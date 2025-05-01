Japan, U.S. ministers to hold intense tariff talks around mid-May

Japan and the United States made "progress" in tariff talks Thursday and agreed to hold intense ministerial-level discussions in or after mid-May with the aim of reaching a mutually beneficial deal at an early date, Japan's chief negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said.

After meeting with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other U.S. cabinet members in Washington, Akazawa told reporters that they had managed to deepen discussions on nontariff barriers, expanding bilateral trade and economic security cooperation.

Asked about the possibility of the Japanese and U.S. leaders striking some kind of deal in June, Akazawa said, "It'd be good if we can enter that phase."

Akazawa said neither side brought up issues related to defense spending or currency rates during the meeting, which lasted more than two hours.

The Japanese delegation was hoping to hear further details about U.S. priorities and narrow the scope of the tariff talks that formally kicked off two weeks ago.

The meeting in Washington came two days after U.S. President Donald Trump eased the impact of his new 25 percent tariffs on the auto industry by allowing carmakers producing vehicles in the United States to claim some reimbursements.

Despite the relief, Akazawa, Japan's minister in charge of economic revitalization, said he again urged the Trump administration to remove the auto and other tariffs it has imposed in recent months, rocking the global trading order and sparking fears of a significant economic slowdown.

To aim for a give-and-take negotiating process, Akazawa was expected to offer a package of proposals to Bessent. It was likely to include increased purchases of U.S. corn and soybeans to help counteract the decline of U.S. exports of the two crops to China amid heightened trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The United States is already the largest source of Japanese imports of corn and soybeans.

China was the biggest importer of American soybeans and a key trading partner for corn in 2024, according to U.S. Agriculture Department data.

But China customs data showed that in March, imports of corn and soybeans from the United States fell respectively by 99 percent and 11 percent from a year earlier in value terms, as the world's two largest economies engage in a tit-for-tat trade war.

Japan is also considering expanding tariff-free imports of U.S.-grown rice, with Trump aiming to reduce his country's trade deficits and create better-paying jobs.

Other potential proposals include simplifying the safety and environmental screening process for imported cars, given that Trump has persistently claimed that American car brands are unpopular in Japan because of its nontariff barriers, according to the officials.

As a bargaining chip, they said Japan could also show its readiness to cooperate in resurrecting the shipbuilding capacity of the United States, a goal Trump has pledged to achieve amid China's increasing dominance of the industry.

Among major U.S. trading partners, the Trump administration has prioritized striking early tariff deals with India, Japan and South Korea, the three countries it views as strategically important for the United States to have the upper hand over China in the Indo-Pacific region.

Akazawa last visited Washington on April 16 and met with Trump in the Oval Office for 50 minutes before taking part in a meeting with Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The Trump administration's new 24 percent tariffs on goods imported from Japan have been paused until early July under a 90-day reprieve of its so-called reciprocal duties targeted at dozens of trading partners.

But Japan, along with other countries, continues to be hit by a universal tariff of 10 percent and the new levies on cars and other sector-based tariffs.

