Japan calls Chinese aircraft incursion serious violation; no comment from Beijing

Japan slammed on Tuesday what it called the first confirmed incursion by a Chinese military aircraft into its airspace as a "serious violation" of its sovereignty, saying Beijing was becoming "increasingly active".
China's growing economic and military clout in the Asia-Pacific region and its assertiveness in territorial disputes -- most recently with the Philippines -- has rattled the United States and its allies, and Monday's incident represents a further heightening of tensions.
Japan, Washington's closest ally in the region, said it scrambled fighter jets after the two-minute incursion from 11:29 a.m. on Monday by the Y-9 surveillance aircraft off the Danjo Islands in the East China Sea.
More than 24 hours later China is yet to comment, with U.S. National Security advisor Jake Sullivan due in Bejing later Tuesday for talks with top diplomat Wang Yi that will include the South China Sea.
Analysts said China was possibly probing Japan's air defense network, seeking to obtain intelligence and putting pressure on Tokyo as it expands defense cooperation with the United States and other countries in the region alarmed by Beijing's behavior.
"The violation of our airspace by Chinese military aircraft is not only a serious violation of our sovereignty but also a threat to our security and is totally unacceptable," Japan's chief government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.
"We refrain from giving a definite answer as to the intended purpose of the Chinese aircraft's action. However, China's recent military activities near Japan have a tendency to expand and become increasingly active," he told a regular briefing.
The uninhabited Danjo Islands are a group of small islets also located in the East China Sea off Japan's southern Nagasaki region, and are not disputed territory.
Japanese and Chinese vessels have been involved in tense incidents in other areas, in particular the remote Senkaku islands in the East China Sea claimed by Beijing, which calls them the Diaoyus.
Tokyo has reported the presence of Chinese coastguard vessels, a naval ship and even a nuclear-powered submarine, in the area, and there have been a series of confrontations between Japanese coastguard vessels and Chinese fishing boats.
Two non-military aircraft from China -- a propeller-powered plane and a small drone -- forayed into airspace near the Senkaku islands in 2012 and 2017, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK.
Japan, staunchly pacifist for decades, has ramped up defense spending with U.S. encouragement, moving to acquire counter-strike capabilities and easing rules on arms exports.
Tokyo is also providing funding and equipment such as patrol vessels to countries across the region, and agreed in July on a deal with the Philippines allowing troop deployments on each other's soil.
Manila and Beijing have been involved in a series of confrontations, most recently in waters near the disputed Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea only 140 kilometers west of the Philippine island of Palawan.
Beijing claims the South China Sea -- through which trillions of dollars of trade passes annually -- almost in its entirety despite an international court ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.
China deploys boats to patrol the busy South China Sea and has built artificial islands that it has militarised to reinforce its claims.
The Philippines defence chief Gilberto Teodoro on Tuesday called China the "biggest disruptor" of peace in Southeast Asia.
Yee Kuang Heng, a professor at the University of Tokyo, said the Y-9 in Monday's incident "was likely probing Japan's air defence network, collecting electronic intel such as Japan's radar signals and coverage".
Naoko Aoki, a political scientist at the RAND think tank, said China may be seeking "to pressure Japan as Japan continues to try to both hedge against and engage with China to balance its security concerns with economic interests".
"The area this happened could be of significance. China claims control over a large area of the continental shelf in the East China Sea, and China may be making a point, challenging Japan's delineation method," she told AFP.
Editor: Story has been updated to report latest reaction from Japan.© 2024 AFP
Bob Pns
I thought China only wanted peace with it’s neighbors and it was the pesky Americans causing all the trouble? I’m sure there will be a deep sincere apology from the CCP on this matter, right?
WA4TKG
Yup, testing the waters as they say.
Too bad THEY didn’t fire some flairs, that would be something
to see on the internet.
Peter Neil
why the quotes around violated?
deanzaZZR
Flares have now been designated a weapon. Curious the timing and all.
Bob Pns
Classic CCP whataboutism. The 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea states that all ships have the right to transit the territorial waters of another state without conducting activities that would undermine the security of the coastal state.
So you agree it was an aggressive move by China, you’re just now giving excuses for its aggression. I’m glad we both agree
kibousha
An act of war from "peaceful" XiXiPee.
Bob Pns
Flares aren’t weapons? Why don’t you go buy a flare gun and shoot yourself with it. Please report back with the results. I’m sure you’ll be fine seeing as it’s “not a weapon”
deanzaZZR
Flares are used to warn intruding vessels, planes, etc. not to do any damage. Rocks are potentially dangerous too. Just be smart enough to not drop one on your foot.
mu-da
Shoot it down. Only language the CCP understands.
deanzaZZR
I'm guessing a disagreement on where the boundary exists. Japan and China will work it out. Expect many more flights off the Japan coast now that Japan has taken on the role of monitoring the Chinese navy in international waters.
Bob Pns
They will definitely do damage if you hit someone with one, no?
stormcrow
"Yep, testing the waters as they say."
Yeah, and it looks like they're testing the waters everywhere.
deanzaZZR
That's why flares are released to be visible to an encroaching plane but are not released in its flight path. Seems simple enough to me.
Bob Pns
Then why is China shooting them at planes from the Philippines?
Makoto Shimizu
I would suggest Japan Defense Forces to be more creative. They could prepare recorded messages or hire Chinese fluent speakers to send warm welcome messages to the Chinese crew of airplanes, welcoming them to Japan, inviting them to land and enjoy Japanese hospitality, and even grant asylum. They could be as Viktor Belenko, the Russian pilot who deserted. Viktor Ivanovich Belenko ,February 15, 1947 – September 24, 2023) was a Russian-born American aerospace engineer and Soviet pilot who defected in 1976 to the West while flying his MiG-25 "Foxbat" jet interceptor and landed in Hakodate, Japan. George H. W. Bush, the Director of Central Intelligence at the time, called the opportunity to examine the plane up close an "intelligence bonanza" for the West. Belenko later became a U.S. aerospace engineer
Moonraker
It gets increasingly absurd to describe China's rise as peaceful, despite the best efforts of the apologists' whataboutery.
quercetum
Japan’s defense ministry describes this as the first known incursion by China’s military into its territorial airspace.
Japan is indeed cool headed and will not let this escalate.
Some dude
I wonder if this is China indirectly thumbing its nose at the USA?
China's obviously not going to fly thousands of miles to intentionally violate US airspace, and less so given the US' military power. But by doing so to a known US ally (which happens to be relatively nearby), maybe they're starting a game of "ring the bell and run away" like kids who want to see how far they can push the adults.
Bob Kunihiro
Those antagonistic Chinese at it again with Japan and the Philippines. The stupid Chinese are just itching for something to happen
quercetum
A first known entry of a military aircraft into Japan’s territorial airspace with just another “urging” in response is calm on the one hand but reveals a delineation of Japan’s border is what the Morning Show ハットリシンイチ panelists are saying.
WoodyLee
This wont be the last of course, China is testing Japan so the next time this happens Japan should do the same.
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
This reminds me of the US spy plane EP-3 that collided with a Chinese fighter jet close to their shore in 2001 and had to crash land in China. They crew tried to fry all of the electronics and burn intel as much as they could before crash landing but was an intelligence bonanza for the Chinese when they took control of the plane on the tarmac.
https://www.businessinsider.com/us-ep3-spy-plane-collision-mistakes-chinese-intel-coup-2023-3?op=1
WiseOneIn Kansai
So China shouldn't be complaining when ships from other countries sail through the Taiwan Strait?
The Strait is international waters!!
Only from 2018, without any international agreement, China has been saying it isn't.
quercetum
They say if you can’t beat them join them. Control of the air first says China.
Bellflower
Of course it's all hysterical hype.
And the warmongers and anti-communists who never met a war they didn't love are beating their chests (when they're not bowing to the US).
"Japan, staunchly pacifist for decades, has ramped up defense spending with U.S. encouragement"
Why is the Japanese media, especially NHK, hyping a minor 2 minute alleged airspace violation on the very edge of Japan airspace surrounding islands a good distance from the mainland? NHK's editorial line is the same as the LDP. Kishida recently, as Japan Today reported, urged the LDP to make revising the constitution a top priority. Hence the non-stop anti-China hysteria in the news.
NHK gave this airspace story the top spot in the evening news above Typhoon 10. Neither NHK nor the LDP militarists care in the least about the welfare of the people in Japan. They care only about their selfish, foolish geo-political scheming.
BgirlKai
Thank you China! Thank you for helping the LDP sell the defense build to the Japanese people. Thank you!
mountainpear
@deanzaZZR There is no dispute in this area! Please have a look at a map before commenting!
deanzaZZR
The source is Taiwan Plus News, pro ROC/Taiwan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KS2EmGOz2pQ
ning1983
That’s a proper response to the brief incursion of China's Zhejiang territorial waters by a Japanese warship in July this year. People brainwashed by the media have already forgotten about that, haven't you ,or chose to ignore it.
Hito Bito
What are the inverted quotes for? China either VIOLATED Japan's sovereign airspace, or they did not.
(And they did) Just like they do everyone else's airspace and EEZ. China's disregard for the Rule of Law is all Asia's, and indeed, the entire World's, problem. China drives the World into Opposition. They need to be taught a lesson, like every bloated schoolyard bully does.
quercetum
That's rigth Japan. You've gotta be able to take it if you dish it.
Moonraker
A lot of bizarre CCP support today. Hmmm. Including the inevitable whataboutery. It seems to be the peak of Chinese argumentation. They seem to believe it is a legitimate line.
uaintseeme
China can enter Japanese airspace and commit all sorts of "violations" because it knows Japan is notorious for just "warning and "condemning"; basically, they're gonna keep letting it slide over and over and over again.
owzer
China: Flies into Japan airspace
Japan: China-niichan, what are you doing?
quercetum
What aboutism is not an acceptable argument. The underlying principle of the CCP, imo, is reciprocity. They will mirror what you do. Go into Zhejiang territorial waters and flying into Japan's airspace seem to be justifiable. Ban the export of your chips and they will ban the import of your fish.
But the IAEA says?!... If you want to sell your fish, sell your chips. I would wager that is how the negotiations would start.
Japan understands this. They are just caught between two superpowers or two bullies.
Mr Kipling
If you want a country to spend billions on weapons it does not need and change it's constitution from peace to war to please it's master, you first need to create a boogeyman.
The Us will be "testing" Chinese airspace on a regular basis. Its all part of the game. Nothing to see here, move on.
Christopher
The real question is. How did the Y9 crew love that F35 reaction scramble time?
Better think twice next time China. On ya like nori on rice ball.
rivx
clearly it’s a violation and those CCP terrorist know that there is no penalty for it. Japan will just lodge complains and downside to it. How about forcing it to land capture the pilot and check out what data they have collected on that spy mission
Nibek32
China victimize themselves over this and probably just tell their people that the Japanese military is bullying them in China airspace. Lying and propaganda is so easy when you have no freedom of press and complete censorship over media.
WA4TKG
Broadcaster NHK reported that no weapons, such as flare guns, were used as an alert.
Oh, you mean like the chinese did last week
Ricky Kaminski13
Wouldn’t you love to be a fly on the wall and see how these diplomatic ‘dressing downs’ take place? Does the diplomat come in all smiles and then gets a stern talking too. Do they come as a team?
They must all know it’s kabuki too, all while trying to find some sort of utility in their strained conversations. Must be fascinating. Is there some sort of bargaining and compromise on the table? How many layers of nuance are in their words? Is there a code?? Do these conversations ever get released?
Wonder if there was a ‘ so sorry for the incursion’ involved, our pilots thought they were in their legal zone sort of backtracking and denial, or do they just flat up deny it? All seems like a big game of cat and mouse. Hopefully it just stays a game.
Peter14
CCP looking to cause more trouble in the region. Typical of the government of PRC.
Hello Kitty 321
All this fuss over a mere 2 minutes.
JJE
Tokyo itself effectively authorized this by staging that provocation with a navy ship into Chinese waters a few months ago.
Keep in mind, this was an innocent 2 minute thing versus Tokyo's 30 minute foray to surveil a live fire drill, in which the vessel intentionally sped up and ignored radio warnings.
Tokyo playing the victim card (again) is a total cop out.
konjo4u
China issues so many different versions of maps, their own military does not even keep it straight.
WiseOneIn Kansai
You did it to us, so we will do it to you. My was for only 2 minutes but yours was 30 minutes!!
Yes, that a great child-like analysis!!
The world knows what China is doing, if it's not Japanese airspace, it's the territorial waters of the Philippines or off the coast of Alaska in the Bering Sea.
The image of China in the world is created by it's own behavior!
elephant200
This is Japan 's "Stockholm Syndrome", when the victim was being brutally abused by an oppression for quite a long time, she loves the abuser even more. A very convenient vassal state for America's domination.
The oppressor: US military occupation !
Robert Cikki
Right, because when the Chinese air force decides to pop by for an unannounced visit in our airspace, the best we can do is roll out the red carpet of bureaucracy. "Oh no, you shouldn't have! Here, have a strongly worded statement!" Brilliant stuff. Next time Chinese ships fancy a jolly in our waters, I'm sure the JMSDF will spring into action... eventually. Maybe after a nice cuppa. Meanwhile, our lot in government will be doing what they do best: looking properly miffed and firing off those fearsome protest letters. Ooh, perhaps we'll get really wild and see some teeth sucking, followed by yet another crack team assembled to 'look into things'.
And let's be honest, if our JSDF even thought about taking a wrong turn into Chinese airspace, I reckon the Chinese wouldn't be quite so relaxed about it. Funny that, isn't it? But no, our politicians are too busy pretending it's still the good old Showa era to notice the world's moved on a bit. Maybe if we ignore it hard enough, all our problems will just float away on a sea of polite correspondence.