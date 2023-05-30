Japan, U.S. to enhance strike capabilities against regional threats

Japan and the United States pledged Thursday to enhance the Asian nation's defense capabilities including its new ability to strike targets in enemy territory, with North Korea's ongoing weapons development posing a security threat to the region.
Japanese ministers and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin agreed in Tokyo that the two countries will deepen their cooperation with South Korea and Australia, a day after a failed North Korean satellite launch apparently using sanctions-defying ballistic technology.
They affirmed that the Japan-U.S. alliance will further beef up their deterrence and response abilities, amid an increasingly severe regional security environment, exemplified by China's growing military assertiveness and Russia's 15-month war in Ukraine.
Austin met separately with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada. He is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later in the day.
The talks between Austin and Japanese ministers took place as Tokyo has been working with Washington to bolster the deterrence capabilities of the alliance based on the Asian nation's National Security Strategy, which was updated last December.
The strategy marks a significant shift in Japan's security policy under its war-renouncing Constitution, featuring the acquisition of so-called counterstrike capabilities, or enemy base strike capabilities.
The guidelines also set a target of doubling Japan's annual defense budget to about 2 percent of gross domestic product over the next five years, on par with members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO.
Austin's visit to Japan came as the two countries and South Korea have remained vigilant against possible further projectile firings by North Korea following the failed launch on Wednesday of what it calls a military reconnaissance satellite.
Prior to the launch, Pyongyang had notified the Japan Coast Guard of three areas in which a rocket could fall between Wednesday and June 11.
While acknowledging an engine abnormality in the rocket that carried the satellite and "serious defects" revealed in the launch, North Korea vowed to make another attempt "as soon as possible," according to the nation's state-run Korean Central News Agency.
Japan, the United States and South Korea strongly condemned North Korea for its launch using ballistic missile technology, in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions aimed at curbing Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.
"The United States will take all necessary measures" to safeguard the security of itself and its security allies, Austin said at a joint press conference with Hamada after their meeting, lambasting North Korea's "continued provocations."
Hamada said Tokyo and Washington will not tolerate "any unilateral attempts to change the status quo."
At the outset of separate talks with Austin, Hayashi said the strained security situation in the region has been "clearly shown by the intensification of North Korean nuclear and missile activities" as proven by the previous day's firing of the projectile.
Austin told Hayashi in response, "We are optimizing our alliance force posture and updating our roles and missions to strengthen the deterrence," referring to Chinese coercion and Russia's war in Ukraine.
North Korea conducted missile tests a record 37 times last year and has continued firing ballistic missiles this year, with fears lingering that the secretive country may be preparing to carry out its seventh nuclear test, and first since September 2017.
In a bid to expand its counterstrike capabilities, Japan has decided to deploy U.S.-made, long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles.
Austin arrived in Japan on the first leg of a four-country tour that will also take him to Singapore, India and France. In Singapore, he will attend a key annual regional defense summit, known as the Shangri-La Dialogue.© KYODO
TaiwanIsNotChina
The North Atlantic is one of the safes regions of the world. Just because your autocrat heroes hate NATO doesn't mean any free country feels the same way.
TaiwanIsNotChina
I hope the Ukraine war has taught us how valuable standoff weapons are. They need to be stored in the tens if not hundreds of thousands, particularly as this has been the style of warfare of the autocracy brigade and they have many decades of a head start.
Alfie Noakes
Mister Raytheon's in town, come to collect his protection money for a threat that doesn't exist. And Japan will pay, not because they're frightened of China but because they're frightened of the US; they know full well what the Americans are capable of.
Clay
Japan and Others can have offensive Military Deterrence WITHOUT joining Dangerous military alliances with clear record of war OUTSIDE their alliance = Offensive.
How many Japanese want to sign up for NATO War Machine? Not many I suspect. It's obvious - Why?
Can't outsource National Safety to DC & their unelected corrupt special interests controlling agenda.
Democracy in Japan = Deterrence YES, NATO NO
Clay
Ukraine has taught us HOW dangerous NATO really is, that's the view of President Xi, Prime Minister Modi and many others, especially Muslim World and Global South.
Countries like Japan want SAFE Deterrence, Not NATO Membership based Deterrence that includes aggressive expansionary agenda that's now destabilizing entire world = most dangerous time in history per most experts.
Ping An
Mr. Austin - No need to visit Japan so often, your boss has just met with Mr Kishida on last week.
Sanjinosebleed
Yeh follow the US into WW3 because they want to protect their protection racket of the USD reserve currency status…
the US is done give it up!
Clay
Exactly! Just fishing for NATO Membership & BOJ YEN for US NATO Ukraine Proxy War.
Japan's economy depends upon China market access, many times greater than US and EU; Access will be gone with NATO based deterrence.
How safe are average EU citizens feeling these days? Not safe, most oppose continued Ukraine Military support. Trends Clear, EU citizens fully understand their NATO Deterrence does not need or depend on Ukraine.