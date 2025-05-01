Japan, U.S. ministers to hold intense tariff talks around mid-May

Japan and the United States made "progress" in tariff talks Thursday and agreed to hold intense ministerial-level discussions in or after mid-May with the aim of reaching a mutually beneficial deal at an early date, Japan's chief negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said.
After meeting with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other U.S. cabinet members in Washington, Akazawa told reporters that they had managed to deepen discussions on nontariff barriers, expanding bilateral trade and economic security cooperation.
Asked about the possibility of the Japanese and U.S. leaders striking some kind of deal in June, Akazawa said, "It'd be good if we can enter that phase."
Akazawa said neither side brought up issues related to defense spending or currency rates during the meeting, which lasted more than two hours.
The Japanese delegation was hoping to hear further details about U.S. priorities and narrow the scope of the tariff talks that formally kicked off two weeks ago.
The meeting in Washington came two days after U.S. President Donald Trump eased the impact of his new 25 percent tariffs on the auto industry by allowing carmakers producing vehicles in the United States to claim some reimbursements.
Despite the relief, Akazawa, Japan's minister in charge of economic revitalization, said he again urged the Trump administration to remove the auto and other tariffs it has imposed in recent months, rocking the global trading order and sparking fears of a significant economic slowdown.
To aim for a give-and-take negotiating process, Akazawa was expected to offer a package of proposals to Bessent. It was likely to include increased purchases of U.S. corn and soybeans to help counteract the decline of U.S. exports of the two crops to China amid heightened trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, according to officials familiar with the matter.
The United States is already the largest source of Japanese imports of corn and soybeans.
China was the biggest importer of American soybeans and a key trading partner for corn in 2024, according to U.S. Agriculture Department data.
But China customs data showed that in March, imports of corn and soybeans from the United States fell respectively by 99 percent and 11 percent from a year earlier in value terms, as the world's two largest economies engage in a tit-for-tat trade war.
Japan is also considering expanding tariff-free imports of U.S.-grown rice, with Trump aiming to reduce his country's trade deficits and create better-paying jobs.
Other potential proposals include simplifying the safety and environmental screening process for imported cars, given that Trump has persistently claimed that American car brands are unpopular in Japan because of its nontariff barriers, according to the officials.
As a bargaining chip, they said Japan could also show its readiness to cooperate in resurrecting the shipbuilding capacity of the United States, a goal Trump has pledged to achieve amid China's increasing dominance of the industry.
Among major U.S. trading partners, the Trump administration has prioritized striking early tariff deals with India, Japan and South Korea, the three countries it views as strategically important for the United States to have the upper hand over China in the Indo-Pacific region.
Akazawa last visited Washington on April 16 and met with Trump in the Oval Office for 50 minutes before taking part in a meeting with Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
The Trump administration's new 24 percent tariffs on goods imported from Japan have been paused until early July under a 90-day reprieve of its so-called reciprocal duties targeted at dozens of trading partners.
But Japan, along with other countries, continues to be hit by a universal tariff of 10 percent and the new levies on cars and other sector-based tariffs.© KYODO
10 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
So far only 1.4% of Govt stockpiled rice reach retailer which the closest ordinary people can get. Where's the rest?
https://www.nippon.com/en/news/yjj2025043000858/only-1-4-pct-of-govt-stockpiled-rice-reaches-retailers.html
.
Also where's the rice import that being claimed by Washington that being subject to 700% tariffs.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2025/03/12/japan/japan-rice-tariffs/
.
At the end the rice price still high, almost doubled compared to last year.
https://www.nippon.com/en/japan-data/h02314/
P_C
Can think of a very good agricultural product the USA produces that's not available in Japan . . . . .
Particularly the California strains ;-}
Only to dream.
deanzaZZR
Just before an election. This puts the squeeze on the LDP.
Meiyouwenti
Japan has decided to make a sacrifice of its agricultural to save its automobile industry. The vassal state cannot say no to the extortionist, rogue super power. I’m curious how the tariff war between the US and China will turn out.
Peter Neil
An interesting development in tariffs today. Trump announced that any country buying Iranian oil will be sanctioned - No (as in nothing) products from those countries can be sold in the US.
China is the largest buyer of Iranian oil and isn't going to stop. So the trade skirmish will now be a full-blown trade war as nothing from China will be sold in the US.
I still think Japan needs to slow down. Let Trump burn out and get a better deal from him as he continues to shoot himself in the foot.
GuruMick
Peter..."let Trump burn out "....hoping so.
As for Iran, sanctions are a daily life experience for them.....cant see more hurting them.
Plus....if other sources of oil stopped being available to US for whatever reasons, Iran oil would again be imported.
Peter Neil
Japan could take more agricultural products, then turn around and sell what they don’t need or want to other countries.
OK China, here’s the deal. We sell you soybeans for a discount from “us,” and you buy seafood from us…
Any losses on the sales to other countries would worth the gains from tariff relief Japan gets from the US.
It’s all about the image and money. Trump makes his silly PR stuff, Japan gets tariff relief, and seafood sales and China gets soybeans.
I should be the trade relations guy.
Cephus
Perhaps this deal will create not just a win- win situation but also help reviving the forgotten ghost towns in US and Japan.
OssanAmerica
Increasing US imports of soybeans and corn, which are animal feed, may possibly have an effect on Japanese domestic produced beef. I can imagine the prices coming down but with flavor approaching US beef. Which is still much better than the grass fed Aussie beef.
The US shipbuilding industry, which was at peak during WWII has been going downhill for nearly 80 years. The few yards that have survived have mainly existed on Naval contracts. In order to "revive" US shibuilding, massive help from Japan (and SKorea) would be needed, but the level would be such that it would be extremely difficult to accomplish without a complete takeover. But then we would be back to the US Steel scenario, since shipbuilding is critical for national security. And even though the shipbuilding technologies from our Asian allies may reduce costs, it's rather dubious whether the US will be able to compete with China whose shipbuilding costs are 1/5th that of the United States.
This ignores the reality that in general, American cars "suck" compared to Japanese and European cars. As evidenced by every middle class and above American in the U.S. avoiding US made cars. Might work if American cars were priced way way lower than domestic cars. Maybe.
This is doable if the Japan side ever get's it own act together. Japonica Rice has been cultivated in California since 1909. That's 120 years. Honestly, the average person can not tell the difference between US rice and Japan produced rice.
grc
Hang tough, Japan. Ukraine did, China did - and in both those cases Trump had to back down. He’s the one desperate to achieve a deal, amid talk of a IS recession, so let him sweat.