Japan defense chief arranging talks with new U.S. counterpart Hegseth

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrives at the Pentagon in Washington on Monday. .

Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Tuesday he is seeking to hold talks with new U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, as Japan looks to solidify its relationship with the administration of President Donald Trump amid China's rise and North Korea's expanding ties with Russia.

"Amid the heightened severity of the global security environment, the Japan-U.S. alliance is becoming even more important," Nakatani told a press conference in Tokyo.

Nakatani said the Japanese government is arranging talks.

The U.S. Senate on Friday narrowly confirmed Hegseth, a former Fox News Channel host and combat veteran, to be Trump's defense secretary.

"We will work with our partners and allies to deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific," Hegseth said during his nomination hearing.

Regarding North Korea's latest test of strategic cruise missiles, Nakatani said the government will continue close cooperation with the United States and South Korea, among others, to look into the launch.

North Korea said Sunday it test-fired the missiles the previous day, its first such launches since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

