Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan, U.S. eye ministerial trade talks in Washington on Aug 1

0 Comments
By Yoshifumi Takemoto
TOKYO

Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is making preparations to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington on Aug 1 for ministerial-level trade talks, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The two last held talks last month in Osaka, where Japan hosted the Group of 20 (G20) summit meeting.

The meeting will take into account any progress made at bilateral working-level talks taking place from July 24.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pressured Tokyo to speed up talks for a two-way trade deal that would open up Japan’s market for U.S. goods, particularly in areas of agriculture, and fix what he sees as a huge bilateral trade imbalance.

Japan is wary of making any concessions on political sensitive areas like agriculture and instead wants to prod the United States into cutting tariffs on auto parts.

Bilateral trade negotiations are expected to speed up ahead of an expected visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to New York in September, where he is expected to meet Trump, according to Japanese officials.

Washington and Tokyo remain far apart on trade.

Although Abe is one of Trump’s closest allies, the president has threatened to slap on 25% tariffs on car imports from Japan to smooth out what he calls an unfair trade imbalance.

Japan’s trade surplus with the United States was $67.6 billion in goods in 2018, with nearly two-thirds coming from auto exports, according to U.S. figures.

Trump’s focus is on narrowing U.S. trade deficits with other countries. Japan argues that countries should not focus narrowly on bilateral trade balances, and pay more attention on current account balances and multilateral trade flows.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 30, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Culture

Kanazawa

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

7 Unique Japanese Summer Festivals 2019: Tokyo Edition

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Art & Culture

Parting Ways: Funeral Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

SNG: Helping Students Piece Together the Japanese Language Puzzle

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Netflix’s Aggretsuko: Why It’s So Relatable for Women in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon