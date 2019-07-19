Japan-S Korea row over history, trade deepens as man dies of immolation in Seoul

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono summoned and admonished South Korea's ambassador on Friday in a deepening diplomatic row over compensation for Korean wartime forced labor that threatens global supply of memory chips and display screens.
The dispute took a tragic turn earlier on Friday when a South Korean man set himself on fire in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul in an apparent protest and later died from his injuries.
South Korea's ambassador to Japan, Nam Gwan-pyo, was summoned to meet Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono a day after a midnight deadline set by Japan for South Korea to accept third-country arbitration of the forced labour dispute passed.
South Korea has rejected third-country arbitration and Kono said Seoul must take swift measures to correct what Japan says was an improper ruling last year by South Korea's Supreme Court ordering two Japanese firms to compensate the wartime workers.
Japan says the issue of compensation was settled under a 1965 treaty which established diplomatic relations between the two nations post World War Two.
"What the South Korean government is doing now is equivalent to subverting the post-World War Two international order," Kono said at the start of the meeting.
Nam responded that South Korea was working every day to create an environment where the lawsuits could be dealt with in a way that would be acceptable to both sides and not harm bilateral ties.
The two diplomats exchanged testy remarks in front of reporters, with Kono interrupting when Nam said South Korea had already proposed a plan to resolve the issue.
"Hold on," Kono said. "We've already told the South Korean side the South Korean proposal was totally unacceptable, and that that is not something that would redress the situation where international law is violated. It is extremely impertinent to propose it again by pretending to not know that."
Neither official specified what that plan was, but last month Japan rejected a South Korean proposal to form a joint fund with Japan to compensate South Korean plaintiffs.
Later, South Korea's foreign ministry rejected Japan's call for third-party arbitration as arbitrary and said Japan must instead remember the wrongs it committed during colonial rule and make efforts to heal the wound.
South Korea's Trade Ministry on Friday repeated calls for Japan to hold serious talks by July 24 over Tokyo's tighter export controls of high-tech materials to South Korean chipmaking giants imposed early this month.
EMBASSY PROTEST
A fire official said the South Korean man who set himself alight outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul died later on Friday at hospital from his injuries.
The 78-year-old man, surnamed Kim, drove up to the building around 3:20 a.m., stopped in front of the gate and set fire to the car while sitting in it, an official at Seoul's Jongno Fire Station said.
The man's father-in-law was said to be a victim of forced labor by Japanese firms during World War Two and he may have acted in protest against Japan's export curbs, South Korean media said, quoting the police.
Police and fire officials both declined to comment on the man's possible motivations, citing ongoing investigations.
Compensation of South Koreans for labour during Japan’s 1910-1945 occupation of the Korean peninsula has soured relations between the United States' closest Asian allies.
When asked about the possibility of taking the forced labor dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura told a regular news conference that Japan has been "considering various measures" but would not comment on the ICJ.
Anger over the South Korea-Japan dispute has prompted a widespread boycott of Japanese products and services in South Korea, from beer to clothes and travel, disrupting businesses already facing the worst economic climate in a decade.
Japan has said it implemented the export curbs over South Korea's "deficiencies" in its export control systems and not in reaction to the laborers dispute, but South Korea has called the restrictions "unjust economic retaliation".
Lee Ho-hyeon, a director general at South Korea's trade ministry, said Japan's plan to remove South Korea from its "white list" of countries with minimum trade restrictions should be based on "clear evidence and facts."
"There are major concerns that such a move would have a grave impact on not only the economies in both countries, but the global supply chain," Lee said at a televised briefing.
South Korea's Samsung Electronics has sent letters to partners urging them to stockpile more Japanese components in case Tokyo expands its export restrictions.
On Thursday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in met major party leaders and vowed to work together to resolve the dispute with Japan.
A senior national security adviser told lawmakers at the meeting that South Korea could reconsider an intelligence sharing pact it has with Japan if the dispute worsens, though a spokeswoman for the presidential Blue House later said they see the two issues as separate.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
thepersoniamnow
Sad that someone with obvious mental problems also bought into all the right wing rhetoric and hate and revenge filled politics and felt he had to do this.
South Korea should consider the negative effects of raising a generation of people hell bent on blaming my dead grandfather for what he did when he was 15.
oldman_13
And here we go...
What had been relatively peaceful protests and demonstrations, is now being escalated no doubt with the encouragement of anti-Japanese nationalists throughout South Korea.
The next steps will be burning of Japanese flags, violent marches with clashes against riot police, and destruction of Japanese products and possibly Japanese businesses.
These people know no bounds in their quest to gain world sympathy and support against those 'evil' and 'unrepentant' Japanese. Throw in the "b-b-but Japanese have 'never' apologized" and we're in business.
Good lord.
klausdorth
Reminds me of the movie "The never ending story".
showchinmono
" I prepared for the sentence thinking of rebuilding this country" said A supreme court judge who soon retired after making this what a poster here kept calling " the landmark court decision" in 2012.
I wonder what he has in his mind now looking at this mess breaking down the country rather than rebuilding it.
Bugle Boy of Company B
I know, right!? I love that scene where Atreyu set his dog-dragon on fire and sat on it just outside the home of the Giant turtle.
expat
So a Japanese minister is asking a representative of a foreign government to ask his government to overrule the independent judiciary of his country to save Japan losing face at the WTO?
Ganbare Japan!
Good for Japan. Summoning the South Korean Ambassador in Tokyo and reading him the riot act over the issue. If he does not follow orders, expel him and all SK diplomatic staff from Japan . It is just a matter of time before we see mass anti-Japan rallies on the streets of Seoul, attacks on Japanese businesses, damage of Japanese cars etc.
Moon - overturn that court ruling NOW to stop your nations economy being destroyed.
Kazuaki Shimazaki
@expat Today 01:09 pm JST
So a Japanese minister is asking a representative of a foreign government to ask his government to overrule the independent judiciary of his country to save Japan losing face at the WTO?
You need to clarify your own objection. Is it because:
1) You feel the Korean ruling has merit?
2) Is it because you feel the Korean ruling is meritless but nevertheless is unchallengeable?
Let me know which one is closer to your position so I know how to expend my breath.
expat
How would a Japanese ambassador or the Japanese government respond to a similar "request"?
Hallowed
Unfortunately mental health illness is hidden under the carpet in SK, and tragedies like this occur hourly in that country, as in this case with this deeply mentally disturbed individual. SK still has a long, long, long way to go before joining the big boys as proven by the fact that these mental problems appear to have compromised even their government.
Sad, but this is entirely the fault of the SK government for failing to tackle mental health illness.
DaDude
People didn't believe me that mental sickness is a problem worldwide.
kwatt
70 year man set himself on fire accidentally as there a lot of gasoline in the car. It seems he was supposed to set fire on the Embassy. He got badly burn injury but he is still alive in the hospital.
Kazuaki Shimazaki
@expatToday 01:16 pm JST
As far as I know, it hasn't been tried, and the reason it hasn't been tried is because the Japanese government and judiciary are more aware of their international obligations. You may remember how the airbase noise claims were solved by the court finding illegality and making the Japanese government pay compensation, yet say they can't force the Americans out because they don't have jurisdiction. As long as you don't bother other nations, you can do what you want.
Or Sunagawa. While leftists have complained, it is undeniable the final solution - refraining from declaring unconstitutionality, ensured Japan did not have to breach any treaty commitments.
Speed
A guy stupid enough to burn himself almost to death over a trade dispute. Darwin.
I'm glad this article didn't go too in-depth into to the historical hoo-haw about WWII, comfort women and compensation yadda yadda which accompanies every news article related to J and SK.
Seaman
Seems to me that that fire was meant for the Japanese embassy in a terrorist attack. Glad he self-thwarted his own attack and this embarrassingly incompetent terrorist was caught alive to face justice
Scrote
No, the Japanese government is asking the South Korean government to comply with the terms of the 1965 treaty, a treaty which the South Korean government willingly signed, but is now refusing to uphold.
James Carter
SK is not a good country with good faith. They are like NK
Wesley
Insurance scam? "He died for the country, y'know? Now pay up!"
Strangerland
This poor guy got sold out by his country’s ineptitude. If they hadn’t completely bungled things up, he wouldn’t have had to be so frustrated about the current state of events.
They really need to figure out what it is they’re demanding so that this issue can get resolved.
Concerned Citizen
Unfortunately, it seems that SK leadership is beholden to older citizens who refuse to move on from the past. But, there is no benefit to the SK people in their govt fighting over this issue. As evil as the Japanese were to them 75 years ago it doesn't really affect the people now, and ought to be left in the past.
SK, get on with positive progress now for the sake of your citizens.
Kapuna
Needs a lot more work.
kurisupisu
There are certain places in Japan where Korean laborers were worked to death. Some of these sites have restricted access which prevents Koreans paying ‘respects’ at a place where their ancestors died.
As ancestor worship is part of Confucian culture this action is deeply disturbing to those relatives.
Do we really imagine that the Japanese of this generation are really slightly sympathetic to the plight of the Korea s?
If they are, then they are not showing it!
Mister X
Why can't Abe and Moon work things out like adults instead of letting things escalate like this ?
I wonder who is benefitting from this whole ugly situation.
Joe Yan
I can't figure out if this man should be considered patriotic or just a plain idiot.
vinarius@pm.catv.ne.jp
Japan stop yr bullying with trump, don't U see u are being played ???.
showchinmono
Those who are still at this point criticizing Japan's export curb had better clarify on behalf of those lunatic Koreans who might set fire on themselves or on embassy, what is it making you hysteric about Japan treating SK in the same way as Japan does every single other Asian nations?
I am asking you this, as it is only those 3 materials for now but it's just matter of less than a month SK would be out of list completely.
rgcivilian1
I read the reparations agreement, and did more research, Japan has paid quite a bit of money, yet the Korean government according to records denied payment to the victims and instead spent the money on major infrastructure projects while denying Japan a proposition to direct payments to the victims such as possibly the above man who chose to take this action instead. I hope this is resolved soon for both countries and people.
Ex_Res
There are certain places in Japan where Korean laborers were worked to death. Some of these sites have restricted access which prevents Koreans paying ‘respects’ at a place where their ancestors died.
Many years ago there was a documentry about these sites. These sites are just open unmarked ground, and local people actually tell their childen not to play there.
kurisupisu
If Japan really wants closureto put an end to this then it should be contacting the victims directly!
Does Japan want world public opinion on its side or not?
There should be huge publicity and a ceremony in Korea where the victims are publicly compensated-every time anybody attempts to gouge more money then it can be shown on NHK.
There is a Japanese embassy in Seoul that needs to do some work.
alwaysspeakingwisdom
!So a Japanese minister is asking a representative of a foreign government to ask his government to overrule the independent judiciary of his country to save Japan losing face at the WTO?"
No, the Japanese minster is asking the Korean government to submit the dispute to international arbitration .
alwaysspeakingwisdom
If Japan really wants closureto put an end to this then it should be contacting the victims directly!
Japan did that. It was called the treaty of 1965. Korean welched.
Vernon Watts
Everything was settled and compensated in the 1965 agreement. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Treaty_on_Basic_Relations_between_Japan_and_the_Republic_of_Korea
But many Koreans don't want to hear the truth: their government is completely corrupt...
NCIS Reruns
I was in Seoul in 1974, right after a N. Korean agent from Osaka attempted to assassinate Park Chung-hee, and they were going crazy back then too. They were chopping off their fingers with cleavers and writing protests in blood on a Japanese flag in front of Seoul central station. Koreans certainly have a flair for the dramatic!
Vince Black
This should be viewed as attempted
murder on Japan's part. Clearly Japan's stubbornness and thick headed attitude to relations with Korea has caused this man to resort to this. Wake up call Japan, face the facts and stop passing the buck!
SJ
@Vernon Watts
The term like "everything" is legally impossible and meaningless. The scope should be specified to be effective as a treaty. It is impossible either logically or legally to pay money for damage while not admitting any damage.
SJ
@NCIS Reruns
Sounds like at least better than kamikaze.
Iaoi Ojj
2019 WORLD PRESS FREEDOM INDEX
Ranking: Japan (67) / US(48) / S.Korea(41)
Be careful of fake news.
SJ
@rgcivilian1
Was it reparation agreement? You even did not read the name of agreement. Read the title of the agreement: "Agreement Between Japan and the Republic of Korea Concerning the Settlement of Problems in Regard to Property and Claims and Economic Cooperation".
The money was paid for economic cooperation, not for reparation, as Japan never admitted any wrongdoing or damage during the WWII.
Tokyo-Engr
I read this;
Probably best to allow an investigation to be carried out prior to speculating.