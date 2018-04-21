Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis, right, reaches out to shake hands with Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera during a meeting at the Pentagon in Washington on Friday. Photo: REUTERS
politics

Japan, U.S. defense chiefs vow to maintain pressure on N Korea

WASHINGTON

Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera and U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis agreed Friday to maintain "maximum pressure" on North Korea to force it to give up its nuclear and missile programs.

They "affirmed to maintain pressure and sanctions to compel North Korea to abandon all weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible fashion," Onodera told reporters after a meeting with Mattis at the Pentagon.

They confirmed that during a planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, expected to take place by early June, Trump will press Kim to abandon all North Korean missiles capable of hitting Japan, according to the Japanese minister.

The ministers agreed it is vital that the United States maintain deterrence capabilities in Northeast Asia, including U.S. troops stationed in South Korea.

They also underscored trilateral coordination with South Korea in dealing with North Korea.

During Friday's meeting, part of which was open to the media, Mattis pledged to "fully implement" the U.S.-led maximum pressure campaign on North Korea, hailed Japan's efforts to prevent Pyongyang from evading U.N. sanctions through ship-to-ship cargo transfers in international waters, and criticized the North's abduction of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s.

"Japan remains a trusted partner defending shared democratic values in a world where we have witnessed the DPRK pursuing nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them, your citizens kidnapped, and more," Mattis said, using the acronym of North Korea's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"We continue to fully implement the maximum pressure campaign, and I praise Japan's leadership in enforcing U.N. Security Council sanctions on the high seas, preventing ship-to-ship transfer of energy supplies," he said.

