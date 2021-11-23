Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Vietnam
Vietnam's Defense Minister General Phan Van Giang, left, Deputy Defense Minister Sr Lt General Hoang Xuan Chien, second left, attend a signing ceremony for the bilateral memorandums with Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, right, and Vice Minister of Defense for International Affairs Akihiro Tsuchimichi at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: Issei Kato/Pool via AP
politics

Japan, Vietnam look to cyber defense against China

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

Japan and Vietnam on Tuesday signed an agreement to cooperate in space defense and cybersecurity, as the two Asian nations rapidly step up their military ties amid concerns over China’s growing assertiveness.

Japan’s Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters that the space and cyberspace agreement aimed to address a “strong sense of urgency” over activities in the Indo-Pacific region that challenge the existing international order, indicating China without identifying any country by name.

Kishi said talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, Phan Van Giang, had taken “defense cooperation between the two countries to a new level.”

Tokyo regularly protests the Chinese coast guard’s presence near the Japanese-controlled Senkaku islands, which China also claims and calls Diaoyu. Japanese officials say Chinese vessels routinely violate Japanese territorial waters around the islands, sometimes threatening fishing boats.

Kishi also said he raised concerns over the recent escalation of joint military activities by China and Russia near Japanese waters and airspace.

Kishi said a fleet of two Chinese H-6 fighters and two Russian Tu-95 flew from the Sea of Japan to the East China Sea and to the Pacific Ocean, triggering Japanese Self-Defense Force jets to scramble.

Chinese and Russian warplanes previously flew together around Japan twice in 2019, he added.

During the talks, Kishi expressed Japan’s strong opposition to “any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by coercion or any activities that escalate tensions,” referring to China’s increasingly assertive activity in the East and South China Sea.

Japan is committed to protecting a “free and democratic” Indo-Pacific region and cooperating with the United States and other “like-minded countries that share universal values,” Kishi said.

Tuesday’s deal comes only two months after the two countries struck a deal allowing Japan to provide defense equipment and technology to Vietnam. Details of the transfer of specific equipment, possibly naval vessels, are still being discussed.

Vietnam is the 11th nation with which Japan has signed a defense equipment and technology transfer deal as Tokyo seeks to support its own struggling defense industry. Japan is also looking to expand military cooperation beyond its longtime ally the U.S., and has signed similar agreements with Britain, Australia, the Philippines and Indonesia.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

I pity any country that messes with Vietnam

0 ( +2 / -2 )

China says it is friendly to everyone. I guess nobody is falling for their lies. Well done to Japan and Vietnam.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Preoccupying how many of these east asian countries are rapidly increasing their military spending and opting to less democratic approaches and way of living.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japans defense force is pathetic ,meek ,wimpy and incompetent !

When China starts up the world's largest super computer and the worlds largest super conductor the little agreements and wimpering cries for help wont do much for Japan.

Meanwhile as everyone focuses on the old economic shipping region Russia and China have a whole new one.

When the action starts and Japan finally stops dithering around to decide what to do it will be too late .

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Japan and Vietnam cooperating on cyber security is like two blind men driving a car. Both unskilled and directionless.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

