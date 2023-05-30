Japan, U.S. to enhance strike capabilities against regional threats

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speak during their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Thursday.

Japan and the United States pledged Thursday to enhance the Asian nation's defense capabilities including its new ability to strike targets in enemy territory, with North Korea's ongoing weapons development posing a security threat to the region.

Japanese ministers and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin agreed in Tokyo that the two countries will deepen their cooperation with South Korea and Australia, a day after a failed North Korean satellite launch apparently using sanctions-defying ballistic technology.

They affirmed that the Japan-U.S. alliance will further beef up their deterrence and response abilities, amid an increasingly severe regional security environment, exemplified by China's growing military assertiveness and Russia's 15-month war in Ukraine.

Austin met separately with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada. He is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later in the day.

The talks between Austin and Japanese ministers took place as Tokyo has been working with Washington to bolster the deterrence capabilities of the alliance based on the Asian nation's National Security Strategy, which was updated last December.

The strategy marks a significant shift in Japan's security policy under its war-renouncing Constitution, featuring the acquisition of so-called counterstrike capabilities, or enemy base strike capabilities.

The guidelines also set a target of doubling Japan's annual defense budget to about 2 percent of gross domestic product over the next five years, on par with members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO.

Austin's visit to Japan came as the two countries and South Korea have remained vigilant against possible further projectile firings by North Korea following the failed launch on Wednesday of what it calls a military reconnaissance satellite.

Prior to the launch, Pyongyang had notified the Japan Coast Guard of three areas in which a rocket could fall between Wednesday and June 11.

While acknowledging an engine abnormality in the rocket that carried the satellite and "serious defects" revealed in the launch, North Korea vowed to make another attempt "as soon as possible," according to the nation's state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Japan, the United States and South Korea strongly condemned North Korea for its launch using ballistic missile technology, in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions aimed at curbing Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.

"The United States will take all necessary measures" to safeguard the security of itself and its security allies, Austin said at a joint press conference with Hamada after their meeting, lambasting North Korea's "continued provocations."

Hamada said Tokyo and Washington will not tolerate "any unilateral attempts to change the status quo."

At the outset of separate talks with Austin, Hayashi said the strained security situation in the region has been "clearly shown by the intensification of North Korean nuclear and missile activities" as proven by the previous day's firing of the projectile.

Austin told Hayashi in response, "We are optimizing our alliance force posture and updating our roles and missions to strengthen the deterrence," referring to Chinese coercion and Russia's war in Ukraine.

North Korea conducted missile tests a record 37 times last year and has continued firing ballistic missiles this year, with fears lingering that the secretive country may be preparing to carry out its seventh nuclear test, and first since September 2017.

In a bid to expand its counterstrike capabilities, Japan has decided to deploy U.S.-made, long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Austin arrived in Japan on the first leg of a four-country tour that will also take him to Singapore, India and France. In Singapore, he will attend a key annual regional defense summit, known as the Shangri-La Dialogue.

© KYODO