Japan asks S Korean parliament speaker retract emperor comments

The head of Japan's upper house sent a letter to her South Korean counterpart asking him to retract comments urging the emperor to apologize for Korean women being forced into wartime brothels, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

When there was no reply from National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee Sang, House of Councillors President Akiko Santo decided not to arrange one-on-one talks with him on the sidelines of a multilateral meeting next week, the sources said.

In February, Moon drew a backlash from Japan for saying an apology from then Emperor Akihito would resolve a long-standing dispute over the issue of so-called comfort women.

"It only takes one word from the prime minister, who represents Japan -- I wish the emperor would do it since he will step down soon," Moon was quoted as saying in an interview with Bloomberg. "Isn't he the son of the main culprit of war crimes?"

The comments were made ahead of the April abdication of Emperor Akihito, the eldest son of wartime Emperor Hirohito, after three decades on the throne.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Santo, who will chair the meeting between parliamentary heads of the Group of 20 major economies on Monday in Tokyo, received a letter in October from Moon apologizing to "those who had been hurt" by his comments.

Dissatisfied, Santo wrote back demanding a retraction but received no response.

Santo, a member of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party and a former actress, termed Moon's remarks "incredibly rude" and "unacceptable" in a September meeting with the South Korean ambassador to Japan, Nam Gwan Pyo.

The comfort women issue has long been a sticking point between Japan and South Korea, with Seoul pushing for reparations while Tokyo argues it has already done enough.

The two countries reached an agreement in 2015, but the government of South Korean President Moon Jae In, who came into power in 2017, concluded that the deal failed to reflect the opinions of surviving victims.

The move, along with South Korean court decisions ordering compensation for forced labor during Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula and Tokyo's decision to tighten trade controls against Seoul, has seen relations sink to the lowest point in years.

