tokyo-Seoul relations have sunk to their lowest point in decades following South Korean Supreme Court rulings in 2018 that ordered Japanese companies to compensate plaintiffs who were laborers during Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.© KYODO
P. Smith
Japan needs to stop whitewashing it’s rape of Asia in WWII before suggesting any country deal with its past.
Coffee
South Korea has no intention of improving ties with Japan. It dissolved the comfort women foundation formed by Japan and lied about consulting the U.S. before threatening to scrap GSOMIA, and an activist leader was arrested for embezzling money meant for the comfort women.
South Korea's only priority is victimizing itself and indoctrinating its people to hate. It's the only country where children draw pictures of Japan being nuked and people will set themselves on fire at protests, break into the Japanese embassy, refuse to fuel Japanese vehicles, and put stickers in classrooms saying “This device was made by a war criminal”. I grew up with my own parents constantly reminding me what Japan did over seventy years ago.
Instead of constantly blaming Japan, Korea needs to look at deep look at itself. The hypocrisy makes me ashamed to be Korean.
sakurasuki
It's no hard to understand why South Korea against Fukushima water release, Japan will bring countries who reject their Fukushima agriculture and fisheries product to WTO if that countries refuse to accept.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-japan-southkorea-wto/south-korea-wto-appeal-succeeds-in-japanese-fukushima-food-dispute-idUSKCN1RN24X
Falco
South Korea is more concerned about radioactive water that was already treated than it is about its nuclear missiles.
Back when Trump talked to Kim Jong Un for the first time, South Korea cancelled its regular drill with the U.S. along the border, yet it still did its drill on the Liancourt Rocks “in case of an invasion from Japan.”
A survey found that almost half of South Koreans would side with North Korea in a war against Japan, while 40% said "I don't know".
Another survey found that South Koreans view Abe more negatively than Kim Jong Un, a dictator who imprisons entire families, gives death sentences to his own officers, and executes people in public.
South Korea needs to stop obsessing over the past and start focusing on current threats.
oldman_13
Trying to deal with South Korea is trying to deal with a spoiled child who throws a temper tantrum when things don't go their way.
Contrary to those who still falsely accuse the Japanese government of not coming to terms with its past (and showing zero proof of this outside of a few boneheaded statements and acts by individual politicians), the government of Japan has given numerous official apologies to South Korea for its past atrocities. This includes TWO official apology and compensation given to the comfort women, both undermined by ignorant anti-Japan nationalists in South Korea.
As for the Fukushima water issue, it's a total non-issue as even South Korean nuclear experts themselves deemed it an absolute non-issue even if the entire lot were somehow released into the ocean. But, who cares about the facts when it comes to South Korea and Japan, it's always about style over substance, petty emotion over mature decision making.
Boycott Japan again? It's all yours Samit.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/04/27/national/south-korea-fukushima-water/
englisc aspyrgend
This is not even news.
Both countries are as bad as each other. Worse than children in the playground.