Japan, S Korea to discuss wartime labor issue, intel pact

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said he plans to discuss the contentious issue of wartime laborers on the Korean peninsula at a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, on Saturday, a day after Seoul pulled back from the brink an intelligence-sharing deal with Tokyo.
The comments from Motegi, at a news conference during a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Nagoya, are the latest sign the two Asian nations may be moving to improve ties.
A long-burning historical dispute - particularly about the issue of forced labor on the Korean peninsula during World War Two - has damaged relations between the two U.S. allies.
Kang also asked the United States on Saturday for help in resolving issues with Japan, Seoul's foreign ministry said in a statement.
Kang met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting.
Kang and Sullivan also agreed to closely communicate to resolve other matters, including the sharing of defense costs, the foreign ministry said in its statement.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
jeancolmar
Finally, Japan is making concessions after Abe made a mess of South Korean-Japanese relations. This issue can have only two correct resolutions: Respect for the South Korean Supreme Court ruling and just compensation for the slave laborers under Japanese rule during World War II.
showchinmono
Let's see what kind of compromising idea which does not respect its supreme court order at all SK would bring in
taikutsujin
South Korea, trying to milk the goat, again.
rgcivilian1
re: "Finally, Japan is making concessions after Abe made a mess of South Korean-Japanese relations. This issue can have only two correct resolutions: Respect for the South Korean Supreme Court ruling and just compensation for the slave laborers under Japanese rule during World War II.
Why don't you ask LG, Samsung etc where the money is that Japan paid all this time for all compensation issues. Japan is not entitled to pay on this forever. Sorry it has paid the bill in full. Please read the 1956 San Francisco Treaty very carefully and clearly. It is spelled out in black and white what Japan was entitled to do regarding war reparations which includes all the bickering from South Korea. Enough the cash cow is closed. I have an idea why hasn't SKorea paid the debt it owes for the same issues it brings against Japan to those due to Vietnam by SK. hmmm. always silence. One has to wonder this one-sided affair. President Moon is only trying to save his own skin before he gets tossed out and put in jail next to former falsely indicted President Park.