Japan, S Korea to discuss wartime labor issue, intel pact

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, right, and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha meet in Nagoya on Saturday.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said he plans to discuss the contentious issue of wartime laborers on the Korean peninsula at a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, on Saturday, a day after Seoul pulled back from the brink an intelligence-sharing deal with Tokyo.

The comments from Motegi, at a news conference during a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Nagoya, are the latest sign the two Asian nations may be moving to improve ties.

A long-burning historical dispute - particularly about the issue of forced labor on the Korean peninsula during World War Two - has damaged relations between the two U.S. allies.

Kang also asked the United States on Saturday for help in resolving issues with Japan, Seoul's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Kang met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting.

Kang and Sullivan also agreed to closely communicate to resolve other matters, including the sharing of defense costs, the foreign ministry said in its statement.

