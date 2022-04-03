Japan condemns reported Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Monday said he was “deeply shocked” by Russia’s alleged attacks on civilians in the Ukrainian towns and called for firm investigations by the International Criminal Court over Moscow’s “war crimes,” echoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's earlier condemnation of the reported attacks “as violation to international law.”
“We are deeply shocked by revelations of Russia’s extremely ghastly actions that victimized many Ukrainian citizens,” Matsuno told reporters. “Attacks on innocent citizens violate international human rights law and are absolutely unforgivable.”
Matsuno noted that Tokyo had filed a formal complaint with the International Criminal Court against Russia over its war on Ukraine in March and that Japan expects the court to fully investigate the “war crimes” allegedly committed by Moscow.
Matsuno said Japan will continue to cooperate with the other members of the Group of Seven advanced economies and the international society in possible further sanctions against Russia, but he did not elaborate.
Kishida said "Japan will firmly carry out what it should do" while cooperating with the international society in possible further sanctions against Russia.
"We must strongly condemn human rights problems and actions that violate international law," Kishida said.
letsberealistic
Warnings please if you are going to show dead bodies.
Peter14
These people did not do it to themselves and the Ukrainians are not trying to wipe themselves off the map. These are clearly Russian atrocities. There is no "alleged" about it.
WilliB
"Reported" by Ukrainian state media. This is a fog of war situation with propaganda from both sides. But while Russian propaganda is either completely blanked out or dismissed, Ukrainian propaganda is taken at face value by our media and politicians. This is not a way to form an opinion.
noriahojanen
The comments released by both PM Kishida and Kantei office were clear and strong, which are quite extraordinary.
Let's hope for a swift international inquiry and bring to justice those responsible for the atrocities.
ClippetyClop
Good lord! The barbarity of these Russians. Surely at some point the people of Russia will get to see this savgery and also be disgusted by the actions of their leaders?
snowymountainhell
Choose open, objective news reporting over ANY form of censorship ANYDAY.
Apologies to the families and those shocked but showing the bodies of those tortured, slain & left in the streets or in open, mass graves should be done here daily so people realize these were real people and Putin’s war on Ukraine is very real.
Still, a disclaimer like the intro to broadcast news wouldn’t hurt:@letsberealistic 4:52pm:
kennyG
Ikan-desu cannon condemning is useless. need enemy base strike capabilities , for peace.
Unfortunately, Japan shares the border with this evil empire yet.
And yet, world history is constructed such way by final winners, so was Nanking, Unit731, CW....
OssanAmerica
Putin as well as the Russian military need to be charged with War Crimes. This whole Russian invasion of Ukraine is insane. Since WWII/Korea/Vietnam the world has worked toward maximizing military damage while minimizing civilian casualties. The militaries of democratic nations have usually issued an apology if their operations unintentionally killed civilians. But Putin has pushed the clock back to WWII by deliberately targeting civilians and civilian centers. This kind of behavior is supposed to be 20th century history, not April 2022.
sandpaper
Apologies, this part got trapped in the quotation section:
"Even a cursory look at the story would inform you that these atrocities happened north of Kyiv in the suburbs of Bucha and Irpin."
OssanAmerica
Why would the Ukranians kill their own civilians? Why would they bomb their own hospitals? If Russia thinks for a moment that all this is Ukranian propaganda all they have to do to prove it is withdraw entirely from Ukraine.
Akula
A resounding defeat for the Russians around Kyiv, with serious casualties and loss of materiel. The bodies of Russian servicemen were piled up at Hostomel when the Ukrainians liberated the airfield there.
Watch for a similar defeat unfolding for the Russians in the Donbas area in the coming weeks as a lack of supply, manpower issues, and ongoing Ukrainian resistance break the Russian army down. NATO intelligence and weaponry/equipment also playing a big role.
Putin gambled big, and will lose big.
Blacklabel
The Azov battalion just happens to be in……Bucha.
sandpaper
BlacklabelToday 05:26 pm JST
Azov are in Mariupol, as they have been for the entire conflict - what makes you believe they have been in Bucha?
Meanwhile, bodies of Kadyrov's Chechen batallion actually have been found in Bucha. Kadyrovtsy terror techniques do involve rape, torture and public execution, however.
Blacklabel
Nothing much. Just pictures of them in Bucha. Would that be important at all if so? Or just another “so what?”
PTownsend
Curious where this latest info came from. CNN again? Or maybe @Morning Wind, or whatever the name of that kamikaze aircraft carrier was?
Blacklabel
So would this matter at all if I can prove Azov was there?
if not, I won’t bother. You have already tipped your hand by implying you wouldn’t believe even CNN. You just don’t WANT to believe it. So I wl just get a bunch of “so what” or attacks on the website link.
how would anyone on this website actually KNOW where any military is or is not?
mz16
First Japan needs to do a fact check
Meiyouwenti
I’ve never heard such strong words uttered by Japanese officials about China’s “alleged” atrocities in Tibet and Xinjiang.
mz16
How nice of media to push a specific narrative, only subtly adding a 'reported' or 'highly likely' phrase.
Fighto!
Unforgivable what the fascist Russians are doing to innocent Ukrainian civilians. The Japanese government is right to call this out, along with the free world.
Make no mistake : these fascist invaders WILL face an international court for war crimes. It may not be soon, but it will happen.
In the meantime, every invader will hopefully be targetted by snipers, bombs and javelin missiles and chased out of Sovereign Ukraine like the cowards they are.
sandpaper
BlacklabelToday 05:36 pm JST
Why would the Azov batallion be stationed northwest of Kyiv when their base of operations is 600km away in Mariupol? If you can point me to evidence to the contrary, I would be happy to look, but it doesn't seem to fit with their entire MO of fighting seperatists in the east. I do not condone the actions of Azov in any way, let me make that clear, but your insinuations are rather troubling.
AgentX
LOFL!
Yeah, those nukes are only to be aimed at dudes holding guns...
Raw Beer
We should not automatically assume the Russians did this. Look back at how the Ukrainian revolution started, with Ukranian snipers shooting at Ukrainian citizens and Ukranian police.
They will sacrifice some of their own if it can further their agenda.
At least the article had the decency to include "reported" and "alleged".
Blacklabel
Yes why would they? Very good question. They don’t have to be “stationed” somewhere to be there.
yet there they are:
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/03/world/europe/russia-war-crimes-ukraine.html
Zoroto
Were these poor victims shot/stabbed or poisoned/strangled? If the former, where is all the blood?
sandpaper
Actually just searched for myself and all I can find is a single photo in this New York Times article showing a single soldier. The photo identifies the soldier as Azov, indeed, yet the article doesn't make any mention of Azov, so I wouldn't credit it as a reliable source.
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/03/world/dead-civilians-bucha-ukraine.html
Olegek
The main problem here - nobody belived to enemy.
In this conflict Japan from the first day was on Ukrainian side.
So what justice PM Kishida talking about?
For such things you should be neutral.
Udondashi
According to independent several Russian soldiers were poisoned so...
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/russian-soldiers-poisoned-civilians-izium-b2049955.html
albaleo
Regarding the Azov battalion being in Bucha...
The NY Times has a picture which is described as showing soldiers from the Azov battalion walking through Bucha. However, there is no suggestion that they were involved in the reported atrocities.
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/03/world/dead-civilians-bucha-ukraine.html
kennyG
Yeah, but that is another reality here and there where flies are attached to ...
Blacklabel
Good job you found it!
J Michael Waller
“Senior Analyst for Strategy, Center for Security Policy. Founding editorial board member, NATO Defence Strategic Communications journal. “
this person has confirmed it after say no they are not there too. He would know?
Blacklabel
Didn’t say they were. But 20 minutes ago all of you swore they weren’t there. No way! But they are there. In the exact place for no apparent reason. Interesting isn’t it?
let the “so what” begin.