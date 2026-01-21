Japan, UK arranging Starmer visit on Jan 31 for talks with Takaichi

Japan and Britain are arranging for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to visit Japan for a summit with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, with his arrival eyed for Jan 31, Japanese government sources said Wednesday.

The leaders are expected to confirm cooperation in defense and economic security, including on strengthening supply chains, following China's recent tightening of export controls on dual-use items to Japan with both civilian and military applications.

It will be the first visit to Japan by a British prime minister since May 2023.

Starmer is scheduled to visit China in late January and is expected to travel to Japan for the first time as prime minister after that.

Amid strained Sino-Japanese relations over Takaichi's remarks in November on a Taiwan contingency, the sources said she plans to explain to Starmer that Japan's stance remains unchanged and seek his understanding.

China, which dominates the global supply of rare earths, has taken various steps to pressure Japan and urged Takaichi to retract her remarks that an attack on Taiwan could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, potentially prompting its Self-Defense Forces to act in support of the United States.

The two prime ministers are also expected to emphasize the need for an international order based on the rule of law amid China's growing assertiveness.

Takaichi and Starmer last held bilateral talks on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in South Africa in November.

