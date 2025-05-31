Japan, U.S. to boost cybersecurity cooperation amid rising threats

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Japan's Defence Minister Gen Nakatani pose for a photograph at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore on Saturday.

Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth agreed Saturday to boost cybersecurity cooperation, following Japan's enactment of a law allowing the government to monitor online communications amid rising cyber threats.

After their talks in Singapore, meanwhile, Nakatani did not clarify whether Hegseth had requested Japan pay more for defense during their meeting. U.S. President Donald Trump views the long-standing security treaty with Japan as unfair and one-sided.

Nakatani and Hegseth met on the sidelines of the annual Asia Security Summit, better known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, being held for three days from Friday. It was their first in-person meeting since March in Tokyo.

In May, Japan enacted a law introducing "active cyberdefense" measures aimed at preempting cyberattacks, enabling police and the Self-Defense Forces to counter threats by accessing and neutralizing the source servers.

Nakatani told reporters that he and Hegseth also affirmed their governments will closely collaborate to align their top strategic priorities, as the Pentagon plans to release the latest version of its policy document, the National Defense Strategy.

The Trump administration has voiced eagerness to compile a final draft of the document by the end of August.

Japan issued its National Defense Strategy in 2022, pledging to acquire "counterstrike capabilities" to directly target enemy territory in an emergency, as China continues to build up its forces and North Korea seeks to expand its nuclear and missile arsenal.

According to government sources, Japan is eyeing "two-plus-two" security talks with the United States in Washington this summer, which would bring together their foreign and defense ministers for the first time under Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and during Trump's second term.

Afterward, Nakatani and Hegseth attended a quadrilateral gathering with their Australian and Philippine counterparts, Richard Marles and Gilberto Teodoro.

In a joint statement released after the meeting, they expressed "continued serious concern about China's destabilizing actions" in the East and South China seas.

The four countries confirmed that they will explore planning joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance activities in the two seas, and coinvest in cybersecurity of the Philippines, the statement said.

Separately, Nakatani, Hegseth and Marles held a trilateral gathering.

Earlier on Saturday, Nakatani delivered a speech at the security summit, calling for global efforts to restore a "rules-based international order," with Japan "at its center."

He also aired concerns over a "rapid military buildup, including nuclear forces, without transparency" and an "increase in provocative military activities," in an apparent reference to Chinese forces.

© KYODO