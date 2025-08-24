 Japan Today
Chinese J-20 stealth fighter jets fly past Beijing's tallest skyscraper, China Zun Tower during a rehearsal ahead of the Sept 3 military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender, in Beijing on Sunday, Image: AP/Andy Wong
politics

Japan asks countries to skip China's WWII commemorative events in Sept

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government asked European and Asian countries to refrain from attending a military parade and other events that China will hold next month to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, diplomatic sources said Sunday.

Japan seeks to prevent China's interpretation of history from spreading, with the parade slated to be held in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on Sept. 3 to commemorate what Beijing calls its victory in the 1937-1945 "War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression" and the "World Anti-Fascist War."

According to the sources, Japan conveyed to other nations through its embassies abroad that China's commemorative events have anti-Japanese overtones, and that the participation of leaders should be carefully considered.

Prior to the events, China plans to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit for two days through Sept. 1 in Tianjin near Beijing. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the summit meeting and then the war anniversary events.

When China held a military parade for the 70th anniversary in 2015, Chinese President Xi Jinping said postwar generations "should be with correct historical views and take the lessons of history to heart."

The remark came after then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in a statement marking the war's end that generations born after the conflict must not become "predestined to apologize."

Abe and leaders from major Western countries did not join the 2015 parade.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said last November he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to foster "mutually beneficial" and "stable" relations when they held their first in-person talks in Peru.

© KYODO

2 Comments
It is kind of odd for the CCP to celebrate other people's victories.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I have no problem celebrating the end of killing, kidnapping, torture (including gr@pe), occupation, experimenting, and exploitation of your own people by the Japanese or any country regardless of the reason.

Just do not pretend that your role in that war and your contribution was more "magnificent" than it really was. The modern Chinese government is known for stretching the truth about a lot of history. The world knows why the war ended, how the war ended, and who ended the war.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

