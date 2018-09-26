Japan, U.S. agree to start talks on bilateral trade deal, shelving auto tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed on Wednesday to start trade talks in an arrangement that, for now, protects Japanese automakers from further tariffs, seen as a major threat to the export-dependent economy.
In a joint statement, the two countries said the talks "will respect positions of the other government," drawing lines on autos and Japan's agriculture sector.
Trump has made clear he is unhappy with Japan's $69 billion trade surplus with the United States - nearly two-thirds of it from auto exports - and wants a two-way agreement to address it.
Tokyo had worried that Trump would demand a reduction in auto imports from Japan or that he could impose steep tariffs on such imports on national security grounds.
Abe said the billions of dollars in investments and jobs created by Japanese companies in the United States were built on the spirit of free trade, and that Trump had affirmed this view at their meeting. Any measures to restrict trade, he said, would be harmful.
"We must by no means turn back the clock," he told a news conference following his meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. "In fact, we need to be more active in trade investments to build on this relationship."
Abe said that as part of the agreement, the United States would not impose additional tariffs on the auto sector, while also protecting the politically important farm sector from access that goes beyond what had been agreed under the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement that Trump abandoned in 2017.
For Trump's part, he said he was "happy" to have gotten Japan to agree to bilateral trade talks and expected a"satisfactory conclusion".
"This was something that for various reasons over the years Japan was unwilling to do and now they are willing to do," Trump said at a summit with Abe in New York.
TAG NOT FTA
Abe later stressed that the new framework would be a Trade Agreement on Goods (TAG), not a more wide-ranging Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that includes rules on investments and services that Japan has resisted.
Still, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters he is aiming for a full free trade deal requiring approval by Congress under the "fast track" trade negotiating authority law.
The law requires Congress to be notified 90 days before negotiations can begin and Lighthizer said that he will start consultations with lawmakers on Thursday.
Lighthizer said the talks would be tackled in two "tranches" with hopes for an "early harvest" from the initial talks on reductions to tariffs and non-tariff trade barriers in goods.
He declined to specify when an imbalance in autos trade would be addressed but acknowledged autos were a key goods area.
Wednesday's joint statement said that for the United States,"market access outcomes in the motor vehicle sector will be designed to increase production and jobs in the United States in the motor vehicle industries."
"Actually I think we will probably come to a conclusion and I think it'll be something very exciting," Trump said.
"We're going to have a really great relationship, better than ever before on trade. I think it's going to be better for Japan and better for the United States."
On Tuesday, top trade officials from Japan, the United States and the European Union agreed to cooperate on steps aimed at reining in China's "non-market" economic policies, such as those aimed at technology transfers and subsidies in the form of state bank loans to state-owned enterprises. They agreed to cooperate on reforms to World Trade Organization rules.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Odd handshake for an odd couple.
Schopenhauer
After all, Japan has to go along with U.S. If it is not Abe, Japan could not will not do well with Trump. Trump is the most unique president in American history.
Wallace Fred
Lol and round and round we go. Doing this decimates ldps 'voting' base. Nothing to see here folks.
SaikoPhysco
I think Trump will get some definitive concessions this time. Japan will sweeten the pot and Trump will take the deal.... he needs to because it will put more pressure on China.
坂野Vinicius
I work in the auto parts industry in Japan. And I don't know much about this free trade agreements. Does anyone think my job could be jeopardized?
Aly Rustom
Abe's in hot water
klausdorth
I loved the color of Abe's necktie!
Another concession .... I mean, it was "all golden".
Concerning the trade agreement, let's wait and see.
The great US leader has ripped apart more than one shortly after the discussion.
thepersoniamnow
Trump keeps ripping up the entire worlds trade playbooks!
Now that he’s reconfigured it all, his future re election success will probably depend on it.
If America ends up better off fiscally with his trade wars then his already large base who’ll support him regardless will only grow.
starpunk
If I were PM Abe I wouldn't want to discuss anything with Trump. I wouldn't want to talk with him. I wouldn't even want to be in the same building as him. I'd have nothing to say to him - nothing positive, that is.
fxgai
It's funny how in the Japanese media they are saying that it's not an FTA (Free Trade Agreement) but a TAG (Trade Agreement on Goods).
Didn't Abe just tell the UN that Japan was going to go for Free Trade?
Mizuame
fxgai, I think this is a technical issue to do with the terminology. Under WTO rules, the term "FTA" can only be used for an agreement that covers "substantially all trade" between the parties. In this case, certainly Abe is advocating free trade, but he is only talking about the goods sector, esp. automobiles. In his press conference he was clear about ruling out agriculture (para 8 above). This is vital for Japanese farmers, and the Government makes sure that the media reports it right.
Wakarimasen
It will never be a FREE trade deal. Just a trade deals with all sorts of tariffs on each party's protected or politically sensitive products.
marcelito
It's funny how in the Japanese media they are saying that it's not an FTA (Free Trade Agreement) but a TAG (Trade Agreement on Goods).
Agreed , Abe and LDP are trying to put a best possible spin on the fact that they are now negotiating an FTA that for so long they said would not do...so calling it a TAG is just a pathetic face saving exercise.
marcelito
*If I were PM Abe I wouldn't want to discuss anything with Trump. I wouldn't want to talk with him. I wouldn't even want to be in the same building as him.*
Now now,,,when push comes to shove Sinzo will always do what his US master will say.
He has no choice really.
seanwd20
It IS an FTA, but the Japanese government are saying it’s a TAG to avoid the impression they surrendered completely to Trump’s demands.
fxgai
Is it? I thought it hasn't been concluded yet.
Yes domestically they are calling it a TAG to appease the vested interests in the agriculture sector, while to the US, UN and foreign media they are saying otherwise.
Where there is double-talk I have no confidence. The Japanese side is probably hoping to buy time until Trump is a lame duck or completely out of office. Trump for his part has set a low bar though, claiming that any sort of agreement will be an improvement.
I won't be expecting changes any time as a result of this.
seanwd20
Well, Trump isn't stupid. He will impose auto tariffs on Japanese cars if he doesn't see quick results from the trade negotiations. That was the agreement the two countries made. If Japan stalls the talks again, they are only asking for trouble.
gogogo
Trump's face "I say one thing to your face and another on twitter tonight"