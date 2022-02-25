Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, right, is seen with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a meeting of the Quad foreign ministers in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb 11. Photo: AP/Pool
politics

Japan, U.S. agree impact of Russia's aggression goes beyond Europe

0 Comments
TOKYO

The foreign ministers of Japan and the United States on Saturday agreed that the impact of Russia's aggression against Ukraine has gone beyond Europe and that boosting their security alliance is a requisite for maintaining peace in Asia.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi called Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday "aggression" and said he confirmed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during phone talks that it has undermined "the very foundation of the international order that does not allow any unilateral change in the status quo by force."

Hayashi told reporters that the ramifications of Russia's action, in clear defiance of international law, will "not be limited to Europe" and that it could also affect the Indo-Pacific region, where China is increasingly assertive.

During their conversation, which lasted 25 minutes, Hayashi said the two agreed on the need to "strongly condemn" Russia and appropriately deal with Moscow "so as not to leave behind wrong lessons."

According to a government source, until Friday night when Hayashi spoke by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, Japan did not use the word "aggression" when referring to Russia's invasion.

"The Japanese government has not defined aggression but decided to use it. Aggression has a stronger nuance than invasion," a Foreign Ministry official said.

The switch to aggression, which was repeated by Hayashi when he met the press on Saturday, was decided upon after the United States and other countries started using the term, officials said.

They said the change is also meant as a warning against China, which has not ruled out the use of military force to reunify Taiwan with the mainland.

Hayashi's conversation with Blinken came after Japan unveiled a set of tougher sanctions against Russia, including a freeze on assets held by three Russian banks and export controls on high-tech products such as semiconductors to military-linked groups.

Blinken "thanked" Hayashi for the imposition of the sanctions on Russia as well as Japan's efforts to build a coalition to "amplify the joint impact" of Western nations' response to the invasion, according to the U.S. State Department.

Japan's new package, which also includes the suspension of visas for certain Russian individuals and entities, followed softer initial steps announced after Russia's recognition of two pro-Moscow separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent. That action eventually paved the way for Russia to deploy troops in what were called "peacekeeping" operations.

Hayashi and Blinken also reaffirmed that Tokyo and Washington will strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the bilateral alliance and work closely with other countries, such as their partners in the Group of Seven, in dealing with Russia and the crisis, the Japanese ministry said.

Later Saturday, Hayashi spoke with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau by phone. He asked for cooperation when Japanese nationals in Ukraine evacuate by land to Poland, according to the ministry.

Rau was quoted as saying in response that Poland, which shares a border with western Ukraine, stands ready to offer maximum support to Japan.

Japan has set up a temporary liaison office in Lviv in western Ukraine. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a press conference on Friday that the government has already chartered a plane for Japanese citizens to evacuate to another country from Poland.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

Tell us your thoughts about working in Japan. Hurry — only online until March 15!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Want to Enhance Your Career in Japan? Here’s How to Start

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Free Art Galleries in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #167: Remote Work Ruins Valentine’s Day for Salarymen

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘How Do You Find A Good Man?’

Savvy Tokyo

Basics for Cooking Your Way Around a Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Staying Vegan and Vegetarian in Japan While on a Budget

GaijinPot Blog

The Low Down on Japanese Fast-Food

GaijinPot Blog

What It’s Like to Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Things I Miss About Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese School Lunches: More Than Just a Meal

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 21-27

Savvy Tokyo