Japan, U.S. arranging Trump visit on Oct 27 for talks with new PM

The Japanese and U.S. governments are arranging for President Donald Trump to visit Japan for talks with the country's new prime minister, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

At their planned summit, Trump and the new leader are expected to reaffirm the importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance as China and North Korea boost their military capabilities, threatening regional stability.

The proposed visit is part of Trump's trip to Asia where his "America First" foreign and trade policies have raised questions to his approach to longstanding allies.

Trump is expected to make his first visit to Japan since returning to the White House in January, after leaving Malaysia where gatherings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are set to be held, the sources said.

After his stop to Japan, the U.S. president is expected to travel to South Korea, which will host a two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit from Oct. 31. Trump plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has underscored the importance of a robust Japan-U.S. alliance and held a brief conversation with Trump last week when both leaders were in New York for the U.N. General Assembly.

Ishiba is set to be replaced by the winner of the Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race on Saturday. Once the date of the bilateral summit has been confirmed, the next prime minister -- expected to be elected by parliament in mid-October -- will be able to use it to foster personal trust with Trump.

While the two nations have been enhancing their interoperability of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military in what Tokyo describes as an "increasingly severe" security environment, Trump may use the summit to argue for Japan to raise defense spending, according to the sources.

The meeting could also provide an opportunity for the two nations to discuss the specifics of the $550 billion in investments that Japan has promised to make in the United States in return for reaching a trade deal.

Following negotiations at ministerial and summit level, Japan and the United States reached a deal setting tariffs on Japanese cars and other products at lower levels than Trump had envisioned.

According to the sources, the next Japanese prime minister and Trump may also address the issue of Japanese nationals who were abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s, as Tokyo seeks to secure their return home.

Trump previously visited Japan in 2019 during his first term as U.S. president for a Group of 20 summit in Osaka, western Japan.

